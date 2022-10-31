Read full article on original website
Actor Tim Roth’s Musician Son Cormac Dies of Cancer at 25
Actor Tim Roth is mourning the death of his musician son Cormac, who battled cancer for a year. The family announced his Oct. 16 passing on Monday, remembering the guitarist and composer as “a wild and electric ball of energy.” “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him,” the statement said. Cormac Roth announced on Instagram in July that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ-cell cancer the previous November. “It is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it. It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it,” he wrote then.
George Harrison Released ‘My Sweet Lord’ Because He Was Sick of ‘Young People Just Boogying Around, Wasting Their Lives’
George Harrison released 'My Sweet Lord' because he was sick of the younger generations wasting their lives.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
People
Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together
The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer. Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
K-Pop Singer Among the Victims of Horrifying Halloween Crowd Crush
A South Korean actor and K-Pop star was one of the 154 fatalities so far from the horrific crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul’s Itaewon district, his agents confirmed. Lee Jihan shot into the public sphere in 2017 on the second season of the South Korean reality show, Produce 101, where he competed to win a spot in an 11-member boy band. Although he was eliminated in the show’s fifth episode, Jihan used the platform to launch an acting career, later starring in the high-school drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day. “Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Auto Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us,” his agents wrote in a post on Sunday, describing him as a “warm friend to all” and an “infinitely bright and innocent actor.”Late actor Lee Jihan, who died in Itaewon's Halloween crush, was reportedly shooting @withMBC's upcoming drama series "Season of Kok Du." According to local media outlets, he finished filming his character as the main lead's ex-boyfriend last month. #prayforitaewon pic.twitter.com/LPexoo3Sxy— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 31, 2022 Read it at Sky News
Georgia Dad Mourns Son with 'Bright Future' Who Died in South Korea Crowd Surge: 'The World's a Darker Place'
The victim's father, Steve Blesi, tells PEOPLE that his son Steven had "an adventurous spirit" and "could have done anything he wanted in this world" The father of an American college student, who died Saturday during a crowd surge in South Korea, is remembering his son as a "smart" young man with "an incredibly bright future." Steven Blesi, 20, of Marietta, Ga., was studying abroad in the country when he was killed in the incident over the weekend, his dad Steve Blesi confirms to PEOPLE. Officials say at least...
Ryan Karazija, The Frontman Of Low Roar And A Contributor To Death Stranding, Has Recently Passed Away
Ryan Karazija, the band leader responsible for a significant amount of the music in Death Stranding, died recently at the age of 40 +for reasons that are unclear. In 2011, Karazija established the electronica project known as Low Roar, and since then, he has released a total of five albums under the moniker.
BTS and BLACKPINK Forced to Take A Break During National Mourning
South Korean groups BTS and BLACKPINK are being forced to take a week break after South Korea's President has called for a national mourning period
Singer Willie Spence Dead at 23: Ryan Seacrest and "Devastated" American Idol Family Pay Tribute
Watch: American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23. American Idol's stars are paying tribute to late contestant Willie Spence. Following the season 19 runner-up's death on Oct. 11, the singing competition and several of its alums took to social media to honor him. The show's official Instagram mourned Spence's...
5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed
Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
thecomeback.com
Troubling video emerges in latest Hope Solo arrest
The body camera footage from Hope Solo’s arrest back in March in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina has surfaced, and it does not paint the United States women’s soccer legend in a flattering light. The video shows police yanking Hope Solo from her SUV after they...
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death
SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
Julie Powell, food blogger behind Julie and Julia book, dies aged 49
Julie Powell, a food writer who rose to fame while trying to emulate the culinary feats of Julia Child, has died aged 49. In 2002, Powell spent a year documenting her attempts to cook all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Her effort was...
This Renaissance-era baby died from living in darkness for a year
The child mummy, a member of the Austrian aristocracy, was found wrapped in a silk-hooded coat. Nerlich et al, Frontiers, 2022The remains were found naturally mummified in a crypt belonging to an aristocratic Austrian family.
Heartbreaking twist in the death of The Block tradie Jon-Jeremy Bradey: Father-of-three, 42, married in intimate ceremony six months ago - as his shattered wife issues gut-wrenching tribute
A respected tradesman who appeared on The Block married the love of his life just six months before his tragic death two weeks ago. Jon-Jeremy Bradey, who built swimming pools for several homes on the Channel Nine renovation series, died on October 14 at the age of 42. It has...
Popculture
TV Actress Vaishali Takkar Dead at 26
Beloved Indian actress Vaishali Takkar has died. Police confirmed Sunday that Takkar died by suicide "by hanging herself at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station limits in Indore." Known for her TV roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," Takkar was 26.
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
NME
Pioneering dubstep producer Walsh dies aged 40
Dubstep producer, DJ and Benga-collaborator Walsh has died aged 40, his family have confirmed. The Croydon-born producer passed away suddenly last week, though a cause of death has yet to be confirmed. “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son and...
Seoul Halloween stampede – latest: Survivors recall ‘slow, agonising crush’ as 154 dead
An Australian who survived the tragic crush in Seoul paid tribute to his friend who died in the stampede on Saturday night.In a now deleted TikTok video, Nathan Taverniti spoke of what he called a “slow, agonising crush” that became the country’s worst disaster in years.Grace Rached, 23, had been holidaying in the South Korean capital and would have turned 24 next week.“It was a slow, agonising crush. This crush was not caused by drunk people. It was lack of planning, police force and emergency services,” Mr Taverniti said..And nobody was willing to help. I watched as people filmed...
