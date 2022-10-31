Aztecs face starting lineup dilemma as basketball season dawns

Keshad Johnson (left) and Lamont Butler are two of four returning starters for SDSU, but there's no guarantee they'll start this season on a deep, talented roster. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

“Like I always say,” Brian Dutcher was saying the other day, “it’s a player’s dilemma and a coach’s delight.”

San Diego State’s basketball coach has been saying that a lot lately — more, even, than his old standby “it’s hard to win a college basketball game” — as the 2022-23 season approaches, with the final tune-up coming Tuesday in a 7 p.m. exhibition at Viejas Arena against NAIA San Diego Christian College. He’s also been saying the 19 th -ranked Aztecs are the deepest and most experienced team since he and previous head coach Steve Fisher arrived in 1999.

In other words: He's got options.

Dutcher went with his four returning starters — Lamont Butler, Matt Bradley, Keshad Johnson and Nathan Mensah — plus Seattle transfer guard Darrion Trammell in an Oct. 23 closed-door scrimmage against preseason No. 8 UCLA , with 6-foot-9, 240-pound TCU transfer Jaedon LeDee coming off the bench. Will he again Tuesday?

Good question. As of Monday morning, Dutcher and his staff hadn’t decided.

Another of Dutcher’s favorite sayings is that “it always works itself out” when it comes to playing time on a deep roster. Except, of course, when it doesn’t.

In 2019-20, the Aztecs had six legitimate starters in Mensah, Malachi Flynn, KJ Feagin, Jordan Schakel, Yanni Wetzel and Matt Mitchell. Then Mitchell hurt his knee during the preseason and came off the bench when he got healthy because, well, the Aztecs were undefeated and Dutcher didn’t want to mess with success. Then Mensah was lost for the season in late December, and Mitchell seamlessly slid into the starting lineup. It worked itself out.

“That team clearly had six starters,” Dutcher said. “This might be the same. I might have six or seven starters, and it’s just going to be what it’s going to be. If you play well, you’re going to be in there. If you bring value, you’re going to get more minutes.”

"I have empathy for guys who are good enough to be out there getting minutes and they don’t get the minutes, just because we’re a very good program, we’re deep and we’re talented. Sometimes you just have to wait. The thing you can’t do is get frustrated, because then when your time comes, you’re too frustrated to take advantage of it."

LeDee made a strong case with a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) while drawing eight fouls against UCLA. Johnson, who started at the 4 instead, had seven points and two rebounds, but he played nine minutes less than LeDee and made all three of his shot attempts (including a 3-pointer). The Aztecs also were plus-nine points when he was on the floor, best on the team.

Each offers positives. LeDee is a rebounding machine and better scorer, with power on the block and 3-point range, but more foul prone. Johnson is the more versatile defender, able to guard all five positions, and more versed in the Aztecs’ offensive and defensive schemes in his fourth year with the program.

There’s another option: Go big by starting Johnson at the 3 and LeDee at the 4, moving Bradley to the 2 (where he’d draw a smaller defender) and bringing Butler off the bench. You also could start LeDee at the 5, but that would bump Mensah, a four-year starter and reigning Mountain West defensive player of the year.

“I’ve wondered what the coaches are going to do with the lineups,” said Bradley, a preseason all-conference selection. “You could see Keshad at the 3, Jaedon at the 4, Nate at the 5. That’s something I really like. I could see (6-7 Oakland transfer Micah Parrish) and me at the wings with a point. That’s another one I really like. Or Lamont and Darrion in the backcourt together, those are dangerous dudes defensively and offensively.

“You can go any way you want. It’s going to be really interesting to see what we do throughout the season.”

LeDee, for one, doesn’t seem overly concerned. He came off the bench against the Bruins but played starter’s minutes (27). Johnson started and played only 18.

“It doesn’t matter for me,” LeDee said. “It’s a team, right? I just go in there, whether it’s four minutes or 40 minutes, start or don’t start, and give it everything I've got. That’s just who I am. That’s how my parents brought me up. It’s cool, it’s all cute to start and look good, that’s nice. But at the end of the day, what you do on the court is what matters.”

Dutcher seems to prefer pairing Trammell and Butler to open games, much as he did in 2019-20 with Flynn and Feagin, both combo guards able to run the point or play off the ball. Flynn became the primary scorer, Feagin the defensive stopper.

“When I was getting recruited, I watched them a lot,” Butler said. “I feel Darrion and I could be similar to that, feeding off each other.”

But they won’t always be on the floor together, being the only two point guards on the roster, and after the opening minutes will probably spell one another until crunch time.

That’s when it really could get interesting, given the plethora of options at Dutcher’s disposal — big, small, defenders, shooters, rebounders, veterans, youngsters.

“It depends who we’re playing,” Dutcher said. “If we’re playing a team we can take advantage of with being bigger, we’ll do that. If certain teams are playing a bunch of little guys who are running around making it hard, we’ll stay smaller. I have the versatility with this roster. Last year, (6-3 guard) Adam Seiko played some 4-man for us. Even though we’re big and strong, you could have four guards on the floor at one time, especially if we get zoned and we need all those shooters out there.

“Everyone wants to know who is going to start, but generally the indication of your value is who’s finishing. I’d pay more attention to who’s in at the end of these games than who’s starting them.”

