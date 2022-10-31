ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malakai Black, The House of Black make their return to AEW Dynamite

Just when the professional wrestling world seemingly couldn’t take any more surprise debuts – Lamar Jackson, Rick Ross, Jeff Jarrett, – or returns hinted at or otherwise – Colt Cabana, The Elite – four performers who have been absent from AEW television for two months now made their triumphant return in the form of Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart, collectively known as The House of Black.
