Massachusetts: What to expect on election night
Massachusetts voters are facing the choice of returning the governor’s office to Democratic hands while also weighing ballot questions including one that would raise taxes on individuals earning more than a million dollars.
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
Boston Globe
Quiz: Who should be the next Massachusetts governor?
Take our 11-question quiz to see if you align more with Maura Healey or Geoff Diehl. The race for the next governor of Massachusetts is coming to a close with Election Day just days away on Nov. 8. Bay Staters have a choice between Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey for the leadership they think is best for our state.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Greenberg Traurig’s Jeffrey W. Greene Named a ‘Massachusetts Go To Lawyer: Cybersecurity and Data Privacy 2022’
BOSTON, MA—Jeffrey W. Greene, co-chair of the Boston Litigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-chair of the firm’s global eDiscovery & eRetention Practice, was named a 2022 “Go To Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Greene and his fellow honorees are featured in the publication’s Oct. 31 issue.
wgbh.org
Republican Geoff Diehl’s supporters expect victory — despite the polls
It’s hard to look at the contours of the Massachusetts governor’s race and conjure up a scenario in which Democrat Maura Healey loses. The polls have pointed toward a Healey landslide for months. With Election Day fast approaching and early voting already underway, one recent survey shows Healey leading Republican Geoff Diehl by a margin of nearly two to one.
NECN
Could Healey Lose the Governor's Race in Deep-Blue Mass.? ‘In What World?' Experts Ask
There's virtually nothing Maura Healey could do to lose the race for governor of Massachusetts to her Trump-backed challenger Geoff Diehl in next week's election, pundits from across the political spectrum say. While they identified some potential road blocks that could ruffle Healey's seemingly silky smooth campaign, they saw her...
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, explained
What is Question 2 on the general election ballot?. Question 2 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, on which no vote was taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives on or before May 3, 2022?”. The...
wgbh.org
Archdiocese, Dorchester residents rebuke city councilor’s anti-Protestant remark
Nobody would ever confuse the Boston City Council with the U.S. Senate. It's not that incivility never erupts on the Senate floor, but when it does, it's the exception — not the rule. These days, acrimony seems to be just another tool in the Boston City Council's rhetorical work...
Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)
One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
Former Governor of Massachusetts, Mitt Romney, Lists His Luxurious Utah Cabin for Sale for Almost $12M
Mitt Romney has served as a Junior Senator for Utah since 2019; however, he is most known in New England for his time as Governor of Massachusetts from 2003-2007. Similar to his time in Massachusetts, his time in Utah is coming to an end. With that, the former governor is selling his nearly 12 million dollar estate.
Attorney General Maura Healey announces $1.7 million rate reduction for Berkshire Gas customers
PITTSFIELD — The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday an agreement with Berkshire Gas Co. reducing its proposed distribution rate increase for 40,000 residential, commercial and industrial gas customers by more than $1.7 million. The deal announced by Attorney General Maura T. Healey also prevents the utility from...
High job vacancy rates spread across Massachusetts hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals are short on workers to the tune of 19,000 full-time positions statewide and the shortage, combined with hospital financial losses, has created "an unprecedented crisis" for providers that affects both access and cost for patients, a new report concluded.
Will you be impacted by the food waste changes in Mass.? Here’s what to know.
The state estimates that the new ban will encompass about 2,000 more businesses and institutions. Massachusetts is tightening up its ban on commercial-scale food waste. According to an announcement by the state Department of Environmental Protection, any business producing more than half a ton of food waste per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators as of Nov. 1. This halves the state’s previous ban, which affected businesses producing one ton of food waste.
Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest
A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Western Mass News spoke with Ray La Raja, a political science professor at UMass Amherst, who broke down Question 1 on the ballot and what voting yes or no means.
beckersasc.com
$15M Massachusetts medical office building acquired
A medical office building in Braintree, Mass., has been acquired for $15.1 million, ConnectCRE reported Oct. 31. The 47,530-square-foot building was acquired by Anchor Health Properties. The property's tenants include: Braintree-based Milton Pediatric Associates, Boston-based Harvard Medical School, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, Braintree-based Blue Hills Medical...
Think You’re Smart? Proof Is In Your Favor If You Live In Massachusetts
You Massachusetts residents think you're pretty smart, don't you? Well, according to a new study, chances are pretty good that you're definitely utilizing a lot of your grey matter on a regular basis. According to a recent study from PennStakes, which looked at data from numerous sources including S.A.T. scores,...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts residents to see increase in electricity rates
(WJAR) — Residents in Massachusetts are expected to see a spike in their electrical bills this winter. National Grid customers in Massachusetts could see a 64% increase in their electricity rates. Eversource also expects to raise rates. Their CEO is warning of a natural gas shortage. The rate increases...
cdrecycler.com
Clean Harbors names co-chief executive officers
Clean Harbors Inc., Norwell, Massachusetts, a provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, has announced that it has appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) Eric W. Gerstenberg and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michael L. Battles as co-CEOs of the company, effective March 31, 2023. As part of a long-planned...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officers, troopers, presented George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery
WORCESTER – Today, in a ceremony at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy presented the 39th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery. The Hanna Awards honor the memory of Massachusetts State Police Trooper George Hanna, killed in the line of duty in 1983, and recognize members of law enforcement for exemplary acts of bravery.
