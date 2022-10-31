Through his lens – Charlie Berch at Penn State Stripe Out game
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WETM) – 108,433 fans packed Beaver Stadium for a Big Ten college football showdown on Saturday.
No. 13 Penn State hosted No. 2 Ohio State in the annual Penn State Stripe Out game on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Charlie Berch, a nationally recognized photographer from the Twin Tiers was in attendance in Happy Valley as the Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 44-31. Berch takes us to the game itself-through his lens.
