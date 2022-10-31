Read full article on original website
'Andor's Andy Serkis Reveals His Character's Backstory, and It Might Surprise You
Fans of Star Wars’ sequel trilogy know that Andy Serkis is no stranger to a galaxy far, far away, but with Tony Gilroy’s critically acclaimed series Andor, the beloved performer got to originate a very different type of role. Serkis’ Kino Loy is introduced in Episode 8 of the series when Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is shipped off to Narkina 5 to work at an Imperial factory facility. While very little has been revealed about the character as of Episode 9, the narrative makes it clear that Kino has been at the factory long enough to be elevated into the position of the foreman of Unit 5-2-D, and with only around 250 days left of his sentence—he’s not looking for anyone to cause trouble that my jeopardize his chance at freedom.
'Dead to Me' Season 3 Trailer: Secrets Won’t Remain Buried For Long
We’re just a couple of weeks away from the premiere of the final season of Dead to Me, so it’s high time we got another trailer to hype up the upcoming episodes. Netflix released today new footage for the upcoming episodes that underscores a very simple truth: The series will go out with a bang. Once again, the story will follow two friends who bonded over the fact that they think they are above the law.
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
Sam Heughan & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rom-Com 'Love Again' Sets New Release Date
A new release date is in order for the upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, a Screen Gems film that was formerly known as It’s All Coming Back to Me. Along with the announcement of the release date change, a new image from the film was also released. The film's release was moved from February 10, 2023 to May 12, 2023.
'Terrifier 2's Damien Leone Reveals How They Made That Bedroom Scene
Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone has been discussing the infamous kill scene involving Allie (Casey Hartnett) in the movie; he revealed how difficult it was to bring to life, in an interview with Variety. This news comes as the film continues to make its mark at the box office as it approaches $8 million dollars. This article does reveal major spoilers for an iconic death scene in the movie.
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Director Harry Bradbeer Reveals How a Real Event Inspired the Sequel
With his sequel film Enola Holmes 2 hitting Netflix on November 4, director Harry Bradbeer sat down with Collider’s editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub to share a little insight on Enola Holmes’ (Millie Bobby Brown) return to screen. After the events of the first film, Enola sets out to establish her very own detective agency on the industrial streets of London. This proves to be a trickier undertaking than she’d expected, both in separating herself from her acclaimed older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and tackling the difficult societal atmosphere of the times.
5 Ways 'Better Call Saul' Bettered 'Breaking Bad' (& 5 Ways It Didn't)
With Breaking Bad having concluded way back in 2013, and Better Call Saul ending in 2022, it's now possible to compare the two shows directly. It's important to note that both are great in their own ways (even if one somehow still doesn't have any Emmys), and are heavily linked, as Better Call Saul is set (mostly) before Breaking Bad, and features many returning characters from the original show.
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in November 2022
Can you believe it’s already November? Where has the time gone? Halloween season may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean Netflix doesn’t have plenty of intriguing options for you to check out. With a handful of shows returning for their final season, Netflix also has a couple of brand-new options to offer whether you’re in the mood for comedy, horror, or just good old-fashioned spooky. And maybe even a little travel show if you need something completely different. There is a little something for everybody in November and here are seven of your best options.
'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Adds Two 'Orange is the New Black' Stars to 'WandaVision' Spinoff
Agatha is on a spree to expand her coven! After recently casting Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke, two more have joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Actors Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have joined the Disney+ series in undisclosed roles as per a new report by Deadline. Previously, Emma Caulfield Ford also revealed that she’ll be back on the set to reprise her WandaVision role, Dottie.
'Dead to Me' Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Can You Watch Dead To Me Season 3 Without Netflix?. Powerful friendships are built on so many foundations such as mutual trust, honesty, loyalty, communication, and more. But, in the world of Dead to Me, it’s a lot more complicated than that because it seems like powerful friendship is built on mutual killings.
'Stargate' Co-Creator Says Reboot Series Will "Probably Never See the Light of Day"
Few sci-fi franchises have captured the magic of episodic television the way that Stargate did in the 90s and early 2000s. For years there have been various attempts to reboot the franchise in some way, including an abandoned trilogy of movies from director Roland Emmerich and producer Dean Devlin. Back in 2019, Stargate SG-1 co-creator Brad Wright was asked by MGM to write a pilot for a new reboot series that would follow a new gate team years later within the existing canon of the series per a report from GateWorld. Unfortunately, Wright has recently offered a few devastating updates on the long-in-development reboot series.
