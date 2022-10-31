Read full article on original website
kezi.com
MONROE, Ore. -- Two individuals were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a head-on collision on Highway 99 north of Monroe, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, deputies were dispatched to a reported collision on Highway 99 near Eureka Road at about 12:54 p.m. on November 2. Deputies said their investigation showed that a GMC pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old man from McMinnville was traveling north and crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a Subaru driven by a 76-year-old woman from Corvallis. Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Corvallis for their injuries.
Officials: Salem pedestrian killed after getting struck by car
A woman was killed after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
kptv.com
Pedestrian dead after early morning crash east of Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating following the death of a pedestrian just east of Salem early Tuesday. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a person struck by a 2011 Toyota Camry on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE. The MCSO said despite a quick response from medics, the pedestrian identified as 44-year-old Kelly Joseph Fields, of the Salem area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
oregontoday.net
On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 5:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 40. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai Kona, operated by Edwin Dominguez (20) of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller (26) of Albany. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Dominguez was transported to an area hospital via air ambulance with injuries. Miller was also transported via air ambulance with injuries. Two passengers in her vehicle, ages 1 and 4, were transported via ground ambulance with injuries. Hwy 20 is traffic is being affected while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the scene. OSP urges motorists to check tripcheck.com or call 511 for current roadway alerts. OSP was assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire Department/EMS and ODOT.
kezi.com
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported. OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.
KATU.com
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A woman and two children have been seriously injured in a car crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. The driver of the other car was also injured. The collision happened around 5:35 a.m. Monday morning when an eastbound Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Honda CRV, driven by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany.
kbnd.com
centraloregondaily.com
Weekend shooting in downtown Madras; 3 arrested, including teen
Three people, including a teenager, have been arrested following an early morning shooting in downtown Madras last weekend, police say. Two adults face conspiracy to commit aggravated murder charges and the teen is facing attempted murder charges. Madras Police say it happened Saturday at about 1:00 a.m. in the area...
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Detectives from the Salem Police Department Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy in southeast Bend as part of the investigation into a homicide which occurred in Geer Park just over two months ago. It was just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, when patrol officers were dispatched to a call The post Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist appeared first on KTVZ.
A man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a homicide in Salem's Geer Park in August, according to Salem Policed Department.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies in Oregon find missing Tehama County woman's vehicle, search continues
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KEZI) - After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from Tehama County, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend fatal hit-and-run suspect dragged victim out of road, Bend PD says
Bend Police have released a photo of the vehicle they say was involved in a deadly hit and run in northwest Bend last week. And they revealed that witnesses saw the suspect dragged the victim out of the roadway. Police are hoping someone in the area has surveillance video of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Former CET bus driver found guilty in passenger chokehold incident
A jury has found a former Cascade East Transit bus driver guilty for a 2020 incident in which he choked a passenger. A Deschutes County jury found Michael Lee Brinster guilty of strangulation and assault. In August 2020, Brinster removed passenger Dorian Allstot from a bus in a chokehold causing...
KTVZ
Man shot several times, killed in Strawberry Heights area of SE Madras; authorities seek witnesses, info
MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 24-year-old man was shot several times Monday night in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras and later died after being flown to St. Charles Bend, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said early Tuesday morning. Law enforcement received several reports around 7:45 p.m....
A Bend bus driver who grabbed and choked a man to unconsciousness because the man was not wearing shoes while riding the bus was found guilty Wednesday of strangulation and assault. A Deschutes County jury found Michael Lee Brinster guilty of choking and assaulting the passenger, Dorian Zane Allstot, but...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ian Cranston murder trial in death of Barry Washington Jr. begins
The murder trial for Ian Cranston, the man accused of shooting and killing Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend last year, opened Thursday afternoon with opening statements in front of the jury. Cranston is accused of shooting Washington, 22, on the sidewalk at NW Oregon Ave. and NW Wall St....
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
mycentraloregon.com
Redmond Police Investigate Shots Fired
On October 28, 2022, at approximately 05:07 A.M., officers from the Redmond Police Department were dispatched to a report of a shooting complaint in the 100 block of SW 15th Street. Another caller reported hearing gun shots in the 1400 block of W. Antler Avenue. Officers arrived in the area around 5:10 A.M. but were unable to locate the origin of the possible shots reportedly fired.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT INCIDENT
A Veneta man was jailed following an alleged mail theft incident on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 6:30 a.m. a caller said he caught 35-year old Casey Hadley breaking into his mailbox in the 900 block of Cole Road in Oakland, and then followed the suspect to Sutherlin. The victim said the suspect placed him in imminent fear during the incident, due to the man’s behavior.
