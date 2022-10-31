ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Band asks for donations after losing equipment in fiery crash on I-70

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 3 days ago

JUNCTION CITY ( KSNT ) – A Junction City rock band is asking for donations to help purchase new equipment after they lost several instruments in a truck fire last week.

Two members of the band “Jay Hill Road” narrowly escaped injury when their vehicle hit a power line pole and caught on fire . Lead singer Jared Powers told 27 News their equipment was “pretty much a total loss .”

Following the crash, Jay Hill Road gave a live performance in Olathe. In an exclusive 27 News interview , they talked about the crash and their commitment to performing in Olathe.

Esports, gaming lounge to open at Washburn University

Now, the band is looking to replace the lost equipment by raising funds on GoFundMe. The band estimates $5,000-$7,000 worth of equipment was lost. They say are unable to continue performing without help.

For information about the band’s fundraiser, click here .

KSNT News

KSNT News

