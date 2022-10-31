Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
Modern Warfare 2 Streamer Plays With Hacks and Still Loses Game
Fans of the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are banding together to make fun of a Tik Tok streamer who, despite using wall hacks and aimbot, still can't seem to win his games. Although cheating has always been a part of the Call of Duty franchise, it...
Modern Warfare 2 streamers and players are racing to be the first to acquire all 51 Gold weapon camos
The first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been quite eventful. On top of a myriad of server problems and severe bugs that cause the game to constantly crash on PC, players are peeling back the layers of the game’s oddly-designed progression system, including its weapon camos.
Overwatch 2 console players complain mouse and keyboard is ruining the game
Players are acknowledging how unfair it is battling it out against people using a mouse and keyboard in their Overwatch 2 matches. The precise aiming allowed in PC gaming has always been a superior way to play competitively, however, most games have been able to combat this with aim-assist for controller users.
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
Fastest way to rank up your guns in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weapons and the grind to unlock all of the attachments for them. Thankfully, Modern Warfare 2 is about as robust an offering of weapon progression that the series has ever seen. The new weapon platform and Gunsmith systems are exciting and chock full of things for players to grind for on each of the game’s dozens of weapons.
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
Here’s the code for all three ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ safes
If you’re trying to get an edge in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, or just trying to finish the Gentleman Thief achievement, you’re going to want the codes for the three safes located in the single player campaign. Opening these safes often involves looking at...
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement
Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Slammed for Racy Christian Halloween Outfits
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly outraged Christians on Sunday when they posted images of their provocative his-and-hers Halloween outfits to Instagram. Kelly was dressed as a priest in black and red robes holding a leash around Fox’s neck, with the actress also wearing black PVC lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned a set of pictures of the couple in their costumes, with the uploads also including a clip of Kelly feeding her what appeared to be Sacramental bread. “What the hell is wrong with you people,” one angry critic wrote. “Unacceptable,” another added, “No one should ever mock someone else’s religion.” A third wrote simply: “The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) Read it at Daily Mail
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
When does Modern Warfare 2 DMZ come out? | MW2 DMZ release date details
With every new Call of Duty title, fans look forward to the new maps and game modes that will set it apart from other titles in the series. The same is true of Modern Warfare 2, and the new multiplayer modes that come with it. One of the game’s most-anticipated...
Dr Disrespect roasts Modern Warfare 2 as ‘mid’ game, but there was one thing he loved
Dr Disrespect has dipped his feet into Modern Warfare 2, and he wasn’t impressed—at least, not enough to rave on about it. After sinking his teeth into it for a few hours, he reached a verdict on the Call of Duty sequel. “I think it’s a decent game....
Modern Warfare 2 devs disable bipod that was giving trickshotters perfect launch ramp
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer has been dropped with a bunch of exciting game modes, maps, and weapons for players to test out and level up. But, sometimes a game of such scale sometimes requires more fine-tuning. There’s been a collection of game-breaking bugs that required attention...
How to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released a few days ago, giving players some time to try out all of the new features implemented by the developers. But some of those new features, such as the weapon tuning system, have already been disabled. Weapon tuning is a system in...
Call of Duty player gives first look at Modern Warfare 2 nukes
A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II player has achieved one of the first Tactical Nuke killstreaks in MW2 just hours after the game’s worldwide release. CoD player Naki posted a clip of them calling in the MGB killstreak, which is unlocked after killing 25 enemies without dying. The killstreak starts a countdown before killing the entire lobby and ending the game, regardless of the score or time left. Players can only sit and watch as the whole map explodes before a short screen showing a mushroom cloud appears.
Do attachments make you run slower in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer dropped on Oct. 28, and the gaming world stopped what they were doing to grab a controller. There are countless guides answering the most complex questions, and tutorials on how to do the most insane glitches, but where are the articles answering the basics?
Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions
Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair. The bug board is used as a stream of communication...
