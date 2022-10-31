ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

RV for Couple's Series of Final Trips Stolen From Plano Driveway

For Nick and Joyce Druga, memories and the moments making them are precious. “Right now, she knows who I am,” said Nick Druga. Next year, the couple will celebrate 60 years of marriage. During that time, they welcomed three kids and five grandchildren and shared plenty of good times,...
PLANO, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Highland Park Town Council Reviews Lakeside Park, Access to Bears

The town of Highland Park is working to provide better access to the bear statues in Lakeside Park to eliminate confusion for visitors who access them through the alley serving Willow Wood Circle homes. The Town Council was updated on these changes during its Nov. 1 study session by the...
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
secretdallas.com

Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins

Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas traffic: Car drives off ramp to I-45, plunges to ground below

DALLAS - There is a large police presence around the ramp from the old SM Wright Freeway onto I-45 in Dallas after a car crashed through a guard rail around 9 a.m. and plunged to the ground below. Early indications show the vehicle went around barricades in a construction zone....
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

This Highlands North Home Defines Style and Sophistication

North of downtown Dallas between US-75 and the Dallas North Tollway, the Highlands North neighborhood exemplifies suburban charm. Here, tree-lined streets stretch across a landscape of classic American architecture and unmistakable North Dallas character. Beyond the quaint neighborhoods and cul-de-sacs within this community, a diverse assortment of dining options and shopping experiences draw attention from around the metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Tickets on Sale For Trains At NorthPark

Halloween’s over and the holidays are rolling in. That means one thing: tickets are on sale for the Trains at NorthPark benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas and presented by Bank of Texas. The Trains at NorthPark will hit the tracks on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, and run for...
DALLAS, TX

