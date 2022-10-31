Read full article on original website
Maryland Decides: Voters will decide whether to legalize cannabis next week
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland residents will head to the polls next week to vote on whether cannabis should be legalized in their state. Residents will vote on Question 4, which will decide if Maryland will create a new constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana use for people ages 21 and up next July.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state
Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
Wbaltv.com
Health officials urge Marylanders to get 'flooster' shots to battle COVID-19, flu, RSV
COLUMBIA, Md. — Health officials in Maryland are monitoring a surge in early flu and respiratory illnesses. Flu usually hits Maryland around December, health experts said, but this year, it hit before Halloween — and at the same time as COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus infection. | MORE...
WTOP
Moore vs. Cox: Maryland governor candidates on economy, education, transportation
With the closely watched campaign to become Maryland’s next governor nearing its end, WTOP sat down with the Republican and Democratic candidates to discuss their plans for boosting the economy, transportation and other issues in the state. The race has pitted Democrat Wes Moore, a combat veteran, author and...
Nottingham MD
Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
Sinai doctor advises on ways to prevent overwhelming hospitals with RSV patients
BALTIMORE - Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, is putting a strain on healthcare workers.Combine RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases – the triple-demic – hospitals across the country are feeling overwhelmed.But as RSV, a respiratory condition targeting young children, continue to rise in Maryland, doctors say there are things you can do at home to give healthcare workers relief.Young children who have flooded their emergency rooms are primarily dealing with RSV.On Tuesday, Baltimore's Sinai Hospital had 80 children come through their doors with the virus.Doctors now encourage parents to seek a pediatrician first, and use at-home remedies, including saline...
Painful departure from military set stage for Jessica Watkins to join the Oath Keepers, fiancé testifies
WASHINGTON — A painful early departure from the military led Jessica Watkins to search for a way to recapture that sense of purpose and, ultimately, to join the Oath Keepers amid nationwide protests in the fall of 2020, her fiancé testified Thursday. Watkins and four other Oath Keepers,...
wypr.org
What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland
Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match
SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland 529 calculation error 'update' provides no new information to frustrated families
Maryland (WBFF) — There are more questions than answers for Maryland families whose college funds remain frozen Tuesday. As FOX 45 has been reporting for months now, Maryland 529 continues to work through what they say is an ‘interest calculation error’ impacting thousands of account holders. The...
fox5dc.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland
No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
WTOP
Maryland’s health claims vendor is ‘not up for the job,’ lawmakers are told
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A state Department of Health contractor whose troubled payments system led to a scathing audit pledged anew on Tuesday to improve its performance. Monica McNeil, CEO...
WBOC
Houses of Worship Across Maryland to Receive $10M for Enhanced Security Measures
WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Monday announced $10,691,398 to enhance security measures at local religious and nonprofit community organizations across the state. This federal funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which the lawmakers said they fought to deliver...
weaa.org
16 Historic Maryland Buildings To Be Revitalized
(Baltimore, MD) -- Over a dozen historic buildings in Maryland will be revitalized. Governor Larry Hogan says $19 million in tax credits will go toward 16 projects. “The Historic Revitalization Tax Credit awards will breathe new life into our communities and towns,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “These awards will allow for refurbishments to revitalize sites in local communities across the state and serve as an effective investment tool for strengthening Maryland’s local economies and redevelopment across Maryland.”
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
WJLA
'Biggest accomplishment yet:' | Maryland teen golfer to compete in national championship
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County teenage golfer, Abigail Avallone, is heading out to compete on a national stage at the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship in Louisiana. Rain or shine, you can usually find Abigail Avallone practicing her skills on a golf course. “I really...
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Maryland Independence Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
The Maryland Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits to low-income households. SNAP is administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services and benefits are issued monthly via the Maryland Independence Card, the state’s version of the federal EBT card. According to the Maryland DHS, the Independence Card...
Wbaltv.com
In-person early voter turnout, mail-in ballot returns highest in Baltimore County
With a week left until Election Day, voters in some areas of Maryland are making sure they get out early to beat the lines and cast their votes -- even in the rain. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Baltimore County is leading when...
Maryland woman wins recognition for volunteer work with veterans
BALTIMORE -- Air Force veteran Minta Davis has logged more than 900 volunteer hours for the Department of Veteran Affairs since 2015.Davis was recently named the VA Excellence in Customer Service Volunteer of the Year—a national recognition—for her work in Maryland."Mind blown," Davis said. "National Volunteer of the Year. I'm like, 'What?!?'"Davis received the award in September from 36 nominations submitted by VA medical centers across the country."That's really something, isn't it?" Susan Kern, VA Maryland Health Care System's program manager for Voluntary Service, said. "Minta doesn't do one thing. She does a lot of things and she does a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Get The Ice Cream In Maryland
Justine's Ice Cream Parlor is a classic, old-fashioned Ice Cream Parlor that offers a variety of shakes and sundaes. The extensive menu is filled with inventive flavors and creative combinations. Visitors are guaranteed to leave here feeling satisfied. Talbot Street and St. Michaels offer an assortment of ice cream flavors...
