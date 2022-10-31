Read full article on original website
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
RV for Couple's Series of Final Trips Stolen From Plano Driveway
For Nick and Joyce Druga, memories and the moments making them are precious. “Right now, she knows who I am,” said Nick Druga. Next year, the couple will celebrate 60 years of marriage. During that time, they welcomed three kids and five grandchildren and shared plenty of good times,...
Motorcyclist killed while waiting in traffic in Cedar Hill
A killer is on the run in Cedar Hill where a motorcyclist was gunned down at a stop sign Wednesday. Police report the victim was stopped at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road.
peoplenewspapers.com
Highland Park Town Council Reviews Lakeside Park, Access to Bears
The town of Highland Park is working to provide better access to the bear statues in Lakeside Park to eliminate confusion for visitors who access them through the alley serving Willow Wood Circle homes. The Town Council was updated on these changes during its Nov. 1 study session by the...
Video: Plano home burglar leaves immediately after realizing he's being recorded
A man is now jailed in Collin County after starring in a widely viewed video tweeted by Plano police. Plano PD circulated a home security video showing a man breaking into a home
fox4news.com
Police seek woman accused of stealing $20,000 in jewelry from Dallas store
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a woman accused of stealing more than $20,000 in jewelry from a store. The woman was seen browsing at New World Jewelry, located on Grissom Lane, on September 3. Soon after, investigators said she stuffed her pockets with jewelry while the employee was...
fox4news.com
3 hit while crossing street near Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD elementary school
SAGINAW, Texas - A mother and two children were hurt after being hit by an SUV near an elementary school in north Fort Worth. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday just as students were arriving at Comanche Springs Elementary School. The school is in the Eagle Mountain Saginaw Independent School District.
McKinney City Council approves $9.6M to complete Collin McKinney Parkway connection
The road connection project along Collin McKinney Parkway is expected to be completed January 2024, according to a presentation given at a Nov. 1 City Council meeting. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The McKinney City Council approved a $9.6 million contract to complete a road connection of Collin McKinney Parkway. The...
secretdallas.com
Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins
Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
Fort Worth city leaders give Forest Park train an ultimatum: reopen or lose your contact
FORT WORTH, Texas — For more than 60 years, the Forest Park Miniature Train has been an iconic attraction near the Fort Worth Zoo. Now, overgrown grass surrounds its railroad tracks and the old train sits idle. It hasn’t been running since March 2022. The city of Fort...
fox4news.com
Dallas traffic: Car drives off ramp to I-45, plunges to ground below
DALLAS - There is a large police presence around the ramp from the old SM Wright Freeway onto I-45 in Dallas after a car crashed through a guard rail around 9 a.m. and plunged to the ground below. Early indications show the vehicle went around barricades in a construction zone....
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Garland (Garland, TX)
According to the Garland Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Garland on Tuesday,. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike at around 5 a.m.
City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
advocatemag.com
Hotel from hell: Could converting extended-stay property to apartments be one way to tamp down criminal activity?
Photo by Christina Hughes Babb. Art by Jessica Turner. A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex if the Dallas City Council approves the owner’s rezoning request. The more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier...
This Highlands North Home Defines Style and Sophistication
North of downtown Dallas between US-75 and the Dallas North Tollway, the Highlands North neighborhood exemplifies suburban charm. Here, tree-lined streets stretch across a landscape of classic American architecture and unmistakable North Dallas character. Beyond the quaint neighborhoods and cul-de-sacs within this community, a diverse assortment of dining options and shopping experiences draw attention from around the metroplex.
First phase of Fields development construction in Frisco to feature hundreds of home lots
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney presented an update on the Fields development Nov. 2. An overall master plan of the Fields development was included in the presentation. (Courtesy Cheney Group) Plans for hundreds of home lots and a network of trails were unveiled during a sneak peak of the Fields development...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Dallas Methodist hospital shooting captured on surveillance, body camera
DALLAS - Dallas police released surveillance and body camera video of the shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Oct. 22 that killed two healthcare workers. DPD edited the video that was released "out of respect for the victims and their families." WARNING SOME MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING:. The...
Stop by the top neighborhoods around Dallas-Fort Worth for trick-or-treating: report
Times have changed, so, what are the best neighborhoods around Dallas-Fort Worth for trick-or-treating in 2022?
Burglars Ransack Texas Shoe Store In Hopes Of Big Score But Get Bamboozled
Talk about instant karma.
peoplenewspapers.com
Tickets on Sale For Trains At NorthPark
Halloween’s over and the holidays are rolling in. That means one thing: tickets are on sale for the Trains at NorthPark benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas and presented by Bank of Texas. The Trains at NorthPark will hit the tracks on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, and run for...
Big crowd gathers for opening of new H-E-B store in Plano
A big crowd waited all night for the doors to open at H-E-B’s new supermarket in Plano this morning. For weeks there has been great buzz about the new store on Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway.
