Maryland State

Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state

Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Sinai doctor advises on ways to prevent overwhelming hospitals with RSV patients

BALTIMORE - Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, is putting a strain on healthcare workers.Combine RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases – the triple-demic – hospitals across the country are feeling overwhelmed.But as RSV, a respiratory condition targeting young children, continue to rise in Maryland, doctors say there are things you can do at home to give healthcare workers relief.Young children who have flooded their emergency rooms are primarily dealing with RSV.On Tuesday, Baltimore's Sinai Hospital had 80 children come through their doors with the virus.Doctors now encourage parents to seek a pediatrician first, and use at-home remedies, including saline...
BALTIMORE, MD
What you need to know about mail-in ballots in Maryland

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in ballots in Maryland. What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots?. It’s the same thing. Historically absentee ballots have been used by members of the U.S. armed services serving overseas or people who expect to be out of town or otherwise unable to vote in-person on Election Day. However, mail-in ballots have been more widely adopted among the general public in recent years, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match

SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
MARYLAND STATE
Houses of Worship Across Maryland to Receive $10M for Enhanced Security Measures

WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Monday announced $10,691,398 to enhance security measures at local religious and nonprofit community organizations across the state. This federal funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which the lawmakers said they fought to deliver...
MARYLAND STATE
16 Historic Maryland Buildings To Be Revitalized

(Baltimore, MD) -- Over a dozen historic buildings in Maryland will be revitalized. Governor Larry Hogan says $19 million in tax credits will go toward 16 projects. “The Historic Revitalization Tax Credit awards will breathe new life into our communities and towns,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “These awards will allow for refurbishments to revitalize sites in local communities across the state and serve as an effective investment tool for strengthening Maryland’s local economies and redevelopment across Maryland.”
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities

PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland woman wins recognition for volunteer work with veterans

BALTIMORE -- Air Force veteran Minta Davis has logged more than 900 volunteer hours for the Department of Veteran Affairs since 2015.Davis was recently named the VA Excellence in Customer Service Volunteer of the Year—a national recognition—for her work in Maryland."Mind blown," Davis said. "National Volunteer of the Year. I'm like, 'What?!?'"Davis received the award in September from 36 nominations submitted by VA medical centers across the country."That's really something, isn't it?" Susan Kern, VA Maryland Health Care System's program manager for Voluntary Service, said. "Minta doesn't do one thing. She does a lot of things and she does a...
MARYLAND STATE
Where To Get The Ice Cream In Maryland

Justine's Ice Cream Parlor is a classic, old-fashioned Ice Cream Parlor that offers a variety of shakes and sundaes. The extensive menu is filled with inventive flavors and creative combinations. Visitors are guaranteed to leave here feeling satisfied. Talbot Street and St. Michaels offer an assortment of ice cream flavors...
MARYLAND STATE
