Dothan, AL

wtvy.com

Dothan Housing "gambles" for a good cause

DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Henry County holds flu clinic as cases continue to rise

HENRY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Cottonwood students become storm spotter certified

COTTONWOOD, AL
wtvy.com

Investigation underway in regards to Elba City Schools threat

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation is underway into a threat that resulted in a lockdown of Elba City Schools on Wednesday. Law enforcement and school officials held a press conference and took time to answer several questions regarding the incident. According to information from Elba Chief Troy Staley, his...
wtvy.com

Veterans of the year work to help Enterprise community

ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama State Health Department warns of increased RSV cases, risk

DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Car driven into crowd

DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Could fired child feeding supervisor get her job back?

On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. ALSDE hires recruiters to address teacher shortage. An ongoing challenge across the nation and here in Alabama is teacher shortages, specifically in our more rural areas. Live in...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Police talk Halloween safety ahead of Trick or Treating

DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass farmers worried about dry conditions

DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Henry County trains around 100 poll workers ahead of Election Day

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The countdown to Alabama’s midterm election is on. Around 100 Henry County poll workers received training to ensure they’re aware of their duties and know how to execute them properly next Tuesday. “There’s a lot of questions nationwide about elections,” expresses David Money, Henry...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Elba high and elementary schools “locked down” for several hours

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—The threat of a mass shooting led to a “lockdown” on Wednesday morning. A joint investigation involving state and local law enforcement is underway. During the “lockdown” a handgun was found on the perimeter of the campus leading to the arrest of a student, but we’re told that was separate from the initial threat investigation.
ELBA, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Police search for runaway Dothan teen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police need assistance in locating a runaway teenager. De’Syus Ta’Corvian Boley, 17, of Dothan, was last seen by his grandmother on Monday, October 31, outside of her home near the 400 Block of South Appletree Street in Dothan. Boley was last seen...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

DCS looking for community input at public forum

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Three public forums are being held in November by Dothan City Schools. The forums will allow the community to voice their opinions and give input on the needed capital projects throughout the school district. The forums are scheduled for:. November 1 at Heard Elementary School- 6:00...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan man charged with molesting teen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Sexual Abuse charges in connection with the alleged molestation of a teen. Shonta Demarco McNeal, 44, was arrested Tuesday on two first-degree counts, according to Dothan City Jail records. Dothan police spokesperson Sgt. Tim Mullis said the alleged victim is between the...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Weekend fire claims Hartford residence

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Hartford mobile home with significant flames was put under control by first responders Saturday, October 30. According to officials, Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire at 211 Loveless St. in Hartford. Hartford Fire Rescue arrived on scene to find a working mobile home fire...
HARTFORD, AL

