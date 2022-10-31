ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens Make Pre-Trade Deadline Blockbuster With Pickup Of All-Pro LB Roquan Smith

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stIcT_0itg6B0y00
Roquan Smith as a member of the University of Georgia football team in 2018. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Thomson200

The Baltimore Ravens made a big splash on the eve of the NFL trade deadline, picking up an All-Pro linebacker to shore up their defense.

Roquan Smith, 25, is taking his talents from Chicago to Baltimore after the Bears agreed to trade their defensive captain over to the Ravens in exchange for a pair of picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and linebacker AJ Klein.

The rebuilding bears will now have an additional second-round and fifth-round pick in the draft, while the streaking Ravens have a two-time All-Pro selection to team with Patrick Queen and Justin Houston in the second level of the defense.

Smith has started every game for the Bears, amassing 83 total tackles, 2 ½ sacks, two interceptions, and three pass breakups. It will now be up to the Ravens to sign the star linebacker to a new deal when he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and plans to cash in.

A former top 10 draft pick, Smith had previously expressed his desire to remain with the Bears for his entire career, though they couldn’t come to an agreement on a new deal, leading to his trade to Baltimore.

He was previously critical of Chicago’s new front office, which is being led by first-year GM Ryan Poles.

“Unfortunately, the new front office regime doesn't value me here," Smith wrote in a statement over the summer. "They've refused to negotiate in good faith, every step of this journey has been 'take it or leave it'. The deal sent to me is one that would be bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it."

During his career, Smith has played in 61 games, compiling 348 tackles in five seasons, with 14 sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble, and one touchdown that he scored earlier this season.

The Bears now have nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including eight between the first and fifth rounds to start developing a supporting cast around Quarterback Justin Fields.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Missing Man Found Dead In Western Pennsylvania: State Police

A man who had been missing for four days has been found dead, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police release on Monday, Oct. 31. Justin Paul Hanzely was last seen leaving his home on Fallen Timbers Road in Point Marion, Fayette County on Oct. 24 and his last known location is Dilliner, Greene County state police said in the initial missing person's release on Oct. 27.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Children While Passing Out Halloween Candy

A woman has been arrested after hurling obscenities and exposing herself to children while passing out candy over Halloween in Edgewater, authorities say. Witnesses reported Wendee Kaczorek, 45, for indecent exposure around 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 after she exposed herself during trick-or-treating activities in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue, according to Anne Arundel County police.
EDGEWATER, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

What Fields told Roquan after Bears traded LB to Ravens

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Hit a New Low at QB, Reached Out to Andrew Luck About Returning

Desperate times call for desperate measures. And if anyone in the NFL has reached desperate levels regarding the quarterback situation, it’s the Indianapolis Colts. But just how bad has the Matt Ryan experiment gone in the Circle City? Bad enough, apparently, that the organization reached out to retired quarterback and former Colt Andrew Luck about a potential return.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports Chicago

Grading Bears' trade deadline deal to acquire WR Claypool

Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to wheel and deal Tuesday before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, sending Chicago's 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is a 24-year-old receiver with a year-and-a-half left on his contract. He has two straight seasons of 800-plus...
CHICAGO, IL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan

A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said. Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
396K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy