Mansfield, OH

WKRC

Local woman celebrates her 107th birthday with 5 generations of her family

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman celebrates a remarkable milestone--she turned 107!. Madeline Bamberger Debord lives at Covenant Village in Green Township. Her granddaughter helped the staff arrange a surprise party for her on Thursday. Five generations of family were there and Madeline said she did not realize...
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE
barbertonherald.com

Psychic taps into haunted Herald

Laura Lyn is a psychic medium, author and teacher. She visited the Herald in the Finefrock building on Fourth Street in Barberton, where she gave two personal readings and did a reading on the building itself. Herald writer Ho Hoffman received one of those personal readings. “I was a little...
BARBERTON, OH
barbertonherald.com

Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes

Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Reaching for the top rung at Bent Ladder

When the Vodraska family first purchased Rittman Orchards in 2004, the farm was in desperate need of repairs. “There was poison ivy in the orchard with healthier trunks than some of the apple trees,” Matt Vodraska said. Vodraska was a college student at the time in Tennessee, but he...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Long lines for first no-excuse early voting in Kentucky

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – No-excuse early voting in Kentucky started on Nov. 3, and polling locations saw long lines for the first day. The sunshine paired well with Kentucky voters patiently waiting in line to cast their votes. “It was super easy, you show them your driver’s license...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio sues Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top lawyer said his office has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, accusing the retailer of using deceptive pricing practices. According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s office, 12 complaints were made to his office between March 2021 and August 2022 for deceptive pricing at Dollar General stores in Cuyahoga, […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl

A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
BYESVILLE, OH

