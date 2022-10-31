ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

FBI warns of credible threat against N.J. synagogues statewide

New Jersey synagogues were placed on alert Thursday afternoon after the FBI said it had “received credible information of a broad threat,” to the Jewish houses of worship. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” FBI Newark wrote on its social media pages. “We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. voters shouldn’t expect results on Election Day – but trust the system, judges say

It could take days or even months to know the final results of Tuesday’s election. That’s especially true of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz which, based on polls, could come down to a “razor’s edge” margin. Moreover, once the vote is counted, candidates and parties may well challenge the results in court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Babies sick with RSV strain central Pa. hospitals, with intensive care in short supply

Hospitals throughout central Pennsylvania continue to see surging numbers of children sick with a sometimes life-threatening illness called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and some have had trouble transferring babies in need of specialized care. While RSV often causes mild, cold-like illness, it can be life-threatening for certain children, especially...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen

CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Why is Florida the apple of Pennsylvania conservatives’ eyes?

Doug Mastriano repeatedly says he’s running for governor to make Pennsylvania the “Florida of the North.”. Let’s decode that, for a minute. That doesn’t mean palm trees in Pittsburgh, or Eagles Mere becoming the new Key West. And we’ll keep our long heating seasons over their hurricane season, thank you very much.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

As activists ‘trick or treat’ near Mehmet Oz’s N.J. home, neighbors share varying opinions of him

Residents of Cliffside Park, the North Jersey town where Mehmet Oz lived for more than 20 years, have different appraisals of what it’s like living next to the celebrity. A few said Oz, who’s now the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was a good neighbor who largely kept to himself. Others said that on Halloweens past, he’d take his grandkids trick-or-treating, and once showed up in a Superman costume and another time as a ghost.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
80K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy