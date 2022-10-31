Read full article on original website
How 14 Ohio deer hunters got $70K in fines
One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is closed.
WKRC
See what happens when trick-or-treaters in Indiana discover empty candy bowl
LOWELL, Ind. (WLS/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Camden and Macie Chesner were trick-or-treating in Indiana when they happened upon an empty candy bucket at someone's home. Not wanting other children to miss out on the Halloween fun, the siblings generously offered up some of their own stash. "I once saw something on...
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
WKRC
Local woman celebrates her 107th birthday with 5 generations of her family
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman celebrates a remarkable milestone--she turned 107!. Madeline Bamberger Debord lives at Covenant Village in Green Township. Her granddaughter helped the staff arrange a surprise party for her on Thursday. Five generations of family were there and Madeline said she did not realize...
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live
Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
clevelandfilm.com
Michael Myers Actor From ‘Halloween Ends’ Reflects On Time Growing Up in Northeast Ohio
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s true. The boogeyman has ties to Northeast Ohio. James Jude Courtney, the actor who has portrayed horror villain Michael Myers in the three latest Halloween movies alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, was born and raised in our community. “I was born in Garfield Heights...
Ohio's Favorite Halloween Candy is a Classic
Americans are expected to buy more Halloween candy than ever in 2022. Here's what Ohio will buy:
barbertonherald.com
Psychic taps into haunted Herald
Laura Lyn is a psychic medium, author and teacher. She visited the Herald in the Finefrock building on Fourth Street in Barberton, where she gave two personal readings and did a reading on the building itself. Herald writer Ho Hoffman received one of those personal readings. “I was a little...
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
Ohio AG settles lawsuit with Goshen farmer over manure spill, animal feed waste
A Goshen dairy farmer must clean up and control manure and animal feed waste on his property or face $300 to $1,000 a day in fines, as part of a consent order.
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
ocj.com
Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder
When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
Ohio girls, ages 12 and 13, accused of driving stolen Kia, then crashing during escape attempt
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two girls, ages 12 and 13, are in custody after authorities say they crashed a stolen vehicle while trying to get away from Franklin County sheriff’s deputies. The pursuit started at about 2:20 a.m. when deputies tried to stop the Kia Soul, according to the...
WKRC
Long lines for first no-excuse early voting in Kentucky
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – No-excuse early voting in Kentucky started on Nov. 3, and polling locations saw long lines for the first day. The sunshine paired well with Kentucky voters patiently waiting in line to cast their votes. “It was super easy, you show them your driver’s license...
Ohio sues Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, […]
Ohio Supreme Court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant Ralph...
Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl
A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
