Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
WIBW
Online booking available for Evergy Plaza’s ice skating rink
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets are officially on sale for Evergy Plaza’s newest winter attraction -- the ice skating rink. Until the rink hosts its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 12, crews are working to complete the Plaza’s ice rink and the public can now book sessions online.
WIBW
KNI to host food distribution to stop families from going hungry
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families in need of food can go to the Kansas Neurological Institute on Thursday, November 3, where 30,000 pounds of food will be available. The KNI is hosting the Harvesters drive-thru food distribution in its parking lot starting at 9:30 a.m. Families and individuals are not required to show an I.D. to receive the food, which will be available at no charge to them.
Hundreds of Topeka families will benefit from Christmas grant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hundreds of Topeka families are expected to benefit from a CVS/Aetna grant to the Topeka Salvation Army this Christmas. On Wednesday, the Salvation Army announced the grant would let the organization provide meals for 425 families in the Capital City. The grant will help provide a food basket of either turkey or […]
WIBW
Activist begins conversation to return Topeka HBCU to black community
Topeka Public Schools celebrated their 2022 graduation rates reaching a historic high. Students at State Street Elementary School are learning to play rock music in their after school program.
WIBW
City of Topeka explains one-stop resource for housing assistance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced a new program this week they hope will make it easier for people who need help with housing. It’s called EAS, or Equity Access Shelter. It’s meant to give people a single contact for accessing rent or mortgage assistance. Currently, they might have to call and fill out applications at a half dozen agencies in order to get what they need.
WIBW
Local philanthropists honored for giving back to the community in various ways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An award ceremony to honor local philanthropists for their community efforts and support was at the Topeka Country Club Thursday morning. The Topeka Association of Fundraising Professionals decided to host its celebratory philanthropy luncheon on Thursday, which is just two weeks away from National Philanthropy Day on November 15.
WIBW
Dennis Rogers brings Native American Heritage Month event to West Ridge Mall
Volunteer sign-ups are underway for the 55th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
WIBW
New clinic closer to home eases stress for parents of child with heart condition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families are excited for a new clinic bringing specialty care for children closer to home. Tessa Okruhlik-Barr and her husband Josh Barr are among them. Their eight-month-old son Eldon is full of smiles, even though his short life already includes a major surgery. “We were at...
Lawrence named as a best small town to retire in by HGTV
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A popular home improvement and real estate channel has named Lawrence as one of the best U.S. small towns to retire in. Home & Garden Television (HGTV) has placed the City of Lawrence on a list as one of the top 20 best small towns to retire in. The list was made […]
University reviewing concerns over employee’s Halloween costume
Editor’s Note: Portions of this article and the name of the person in question have been removed while 27 News works to gather more information and further investigate these claims. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Washburn University employee is the focus of a campus review following allegations over a costume worn at a Halloween party. Lori […]
WIBW
Washburn cuts ribbon on new eSports & Gaming Lounge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University opened their new E-Sports & Gaming Lounge Wednesday. The lounge is located at the Living Learning Center, next to the Union. The new facility has 24 computers and two televisions with gaming consoles as well as a dozen of the most popular video games on the market.
Topeka tiger makes 7,000 mile journey to new home
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tiger born at the Topeka Zoo landed in her new home more than 7,000 miles and an ocean away on Wednesday. The Topeka Zoo said that Zayana has now been welcomed into the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand. She was sent there to take part in an international breeding and advocacy […]
WIBW
Sword-wielding man tased after refusing commands from deputies
Topeka Public Schools celebrated their 2022 graduation rates reaching a historic high. Students at State Street Elementary School are learning to play rock music in their after school program.
Operation Green Light is planned in Manhattan
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 2, 2022) Starting Sunday, November 6th, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Avenue in Downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The Operation Green Light display will last one week and is part of a national collaboration to support military veterans. The display is intended to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face as well as the importance of continued assistance for veterans at the community, state, and federal levels.
Ice skating rink coming soon to Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka will soon be the home of an ice skating rink. Construction is underway on the Core First Ice Rink located at Evergy Plaza. While the grand opening isn’t until November 12th, tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.
4 adults, 6 pets displaced after overnight fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four adults and six pets were displaced Wednesday morning just before 3 a.m., according to the Topeka Fire Department. Crews arriving at 1280 Lane in Topeka found smoke and flames coming from the two-story home. Firefighters did successfully confine the fire to the home. A preliminary investigation said the cause of the […]
WIBW
Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mindy Rush, a Topeka resident, lost her father in August, however, now another piece of him is missing from her and her brother Kenny’s lives. Rush told 13 NEWS that her father, Bob Martin, had left his truck to Kenny when he had passed. From then on, she also said Kenny hung an urn necklace with their father’s ashes in the rearview mirror.
WIBW
Lane of downtown Topeka street to close as parking lot, sidewalk repairs made
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One lane of a downtown Topeka street will close as repairs are made to a parking lot and sidewalk. The City of Topeka says that on Monday, Nov. 14, Schmidtlein Excavating will close the left lane of SW Jackson St. for repairs to a parking lot and sidewalk.
WIBW
Over $4 million will be awarded to Topeka neighborhoods for various projects
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka City Council Tuesday night voted to expand their efforts to update liquor laws. In part, they want local governments to be able to decide when streets would need to be closed for common consumption areas. They also asked the legislature to eliminate mandatory jail time...
