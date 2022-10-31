Read full article on original website
Related
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
ComicBook
Modern Warfare 2 Santa Sena Border Crossing Map Has a Breaking Bad Surprise
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II features a nod to Breaking Bad in the game's multiplayer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and its cinematic influences are not hard to miss. The game takes clear inspiration from films like Sicario and Clear and Present Danger for its story about cartels, terrorists, and governments supplying other countries with weapons. It's an action-packed adventure filled with all kinds of chaos and one that has been praised up and down by fans for its characters, set pieces, and narrative. The game also has major sequel bait for its post-credits scene and it seems like the stakes for the all-but confirmed threequel will be sky-high. Given Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the fastest-selling game in the series and raked in almost a billion dollars in three days, Infinity Ward is likely already gearing up for what comes next.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 bug board bombarded with complaints after Infinity Ward forgets to adjust permissions
Infinity Ward is absolutely copping criticism after the developers forget to adjust permissions in their Modern Warfare 2 bug board. Complaints have been littered across the Trello board as players voiced their opinions, and not all of them are unfair. The bug board is used as a stream of communication...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 players are already finding ways to exploit map
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer released only days ago, but its active player base is already finding major flaws and means to exploit the maps. OpTic Gaming’s Team Summertime particularly discovered a major flaw on the Breenbergh Hotel. The release of MW2 has seen countless issues...
dotesports.com
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement
Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Players cannot get enough of Modern Warfare 2’s exploding car map, but some pros absolutely hate it
A map that is 90% car is dividing Call of Duty players.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will get a range of new game modes
Renowned Call of Duty insider Ghost of Hope has today leaked a bunch of new content coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The game is said to be receiving nine new game modes which include some fan favorites like Uplink Cranked and Gun Game.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Removes Controversial Feature One Day After Release
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out on PC and consoles for a day, but changes are already being made to the game, and in some cases, some major changes. The biggest talking points surrounding MW2 so far have been about SBMM and servers, but these are far from the only things players have been talking about. Across Reddit, Twitter, and other parts of the Internet, players have been sharing clips of the game's ping system, which is controversially broken. As you would expect, these clips quickly made the rounds and drew the ire of the COD community. Fast-forward just a tiny bit and Infinity Ward has already gone ahead and removed the feature presumably while a fix is worked on.
dotesports.com
Best launchers in Modern Warfare 2
While many people like holding pistols as their sidearm of choice in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of other players who like to keep their options loud and explosive. The launcher class isn’t too plentiful, but it still contains some of the most deadly weapons in...
ComicBook
Domino's Launches Pokemon Pizzas For a Limited Time
Fall has brought in the holidays, and of course, Pokemon is going wild with its celebrations. With a new game on the horizon, the franchise is going all out to hype fans, and Halloween is one of Pokemon's favorite events to mark. That is why The Pokemon Company has teamed up with Domino's on some special pizzas, but you can only get them for a limited time.
ComicBook
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
dotesports.com
Activision suddenly disables Steam’s family sharing feature for Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II publisher Activision have removed Steam’s family sharing feature from MW2 only days after the game’s official release. Introduced in 2014 on the digital distribution platform, Steam’s family sharing function allowed households to purchase one copy of a game to play on their own devices, instead of each individual having to pay full price for a separate copy. Under this feature, different users could have their own saved games, achievements, and progress on a single digital copy of the given title.
ComicBook
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
dotesports.com
Best STB 556 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s weapon platform system for unlocking weapons requires players to use certain guns to gain access to other ones, so there’s a lot more variety than ever before in CoD. Part of the Bruen Bullpup platform in MW2, the STB 556 is the...
dexerto.com
Viral Modern Warfare 2 TikTok reveals crazy XP glitch to level up fast
A new viral TikTok video has exposed a Modern Warfare 2 glitch that allows players to rack up unholy amounts of XP in Infinity Ward’s recently released title. After months of fan anticipation and excitement, Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 finally dropped globally on October 28. While many...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 "True Blue" Has Received a Release Date
UPDATE, NOVEMBER 2: After surfacing via detailed on-foot imagery, the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” has been slated to release on January 14 via Nike and select retailers. The retail price is set at $180 USD. ORIGINAL ARTICLE, OCTOBER 5:. Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a...
dotesports.com
Best submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2
If you’re the type of Call of Duty player to run and gun around a map, then you’ll be happy to know that in Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of weapon options at your disposal that will fit your specific tastes in the submachine gun category. Jumping...
Digital Trends
The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II console settings
While pure skill is king in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, having the right settings can certainly improve your performance. Tinkering with the settings is part of the Modern Warfare II experience, but as with most things in the series, there are an overwhelming number of options to choose from.
Comments / 0