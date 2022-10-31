Read full article on original website
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Report: Jacksonville police confronted men with antisemitic banner on I-10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just a day before hateful messages were projected on TIAA Bank Field during the Georgia-Florida game, making national news, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to calls about another antisemitic incident in Jacksonville. During the incident, JSO engaged with a man who was identified as Jon Minadeo,...
Jewish businessman responds to antisemitism with $1 million fund to combat root causes of bias
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above was published with a previous report. This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. In response to a surge in hate speech, a prominent Jewish business owner has created a $1 million fund to address antisemitism in Jacksonville and complete an already-planned security initiative.
JSO: Robber fails to rob Blanding Blvd. bank and is on the run
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a failed bank robbery in the 4200 block of Blanding Blvd with the suspect on the run. JSO reports that Officers responded to a reported bank robbery with this suspect described as a man in his mid to late 40′s and a 5′9 medium build.
Man attempts to rob Jacksonville bank, flees when teller alerts manager
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for a man they said tried to rob Wells Fargo in the 4200 block Blanding Blvd. Thursday afternoon. Police said the man entered the bank at about 12:38 p.m., waited in line, and when it was his turn he approached the teller and handed her a note demanding money.
usf.edu
Hospital employees face turning over personal text messages in malpractice case
An appeals court Wednesday rejected an attempt by employees of Ascension St. Vincent’s hospital to shield text messages from being disclosed in a medical malpractice case against a former physician at the Jacksonville medical center. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal sided with former patients...
Ask Anthony: Pool woes and septic tank issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before the doors opened at Soul Food Bistro on Jacksonville's Westside, Bradley Long was waiting outside with paperwork in his hand. Long says he bought a new, above ground pool from a local company in 2020, mainly for his grandkids to enjoy. He considered it an investment that would add value to his home.
Yes, police were called to Ponte Vedra Library several times during early voting
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — *The above video is unrelated to this article and was originally published Monday. Susan Kary sent First Coast News an email asking if we're aware of disputes during early voting at the Ponte Vedra Library resulting in law enforcement being called. Kary said she...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect with help of Fugitive Task Force
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect was arrested in Waycross, Georgia on charges related to the murder of a Jacksonville woman, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Mose Durham, 29, was arrested on charges on second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The victim in the...
Unity rally to fight antisemitism in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community came out to support the Jewish population of Jacksonville after hateful messages popped up in our area over the past week, including the night of the Georgia-Florida game. Thursday night there was a unity rally and vigil at James Weldon Johnson park. The message...
Sheriff candidates talk about possible solutions as homicide cases rise in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Golf Brook Drive is a street where police say a man in his late teens or early 20s was found with a gunshot wound Saturday. He died at the hospital. A First Coast Crime Stoppers sign now sits in the area of the incident. Jacksonville Sheriff...
Jacksonville Daily Record
On the Bench: Duval County Judge Rhonda Peoples-Waters
I am from Selma, Alabama, which is well-known for its place in history related to voting rights for African Americans. Early in my life, from my daily surroundings, I learned the power of the justice system. I initially wanted to be an FBI agent and then got some amazing offers...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man pleads guilty to charges connected to forging signatures on voter registration forms, petitions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges connected to forging signatures on Florida voter registration forms and petitions for Constitutional amendments last year. The defendant, Jordan Daniels, appeared in court Thursday morning to enter his plea and will now be heading to jail for 10...
News4Jax.com
Patient, would-be robber waits in line at bank before demanding money from teller, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An attempted bank robbery was reported Thursday afternoon at the Wells Fargo on Blanding Boulevard north of Wesconnett Boulevard. According to police, at 12:38 p.m. a Hispanic man in his late 40s — who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build — went into the bank and got in line with customers. He waited his turn and then passed the teller a note demanding money, police said.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Leaders were warned in 2014 that a Jacksonville law school would fail. 7 years later, it closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 43,000-square-foot building on Jacksonville’s Southside now sits empty after Florida Coastal School of Law — once considered a respected, up-and-coming Jacksonville law school — closed its doors for good at the end of the 2021 spring semester. The school had been declining...
Video shows gunfire, officer shot in back before suspect speeds from scene in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video has not been altered in any way by First Coast News. All edits were done by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office) Bodycam footage has been released from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after an officer was reportedly ambushed and shot back in October. JSO says 37-year-old...
News4Jax.com
Suspected fentanyl dealer killed by officers in Paxon shootout identified as 50-year-old man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the identity of a suspected fentanyl dealer who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a shootout with detectives in the Paxon neighborhood. Matthew Dilworth, 50, was killed by detectives after he ran from a traffic stop and fired several...
Gov. DeSantis’ office releases statement denouncing antisemitic messages around Jacksonville
Update: Just in to Action News Jax, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office released a statement concerning antisemitic messages:. Governor DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish community – it has no place in Florida. Through legislative proposals, laws, and decisive executive action, Governor DeSantis has a proven record of supporting the Jewish community and fighting anti-Semitism and the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement in Florida, including:
News4Jax.com
1 hurt in Hastings shooting, suspected shooter in custody: SJCSO
HASTINGS, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in Hastings that left one person hurt. The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Thursday on Flagler Estates Boulevard and the suspected shooter has been detained. The person who was shot was...
Gov. DeSantis weighs in after antisemitic displays in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Governor of Florida is weighing in. Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office, says, "Gov. DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish...
First Coast News
Man attempts to rob Wells Fargo in Jacksonville
A man attempted to rob Wells Fargo, 4328 Blanding Blvd., at 12:38 p.m. Thursday. The teller alerted a manager and the assailment ran from the bank.