'Enola Holmes 2' Cast and Character Guide
Sherlock Holmes is one of the world’s most recognizable detective franchises, but recently it has been another Holmes that has been gracing our screens. The Netflix film Enola Holmes debuted in 2020 and quickly became a hit with viewers. The film stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, the younger sister to Sherlock Holmes and a budding detective in her own right. Soon, viewers can revel in more of the mystery, whimsy, and suspense that made the first film compelling. Enola Holmes 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on November 4, 2022. With a cast of eccentric sleuths and mystery lovers, it's time for viewers to refresh their memories and see what old and new faces are on board for Enola Holmes 2.
'Enola Holmes 2's Director Explains Sam Claflin's Absence in the Sequel Film
Netflix's Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the 2020 film starring Millie Bobby Brown as the titular sister to Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes, will be streaming on November 4, and looking up and down the cast will reveal a glaring absence from the original film. Sam Claflin, who played the duo's oldest sibling Mycroft in the original film, did not make a return in the newly released follow-up with many fans wondering why. Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the chance to sit down with the film's director Harry Bradbeer and asked about his exclusion. While Claflin was unable to appear in this film, fans of the actor and the character will be happy to hear that he has an open invitation to return in the future.
'Director by Night' Presents Michael Giacchino's MCU Directorial Debut Through His Brother's Eyes | Review
Just before Halloween, Michael Giacchino took the Marvel Cinematic Universe by storm with his hair-raisingly fun and refreshingly new approach to the superhero franchise. Werewolf by Night was met with high praise from audiences and critics alike who welcomed his outside-of-the-box and distinctly human approach to Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) and Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Connelly), and Director by Night follows a similar path in breaking the mold and stepping beyond the expected making-of documentary.
Theo James Is the Most Disturbing Part of 'The White Lotus' Season 2 So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. Mike White’s brilliant social satire The White Lotus appeals to our inherent interest in seeing rich people be absolutely miserable. Although the brilliant first season had some comedic highs, it ended on a darkly disturbing note that reflected how the system of oppression will never truly change. One incident isn’t enough to take down systemic economic indifferences. As the wealthiest members of society gradually learn to recognize their privileges, it’s the working-class people that suffer.
John Krasinski's Jack Ryan Is the Best Version of the Character
Tom Clancy’s literary hero Jack Ryan has been one of the most popular protagonists in modern espionage fiction. Before his tragic death in 2013, Clancy wrote over a dozen novels in the core series and the larger “Ryanverse” that he created. While heroes like John Clark and Domingo Chavez had their fans, none of Clancy’s other protagonists found the same enthusiasm from readers. Ryan is both an expert and an everyman; he’s a relatable hero whose skills come from training, not destiny. The best stories within the Ryanverse are those where Ryan sees the promise of his country, but refuses to ignore its faults. There’s a complexity to his patriotism that is unique.
First Seasons of 'The Winchesters' and 'Walker: Independence' Not Getting Back Orders on The CW
Just as we anticipated, prequel projects The Winchesters and Walker: Independence have both been ratings successes for The CW. But, for loyal fans tuning in week after week hoping for extra episodes beyond each show’s debut 13-episode-season, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s in the cards for either production. Deadline reports that The CW has no plans to send in back orders for either show, meaning they’ll likely remain at the half-season length they’re slated for right now. There has also been no word on whether either project will be greenlit for a Season 2, but to think that these shows would be canceled — even with the network’s ongoing budget cuts — feels beyond the realm of possibilities.
How Steven Spielberg Turned 'War of the Worlds' Into a Chilling 9/11 Parallel
Steven Spielberg’s early developments within science fiction created many of the hallmarks of the genre. There’s a reason that the “Spielbergian adventure” is a term that is so often thrown around. Exciting classic films like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park emphasize how hopeful and exciting sci-fi can be. The impact of Spielberg’s work within the genre is evident today, thanks to the near-constant 1980s nostalgia in projects like Stranger Things.
New 'Sanditon' Season 3 Images Tease Charlotte Heywood's Return
New images from Season 3 of Sanditon have just been released, giving us a glimpse into the drama, and dancing, ahead for the seaside resort town. The new images show characters both old and new to Sanditon, and build plenty of anticipation for the third season of the series, which is set to premiere on Masterpiece on PBS in 2023.
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story's Rainn Wilson on the 'Boogie Nights'-Inspired Pool Scene and the Brilliant Script
Co-written by “Weird Al” Yankovic and director Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is the People's Choice Award-winning, appropriately parodied musical biopic of the man himself. Featuring an ensemble cast portraying a full roster of celebrity cameos, this hysterical movie chronicles Yankovic’s (played by Daniel Radcliffe) “very true,” and at times challenged, rise to satire stardom. In the film, Rainn Wilson portrays Dr. Demento, Yankovic’s mentor of sorts who aids the young man in his quest for comedy.
