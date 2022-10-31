ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

baystatebanner.com

Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Quiz: Who should be the next Massachusetts governor?

Take our 11-question quiz to see if you align more with Maura Healey or Geoff Diehl. The race for the next governor of Massachusetts is coming to a close with Election Day just days away on Nov. 8. Bay Staters have a choice between Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey for the leadership they think is best for our state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Greenberg Traurig’s Jeffrey W. Greene Named a ‘Massachusetts Go To Lawyer: Cybersecurity and Data Privacy 2022’

BOSTON, MA—Jeffrey W. Greene, co-chair of the Boston Litigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-chair of the firm’s global eDiscovery & eRetention Practice, was named a 2022 “Go To Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Greene and his fellow honorees are featured in the publication’s Oct. 31 issue.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Republican Geoff Diehl’s supporters expect victory — despite the polls

It’s hard to look at the contours of the Massachusetts governor’s race and conjure up a scenario in which Democrat Maura Healey loses. The polls have pointed toward a Healey landslide for months. With Election Day fast approaching and early voting already underway, one recent survey shows Healey leading Republican Geoff Diehl by a margin of nearly two to one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Massachusetts Ballot Question 2, explained

What is Question 2 on the general election ballot?. Question 2 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, on which no vote was taken by the Senate or the House of Representatives on or before May 3, 2022?”. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)

One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Will you be impacted by the food waste changes in Mass.? Here’s what to know.

The state estimates that the new ban will encompass about 2,000 more businesses and institutions. Massachusetts is tightening up its ban on commercial-scale food waste. According to an announcement by the state Department of Environmental Protection, any business producing more than half a ton of food waste per week cannot send it to landfills or incinerators as of Nov. 1. This halves the state’s previous ban, which affected businesses producing one ton of food waste.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest

A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
KINGSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Western Mass News spoke with Ray La Raja, a political science professor at UMass Amherst, who broke down Question 1 on the ballot and what voting yes or no means.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckersasc.com

$15M Massachusetts medical office building acquired

A medical office building in Braintree, Mass., has been acquired for $15.1 million, ConnectCRE reported Oct. 31. The 47,530-square-foot building was acquired by Anchor Health Properties. The property's tenants include: Braintree-based Milton Pediatric Associates, Boston-based Harvard Medical School, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, Braintree-based Blue Hills Medical...
BRAINTREE, MA
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts residents to see increase in electricity rates

(WJAR) — Residents in Massachusetts are expected to see a spike in their electrical bills this winter. National Grid customers in Massachusetts could see a 64% increase in their electricity rates. Eversource also expects to raise rates. Their CEO is warning of a natural gas shortage. The rate increases...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cdrecycler.com

Clean Harbors names co-chief executive officers

Clean Harbors Inc., Norwell, Massachusetts, a provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, has announced that it has appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) Eric W. Gerstenberg and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michael L. Battles as co-CEOs of the company, effective March 31, 2023. As part of a long-planned...
NORWELL, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officers, troopers, presented George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery

WORCESTER – Today, in a ceremony at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy presented the 39th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery. The Hanna Awards honor the memory of Massachusetts State Police Trooper George Hanna, killed in the line of duty in 1983, and recognize members of law enforcement for exemplary acts of bravery.
WORCESTER, MA

