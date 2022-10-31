ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Aztecs face starting lineup dilemma as basketball season dawns

By Mark Zeigler
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IEMwn_0itgA6j300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztxm0_0itgA6j300
Keshad Johnson (left) and Lamont Butler are two of four returning starters for SDSU, but there's no guarantee they'll start this season on a deep, talented roster. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

“Like I always say,” Brian Dutcher was saying the other day, “it’s a player’s dilemma and a coach’s delight.”

San Diego State’s basketball coach has been saying that a lot lately — more, even, than his old standby “it’s hard to win a college basketball game” — as the 2022-23 season approaches, with the final tune-up coming Tuesday in a 7 p.m. exhibition at Viejas Arena against NAIA San Diego Christian College. He’s also been saying the 19 th -ranked Aztecs are the deepest and most experienced team since he and previous head coach Steve Fisher arrived in 1999.

In other words: He's got options.

Dutcher went with his four returning starters — Lamont Butler, Matt Bradley, Keshad Johnson and Nathan Mensah — plus Seattle transfer guard Darrion Trammell in an Oct. 23 closed-door scrimmage against preseason No. 8 UCLA , with 6-foot-9, 240-pound TCU transfer Jaedon LeDee coming off the bench. Will he again Tuesday?

Good question. As of Monday morning, Dutcher and his staff hadn’t decided.

Another of Dutcher’s favorite sayings is that “it always works itself out” when it comes to playing time on a deep roster. Except, of course, when it doesn’t.

In 2019-20, the Aztecs had six legitimate starters in Mensah, Malachi Flynn, KJ Feagin, Jordan Schakel, Yanni Wetzel and Matt Mitchell. Then Mitchell hurt his knee during the preseason and came off the bench when he got healthy because, well, the Aztecs were undefeated and Dutcher didn’t want to mess with success. Then Mensah was lost for the season in late December, and Mitchell seamlessly slid into the starting lineup. It worked itself out.

“That team clearly had six starters,” Dutcher said. “This might be the same. I might have six or seven starters, and it’s just going to be what it’s going to be. If you play well, you’re going to be in there. If you bring value, you’re going to get more minutes.”

"I have empathy for guys who are good enough to be out there getting minutes and they don’t get the minutes, just because we’re a very good program, we’re deep and we’re talented. Sometimes you just have to wait. The thing you can’t do is get frustrated, because then when your time comes, you’re too frustrated to take advantage of it."

LeDee made a strong case with a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) while drawing eight fouls against UCLA. Johnson, who started at the 4 instead, had seven points and two rebounds, but he played nine minutes less than LeDee and made all three of his shot attempts (including a 3-pointer). The Aztecs also were plus-nine points when he was on the floor, best on the team.

Each offers positives. LeDee is a rebounding machine and better scorer, with power on the block and 3-point range, but more foul prone. Johnson is the more versatile defender, able to guard all five positions, and more versed in the Aztecs’ offensive and defensive schemes in his fourth year with the program.

There’s another option: Go big by starting Johnson at the 3 and LeDee at the 4, moving Bradley to the 2 (where he’d draw a smaller defender) and bringing Butler off the bench. You also could start LeDee at the 5, but that would bump Mensah, a four-year starter and reigning Mountain West defensive player of the year.

“I’ve wondered what the coaches are going to do with the lineups,” said Bradley, a preseason all-conference selection. “You could see Keshad at the 3, Jaedon at the 4, Nate at the 5. That’s something I really like. I could see (6-7 Oakland transfer Micah Parrish) and me at the wings with a point. That’s another one I really like. Or Lamont and Darrion in the backcourt together, those are dangerous dudes defensively and offensively.

“You can go any way you want. It’s going to be really interesting to see what we do throughout the season.”

LeDee, for one, doesn’t seem overly concerned. He came off the bench against the Bruins but played starter’s minutes (27). Johnson started and played only 18.

“It doesn’t matter for me,” LeDee said. “It’s a team, right? I just go in there, whether it’s four minutes or 40 minutes, start or don’t start, and give it everything I've got. That’s just who I am. That’s how my parents brought me up. It’s cool, it’s all cute to start and look good, that’s nice. But at the end of the day, what you do on the court is what matters.”

Dutcher seems to prefer pairing Trammell and Butler to open games, much as he did in 2019-20 with Flynn and Feagin, both combo guards able to run the point or play off the ball. Flynn became the primary scorer, Feagin the defensive stopper.

