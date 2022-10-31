Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain
Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Adam Zimmer, a Bengals analyst and son of NFL head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday morning. He was 38 years old, and circumstances of his death were not announced. Zimmer had been with the Bengals since July as an offensive analyst. His coaching career began in 2006, when he was...
FOX Sports
For Bears GM Poles, trading star LB Smith stings a day later
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Poles thought he inherited a potential cornerstone player for the defense in linebacker Roquan Smith when the Chicago Bears hired him as their general manager in January. A contract standoff that heated up during training camp led to a trade demand and ultimately...
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Ex-Yankees slugger open to joining Cardinals coaching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new flock of coaches in 2023. Gone are bench coach Skip Schumaker, hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux, leaving manager Oliver Marmol to rebuild his staff for next season. It could include former Cardinals star Matt Holliday. Last week, the...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Experts agree: Bears QB Justin Fields was a winner at the NFL trade deadline
The Chicago Bears were quite active during the NFL’s trade deadline, dealing linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn, as well as acquiring receiver Chase Claypool. With Smith and Quinn being traded, it speaks to a transition from prioritizing defense to offense, specifically how it pertains to quarterback...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Give Fields Help With Trade for WR
After trading away two defensive players in less than a week, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles adds help for Justin Fields, acquiring wide receiver Chase Claypool. The roster overhaul continues for the Chicago Bears. After trading two defensive stars, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, in less than a week, general manager Ryan Poles got some help for quarterback Justin Fields. He acquired Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
FOX Sports
Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5...
FOX Sports
Why Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is 'exactly what baseball needs'
Bryce Harper led the Philadelphia Phillies to a commanding 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The two-time MVP opened up the scoring in the first inning when he crushed Lance McCllurers' pitch 402 feet to right field to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. Citizens Bank Park erupted once the ball landed in the seats, marking the first home run in a Phillies World Series home game in 13 years.
In Good Sign for Hill, Packers Release Taylor
The Green Bay Packers have to add running back Kylin Hill to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. The path to making that happened has started.
Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears agreed to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. The trade was first reported by ESPN. Chicago will send its 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for the wide receiver, according to Ian Rapoport. The Bears will not include the second-round pick they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for Roquan Smith.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Make 3 Moves to Start Rebound
Ryan Poles took the job in Chicago realizing he had a rebuild ahead of him, after a few moves this off-season the Chicago Bears make 3 moves to start the rebuild! The trade deadline often goes by in the NFL without much happening, but this year there were a ton of moves all over the league, but the Chicago bears jump started the rebuild at the trade deadline.
FOX Sports
Vikings' Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
