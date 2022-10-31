Read full article on original website
Pa. man pleads guilty to raping 6 women: report
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced late Tuesday that a Centre County man, accused of raping and sexually assaulting six women, has pleaded guilty, according to a story from WJAC. Kevin Mullen is accused of assaulting the women over a nine-year period, beginning in 2012. “Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty...
Doctor was going 125 mph before Pa. crash that killed colleague: police
A UPMC doctor was drunk and driving more than 120 mph before a one-car crash in Pine this year killed his passenger, a fellow doctor, according to charges filed Wednesday. Dr. Joseph Yanta, 38, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle in connection with the July 16 death of Dr. Douglas Rockacy.
FBI warns of credible threat against N.J. synagogues statewide
New Jersey synagogues were placed on alert Thursday afternoon after the FBI said it had “received credible information of a broad threat,” to the Jewish houses of worship. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” FBI Newark wrote on its social media pages. “We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”
Dog hurt in Cumberland County hit-and-run crash
A woman crashed into a dog Tuesday in Upper Allen Township, then fled the scene, police said. Township police said witnesses reportedly saw a silver sedan with a female driver crash into the dog around 11 a.m. on the 2300 block of South Market Street. The dog belongs to a...
Help for driverless vehicles, decriminalization of fentanyl strips among new Pa. laws
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed new laws Thursday that, among other things, decriminalize fentanyl test strips, legalize possession of switchblades and call for the state to divest holdings in certain Russian companies. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development...
Owe Pa. money for unpaid tolls? New law would suspend your registration
HARRISBURG — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000...
Cops took kids trick-or-treating after mom is hit by car on Halloween
Three Hamilton, N.J., police officers stepped in and took two children trick-or-treating Monday night after responding to a crash that injured their mother, the department said. The officers responded to a reported pedestrian struck at about 7:15 p.m. Monday and arrived at a scene on West Park and Lafayette avenues...
Dog found dead on Cumberland County highway; police looking for owners
East Pennsboro police are looking for the owners of a German Shepherd that was struck and killed Monday. The approximately 1-year-old dog was found around 8:15 a.m. on Route 11/15 (State Street) in Enola, police said. The dog was wearing an orange and gray collar. Anyone with information on this...
Pa. voters shouldn’t expect results on Election Day – but trust the system, judges say
It could take days or even months to know the final results of Tuesday’s election. That’s especially true of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz which, based on polls, could come down to a “razor’s edge” margin. Moreover, once the vote is counted, candidates and parties may well challenge the results in court.
Babies sick with RSV strain central Pa. hospitals, with intensive care in short supply
Hospitals throughout central Pennsylvania continue to see surging numbers of children sick with a sometimes life-threatening illness called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and some have had trouble transferring babies in need of specialized care. While RSV often causes mild, cold-like illness, it can be life-threatening for certain children, especially...
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen
CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
America is facing serious and growing water infrastructure challenges. Pennsylvania is no different | Opinion
As president of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) and the former chair of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, I am invested in the ongoing conversations about how to best address the our aging water infrastructure challenges and needs. Instead of dealing in facts, misinformation campaigns have popped up...
Election preview: 48th state senate district to feature a rematch
Voters in Pennsylvania’s 48th state senate district will have a rapid rematch on their ballots next week, as the same candidates who ran for the seat in last year’s special election will be appearing again for 2022. Republican Chris Gebhard is seeking to retain the seat he won...
Why is Florida the apple of Pennsylvania conservatives’ eyes?
Doug Mastriano repeatedly says he’s running for governor to make Pennsylvania the “Florida of the North.”. Let’s decode that, for a minute. That doesn’t mean palm trees in Pittsburgh, or Eagles Mere becoming the new Key West. And we’ll keep our long heating seasons over their hurricane season, thank you very much.
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research in history
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation.
PLCB announces top bidders in 11th restaurant license auction
Following validation of bids received by the Oct. 31 deadline for the 11th restaurant license auction authorized by Act 39 of 2016, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has issued Notices of Selection to top bidders on 20 licenses. Winning bids range from $25,111 for a license in Benezette Township,...
As activists ‘trick or treat’ near Mehmet Oz’s N.J. home, neighbors share varying opinions of him
Residents of Cliffside Park, the North Jersey town where Mehmet Oz lived for more than 20 years, have different appraisals of what it’s like living next to the celebrity. A few said Oz, who’s now the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was a good neighbor who largely kept to himself. Others said that on Halloweens past, he’d take his grandkids trick-or-treating, and once showed up in a Superman costume and another time as a ghost.
Man in ‘Where is Nancy?’ T-shirt, posing with skeleton, is N.J. school board candidate
A candidate running for a school board seat in Hunterdon County, pictured in a photo on social media, said he wore a T-shirt on Saturday saying “Where is Nancy?” for a Halloween party that had a theme of “scary costumes.”. Tom Gregor, who is running unopposed for...
Oprah says if she lived in Pennsylvania, she’d vote for Fetterman over Oz in US Senate race
PHILADELPHIA — Oprah Winfrey said Thursday night that if she lived in Pennsylvania, she would vote for John Fetterman over Mehmet Oz, throwing her voice behind the Democrat who is running for U.S. Senate against the celebrity surgeon who first climbed to fame on her talk show. “I said...
Massive Powerball $1 billion jackpot (11/02/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball jackpot from Monday’s drawing. So tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have a chance to win millions more and the overall $1.2 billion jackpot is obviously massive! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really).