“When I was getting recruited, I watched them a lot,” Butler said. “I feel Darrion and I could be similar to that, feeding off each other.”

But they won’t always be on the floor together, being the only two point guards on the roster, and after the opening minutes will probably spell one another until crunch time.

That’s when it really could get interesting, given the plethora of options at Dutcher’s disposal — big, small, defenders, shooters, rebounders, veterans, youngsters.

“It depends who we’re playing,” Dutcher said. “If we’re playing a team we can take advantage of with being bigger, we’ll do that. If certain teams are playing a bunch of little guys who are running around making it hard, we’ll stay smaller. I have the versatility with this roster. Last year, (6-3 guard) Adam Seiko played some 4-man for us. Even though we’re big and strong, you could have four guards on the floor at one time, especially if we get zoned and we need all those shooters out there.

“Everyone wants to know who is going to start, but generally the indication of your value is who’s finishing. I’d pay more attention to who’s in at the end of these games than who’s starting them.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastvillagetimes.com

Aztecs dominate with 10 players receiving double-digit minutes

The long-awaited start to San Diego State’s 2022-2023 season tipped off tonight in an exhibition game against San Diego Christian. The roster is one of the deepest ever, and the expectations are high. With a loaded forward position, there were question marks about the starting lineup, but Lamont Butler,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

10 Questions with Point Loma High School football coach Joel Allen

Ten Questions is a series in the Point Loma-OB Monthly that shines a spotlight on notable locals we wish we knew more about. This month’s featured personality is Point Loma High School varsity football coach Joel Allen. Less than two years ago, Point Loma High’s football program was at...
SAN DIEGO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego

The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen

San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods

A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Fleet Week San Diego opens to the public Friday

SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for a family-friendly event to bring the kids to this weekend, Fleet Week San Diego is back!. The annual event allows the public to get an up-close look at an active Navy ship as well as other military equipment for free. Last year,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Surfline

First Impressions: Mex Pipe Warriors at Puerto Escondido

My life didn’t flash before my eyes, maybe because I hadn’t lived enough of it yet. I was 14 when I almost drowned at Puerto Escondido. A rip current impeded me from swimming in, and the waves wouldn’t let me get out the back to rest. I was stuck in the impact zone, took a deep gulp of air and sea foam, couldn’t fight anymore and gave in to exhaustion. My last thought was to close my eyes and rest a little. The next time I opened them, I was throwing up saltwater on the beach with Puerto Escondido legend Coco Nogales and the lifeguards standing over me. “You passed the test,” Coco said. “Now you can surf Zicatela.”
ESCONDIDO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego

When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

This Great Maple location is set to close in December

Great Maple, which became enormously popular since it first opened in Hillcrest nearly a decade ago, has decided to close its 4-year-old UTC location due to nearby construction that has dogged the modern diner since its opening. Located on the edge of Westfield UTC on Genesee, the 5,000-square-foot restaurant is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Mountains See First Snow of the Season

San Diegans woke up to rainy, windy and cold weather Thursday after a storm moved across Southern California bringing in the first snow of the season. Mountain snow fell at elevations higher than 5,000 feet in the county, resulting in white snow cover on Mt. Laguna, as shown by their live cam. They received about one to three inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory expired at 10 a.m. as snow showers will diminish.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Is it finally time for permanent Daylight Saving time?

SAN DIEGO — As we turn back our clocks this weekend and prepare for less sunlight in the afternoon, some people are calling for permanent Daylight Saving time. While there have been some moves in this direction on the state and federal level, so far, nothing has changed. A...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

LA Icon Randy’s Donuts Is Opening 10 Stores Across San Diego

A landmark bakery known for its giant rooftop doughnut signs is expanding in a big way into San Diego with its first area outpost scheduled to open early next year. Founded in 1952, the original branch of Randy’s Donuts, located near the Los Angeles International Airport, has made tons of television and film appearances through the years, with cameos in everything from the Arrested Development series and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Californication” video to features like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Losing Another Piece Of Coronado’s Charm

What is it about change? Most people can’t stand the thought of their surroundings suddenly becoming different. Change tends to create stress and negativity no matter how small. I recently experienced this phenomenon right here on the sidewalks of our beloved island. To say that I am angry might...
CORONADO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
67K+
Followers
104K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy