Latham, NY

Play of the Week winner – Shaker’s Kyle Yusuf

By Griffin Haas
 3 days ago

LATHAM, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Shaker’s Kyle Yusuf.

Yusuf ripped off a long touchdown run in Shaker’s win over Guilderland. Vote here for this week’s Play of the Week poll!

NEW YORK STATE
