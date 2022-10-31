Actor Tim Roth is mourning the death of his musician son Cormac, who battled cancer for a year. The family announced his Oct. 16 passing on Monday, remembering the guitarist and composer as “a wild and electric ball of energy.” “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him,” the statement said. Cormac Roth announced on Instagram in July that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ-cell cancer the previous November. “It is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it. It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it,” he wrote then.

3 DAYS AGO