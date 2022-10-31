ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview, TV Channel, Injury Report

The Pistons' gauntlet of a week continues with a matchup against the 6-1 Cleveland Cavaliers. This will be a tough matchup on all fronts as Cleveland poses the unique challenge of having two All-star guards in Darius Garland and Donavan Mitchell along with elite-rim protectors in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The Pistons are coming off back-to-back losses against Milwaukee and will need to regather themselves for this game. Meanwhile, Cleveland is coming off a 114-113 nail-biter victory against the Boston Celtics as they make their push toward the top of the Eastern Conference.
DETROIT, MI
76ers Rule Out De’Anthony Melton vs. Wizards on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are entering their Wednesday night matchup against the Washington Wizards shorthanded. Going into the matchup, the Sixers had their star big man Joel Embiid on the injury report once again. Earlier this week, Embiid missed Philadelphia’s matchup against the Wizards as he was dealing with a non-COVID illness. Embiid’s absence on Monday marked the second matchup he missed in three games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Doc Rivers: 76ers Focused Too Much on Lack of Calls vs. Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers had a frustrating night on Wednesday. With the Washington Wizards in town, the Sixers entered the matchup shorthanded as their big man Joel Embiid was ruled out due to a non-COVID illness for the second-straight matchup. In addition, veteran guard De’Anthony Melton missed the matchup due to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Falcons BREAKING: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Returns to Practice; Playing vs. Chargers?

The Atlanta Falcons will be getting a significant boost to their rushing attack ahead of Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. After being placed on injured reserve due to "minor" knee surgery following a Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has officially been designated to return, giving the team a 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve.
ATLANTA, GA
Grading T.J. Hockenson Trade to Minnesota Vikings

The Lions, amid a disappointing start to the 2022 season, did not sit back at the trade deadline Tuesday. They parted ways with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, executing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes landed a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Texans vs. Eagles Week 9 Notebook: Fighting Against the NFL’s Elite

HOUSTON — As a significant underdog entering Thursday night's contest against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, there was a small amount of hope that the Houston Texans could pull off an upset. The Texans astounded everyone when they scored on the opening drive. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills connected with rookie...
HOUSTON, TX
Golden State faces New Orleans, aims to break road losing streak

Golden State Warriors (3-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hits the road against New Orleans looking to break its five-game road losing streak. New Orleans finished 2-4 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference action a season...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade

In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more. Miller,...
DENVER, CO
Sacramento plays Orlando for non-conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (2-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando and Sacramento meet in non-conference action. Orlando finished 22-60 overall with a 12-29 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 23.7 assists per game on 38.3 made...
ORLANDO, FL
NFL Week 9 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10

Oddsmakers believe home teams will struggle in Week 9 to add to their overall win total. This week’s SI Sportsbook Perfect 10 contest features a card listing only four of the 10 home teams listed as the betting favorite. Simply backing home teams continues to be a toss-up for...
Lions GM insists he would’ve traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. While it...
DETROIT, MI
Broncos Add OLB Zach McCloud Amid Chubb Trade Rumors

As the Denver Broncos mull a blockbuster trade involving Bradley Chubb, the team bought some insurance at outside linebacker. The Broncos signed rookie OLB Zach McCloud to its practice squad, agent Brett Tessler announced Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out...
DENVER, CO
Lions 2022 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker

The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to address some roster decisions at the NFL trade deadline. Players with expiring contracts, including cornerback Amani Oruwariye, may be dealt in order to secure additional draft capital. While it is not likely the team will deal for another player, if a team has...
DETROIT, MI

