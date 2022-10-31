Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Dothan Housing "gambles" for a good cause
Matt and Jennie Chancey with Coffee Corner in Enterprise join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about a fundraising event for businesses affected by the downtown fire. Wiregrass 2-1-1 Executive Director David Duke joins News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about the Toys for Tots donation drive. Two...
wtvy.com
Henry County holds flu clinic as cases continue to rise
SWAT officers and K9 handlers, along with their K9s, from Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee gathered at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center to undergo S.K.I.D.D.S. training. An investigation is underway into a threat that resulted in a lockdown of Elba City Schools on Wednesday. Law enforcement and school officials held...
wtvy.com
Law enforcement, administrators hold news conference regarding Elba City Schools online threat
Nurses with the Alabama Department of Public Health were on-site administering the flu vaccines. Susan Shelley says ... The ADPH wants everyone to be protected going into the winter months. SWAT officers and K9 handlers, along with their K9s, from Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee gathered at the Wiregrass Public...
wtvy.com
Cottonwood students become storm spotter certified
Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering.
wtvy.com
Investigation underway in regards to Elba City Schools threat
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation is underway into a threat that resulted in a lockdown of Elba City Schools on Wednesday. Law enforcement and school officials held a press conference and took time to answer several questions regarding the incident. According to information from Elba Chief Troy Staley, his...
wtvy.com
Police officers from across the south come to Wiregrass for S.K.I.D.D.S. training
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -SWAT officers and K9 handlers, along with their K9s, from Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee gathered at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center to undergo S.K.I.D.D.S. training. S.K.I.D.D.S. stands for for SWATs and K9s Interacting During Deployment. The class teaches the dogs to work with Swat teams. K9...
wtvy.com
Veterans of the year work to help Enterprise community
This Saturday will mark 20 years since Abbeville High School was wiped out by a tornado. On the evening of November 5, 2022, Darryl Brooks finished coaching basketball practice and was ready to head home. Pet of the Week: Amazing Ace!. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:04 PM UTC. Dothan...
wtvy.com
Alabama State Health Department warns of increased RSV cases, risk
Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering.
wtvy.com
Car driven into crowd
Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Cottonwood High School class becomes storm spotter certified. Veteran of the year. Updated: 1 hour ago. Veterans are honored through much of November in the Wiregrass....
WTVM
Barbour County schools to be virtual due to rise in cold, flu cases
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Flu and cold season is underway, and an Alabama School System is moving to online learning for the rest of the week. Barbour County School students will learn from home on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4. The school system plans to return in person...
wtvy.com
Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?
On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage. An ongoing challenge across the nation and here in Alabama is teacher shortages, specifically in our more rural areas. Live in...
wtvy.com
Must Dothan rehire woman at center of feeding scandal? Judge’s decision is coming
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge could decide by early next year whether the city of Dothan must rehire a woman who is at the center of its beleaguered after-school child nutrition program. Stephanie Wingfield, a 23-year employee, either falsified paperwork or has been made a scapegoat by her bosses,...
wtvy.com
Dothan Police talk Halloween safety ahead of Trick or Treating
On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage. An ongoing challenge across the nation and here in Alabama is teacher shortages, specifically in our more rural areas. Live in...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass farmers worried about dry conditions
Donating blood is about to get a lot easier in Dothan. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers broke ground on a new location on November 1. Dothan Police are investigating a Halloween night incident that saw a vehicle driven into a crowd of people that resulted in 3 injuries and one woman arrested for tampering.
wtvy.com
Henry County trains around 100 poll workers ahead of Election Day
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The countdown to Alabama’s midterm election is on. Around 100 Henry County poll workers received training to ensure they’re aware of their duties and know how to execute them properly next Tuesday. “There’s a lot of questions nationwide about elections,” expresses David Money, Henry...
wdhn.com
Elba high and elementary schools “locked down” for several hours
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—The threat of a mass shooting led to a “lockdown” on Wednesday morning. A joint investigation involving state and local law enforcement is underway. During the “lockdown” a handgun was found on the perimeter of the campus leading to the arrest of a student, but we’re told that was separate from the initial threat investigation.
wdhn.com
ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
wdhn.com
DCS looking for community input at public forum
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Three public forums are being held in November by Dothan City Schools. The forums will allow the community to voice their opinions and give input on the needed capital projects throughout the school district. The forums are scheduled for:. November 1 at Heard Elementary School- 6:00...
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with molesting teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Sexual Abuse charges in connection with the alleged molestation of a teen. Shonta Demarco McNeal, 44, was arrested Tuesday on two first-degree counts, according to Dothan City Jail records. Dothan police spokesperson Sgt. Tim Mullis said the alleged victim is between the...
wtvy.com
Weekend fire claims Hartford residence
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Hartford mobile home with significant flames was put under control by first responders Saturday, October 30. According to officials, Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at 211 Loveless St. in Hartford. Hartford Fire Rescue arrived on scene to find a working mobile home fire...
Comments / 1