Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wglt.org
Valuable Lincoln artifacts are taken from a Springfield museum as feuding with a not-for-profit intensifies
A valuable cache of 1,500-plus Lincoln artifacts that were part of a multimillion-dollar acquisition 15 years ago was trucked away this week from the Springfield Lincoln museum that had housed them — with no plans of bringing them back. It’s the latest by-product of an acrimonious relationship between the...
nowdecatur.com
FBI Springfield Shares Info on Election Crimes at the Federal Level
November 3, 2022 – For decades, the FBI has served as the primary agency responsible for investigating allegations of federal election crimes, including campaign finance violations, ballot/voter fraud, and civil rights violations. With the approaching midterm election, FBI Springfield is providing information to voters regarding federal election crimes and...
wmay.com
McCarty Launches Bid For Springfield City Treasurer
The race for Springfield city treasurer is getting even more crowded. City budget director Bill McCarty says he is running for the seat in next spring’s local elections. McCarty becomes the third announced candidate for the seat that’s currently held by Misty Buscher, who is running for mayor next year against McCarty’s current boss, incumbent Jim Langfelder. Deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger are also in the race.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/3/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found an alarming number of workers were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBook.com found school superintendents, city managers, bus drivers, teachers, and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. The numbers show six-figure public employees in Illinois skyrocketed from 94,000 in 2018 to 132,188 last year, in 2021, most recently costing taxpayers around the state at least $17 billion.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Candidates spar over SAFE-T Act at Decatur forum
DECATUR — With Election Day just one week away, fierce debate about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act dominated a local candidate forum. During the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Pancakes & Politicians forum on Tuesday, candidates at the federal, state and local levels sparred over the act’s elimination of cash bail.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois
Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
wmay.com
COVID Hospitalizations Still Climbing Locally
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to climb in Sangamon County. As of Wednesday, 22 county residents were in the hospital with COVID… up from just five hospitalizations back on October 7th. The increase in COVID cases coincides with a surge in hospitalizations across Central Illinois for both the flu and RSV, a respiratory illness primarily affecting children.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
newschannel20.com
Final ride for Hunter Lee Drew draws family, friends and motorcyclists
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday was the celebration of life and final ride for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed last month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged in connection with his death. Family, friends, and motorcyclists gave...
Illinois 13th district candidates talk inflation, abortion, other issues ahead of Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – With the election just a week away, the candidates for Illinois’ 13th congressional district, which includes parts of Springfield, Decatur, Champaign, and Urbana, are feeling confident about their chances of winning. “I’m feeling really good about the race,” Democratic candidate Nikki Budzinski said. “We’ve been working really hard traveling throughout the […]
This Illinois City Was Just Named Most Family-Friendliest
A travel website just claimed the Most Family-Friendliest Town in the state of Illinois, and I have to admit I somewhat agree with their choice. Travel Pulse just named the 50 Most Family-Friendly Towns in each state and named Chicago for Illinois. Now, I do love Chicago don't get me wrong, but when I am there visiting there really is nothing nice about that city. I am sure residents of Chicago get sick of tourists, but you have to know that when leaving in a big city you are going to get millions of people each year visiting. According to Travel Pulse,
wdbr.com
Sister Katherine O’Conner to leave SHG
Sister Katherine O’Connor, OP, stepping down after 18 years as President of SHG. Dominican Sister Katherine O’Connor, OP, announced this week she will step down from her role as president of Sacred Heart-Griffin High School at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. She will leave her post...
smilepolitely.com
Have you received your copy of the Chambana Sun
If you found a copy of this fake newspaper tucked into your mailbox this week, you are not alone. These "publications" have been filling up mailboxes throughout this election cycle. It's right wing propaganda, which is clear from just one glance at the headlines and images, disguised as a "newspaper",...
wmay.com
Victims Of I-55 Crash Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. The accident happened near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, when a northbound semi crossed the median in wet, foggy conditions and came to a stop across the southbound lanes. Two vehicles struck the semi, and both of those drivers were killed.
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
WCIA
Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening
Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
theshoppersweekly.com
Local banker is named Career Banker of the Year
The Career Development Division (CDD), a division of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), named Bob Stachowski, Loan Officer, First National Bank of Sandoval, as their 2022 Career Banker of the Year. The award was presented at the CDD fall meeting held in Springfield, Illinois. The award is based...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
Herald & Review
Decatur woman denies DUI charge involving baby injury
DECATUR — A Decatur mother is denying charges she drove drunk and crashed her car, inflicting a concussion on her 9-month-old baby who was tossed out of a child’s seat because he had not been properly secured. Jearniqua N. Cotton, 23, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
WAND TV
Former Decatur coach pleads guilty to obscenity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Matthew Krause pleaded guilty to Obscenity in court on Thursday. The former Decatur coach was investigated after a student reported that he had sent her nude photos. A Victim Impact Statement was read in open court on Thursday. The Obscenity charge is a Class A...
Comments / 0