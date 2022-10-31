Band asks for donations after losing equipment in fiery crash on I-70

JUNCTION CITY ( KSNT ) – A Junction City rock band is asking for donations to help purchase new equipment after they lost several instruments in a truck fire last week.

Two members of the band “Jay Hill Road” narrowly escaped injury when their vehicle hit a power line pole and caught on fire . Lead singer Jared Powers told 27 News their equipment was “pretty much a total loss .”

Following the crash, Jay Hill Road gave a live performance in Olathe. In an exclusive 27 News interview , they talked about the crash and their commitment to performing in Olathe.

Now, the band is looking to replace the lost equipment by raising funds on GoFundMe. The band estimates $5,000-$7,000 worth of equipment was lost. They say are unable to continue performing without help.

For information about the band’s fundraiser, click here .

