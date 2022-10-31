ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Pool woes and septic tank issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before the doors opened at Soul Food Bistro on Jacksonville's Westside, Bradley Long was waiting outside with paperwork in his hand. Long says he bought a new, above ground pool from a local company in 2020, mainly for his grandkids to enjoy. He considered it an investment that would add value to his home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Unity rally to fight antisemitism in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community came out to support the Jewish population of Jacksonville after hateful messages popped up in our area over the past week, including the night of the Georgia-Florida game. Thursday night there was a unity rally and vigil at James Weldon Johnson park. The message...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

On the Bench: Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters

I am from Selma, Alabama, which is well-known for its place in history related to voting rights for African Americans. Early in my life, from my daily surroundings, I learned the power of the justice system. I initially wanted to be an FBI agent and then got some amazing offers...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Patient, would-be robber waits in line at bank before demanding money from teller, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An attempted bank robbery was reported Thursday afternoon at the Wells Fargo on Blanding Boulevard north of Wesconnett Boulevard. According to police, at 12:38 p.m. a Hispanic man in his late 40s — who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build — went into the bank and got in line with customers. He waited his turn and then passed the teller a note demanding money, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Gov. DeSantis’ office releases statement denouncing antisemitic messages around Jacksonville

Update: Just in to Action News Jax, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office released a statement concerning antisemitic messages:. Governor DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish community – it has no place in Florida. Through legislative proposals, laws, and decisive executive action, Governor DeSantis has a proven record of supporting the Jewish community and fighting anti-Semitism and the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement in Florida, including:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 hurt in Hastings shooting, suspected shooter in custody: SJCSO

HASTINGS, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in Hastings that left one person hurt. The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Thursday on Flagler Estates Boulevard and the suspected shooter has been detained. The person who was shot was...
HASTINGS, FL

