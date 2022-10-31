Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Slight Shower Chance Friday Evening, Sunshine Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tropical air from the gulf is bringing warm moist air into our area. The layer of humid air is thin, and any low cloud that forms early in the morning will mix away, leading to plenty of sunshine with near 90F warmth in the afternoon. A cold front from the Rockies will arrive around 9 or 10 pm Friday evening with a slight chance of a brief shower followed by much drier air. Bright sunshine will occur this weekend, humidity will be quite low on Saturday with highs around 80.
kgns.tv
Still Damp, Warmer Late Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weather disturbance that produced our rains of late Monday night and Tuesday morning has moved to our east. The lower atmosphere remains moist, and a low cloud deck will be in place tonight and much of Wednesday. A few patches of drizzle or mist is possible. Clearing skies with warmer winds from the south will return on Thursday.
kgns.tv
Warmer and Sunnier
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tropical winds from the southeast will increase tonight, helping to hold temperatures in the high 60′s to around 70 all night long. The layer of gulf moisture will become thinner during Thursday, allowing the low cloud deck to mix away. The combination of sunnier skies and southerly winds will raise afternoon temperatures into the high 80′s. We may touch 90 on Friday before a front arrives from the Rockies. Slight chance of a shower Friday night, then mild dry Rocky Mountain air follows Saturday.
kgns.tv
November rain
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re starting the month of November with some showers. On Tuesday morning, expect some rain throughout the morning hours and temperatures in the 60s. Expect a pleasant day, cloudy skies with rain chance decreasing in the afternoon a high of 73. Tonight once again rain...
How cold does it get in Laredo?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
kgns.tv
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The holiday craze is upon us as a coffee giant released its holiday cups!. Nearly 100 people lined up for a holiday tradition outside the Laredo Target located on Del Mar Thursday morning. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups, introduced in 1997.
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Oso
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Oso is looking for more than just the bare necessities. Oso is a lab-mix who is roughly a year and a half but he still acts like a puppy. He loves to be the center of...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo extends cemetery hours for All Souls Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Families around the Gateway City are honoring those who have passed away as part of All Souls Day or Dia de los Muertos celebration. If you have an 8 to 5 job or 9 to 6, and wish to visit family or friends at the cemetery, the City of Laredo Cemetery is extending its hours until 9:30 p.m.
kgns.tv
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization is inviting the community for a Day of the Dead celebration at one of Laredo’s historic homes. Known as the Women of the Stage, the group comes together to create arts and crafts and in turn gives them back to the community. On Wednesday, November 2, the women will be dressed as a Catrina, a symbol featured for the Day of the Dead celebration at the Canseco Home. The public can go, take pictures with them or of the pumpkin patch on display at the garden.
kgns.tv
Laredo College to hold ‘Muddy Amigos Mud Run’ this Saturday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local club is inviting the community to lace up your shoes and get muddy for a worthy cause. The EMS Club and Laredo College will hold its first ‘Muddy Amigos Mud Run’. The family-friendly event is a charity race that will benefit Families...
kgns.tv
Webb County Elections Office claims weather affected voter turnout
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The weather could have contributed to the low voter turnout that was reported on Monday and Tuesday, that’s according to the Webb County Elections Office. On Tuesday morning, Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo spoke on the KGNS Digital News Desk about the low number of...
kgns.tv
Tuesday’s Early Voting numbers for Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The early voting numbers were slightly higher on Tuesday, November 1, compared to Monday, October 31. On Tuesday, 2,054 people cast their ballots in person, and 13 were received by mail. The majority of votes are being done at the Laredo Fire Department Administrative Center on Del Mar Boulevard.
kgns.tv
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo art teacher and her group of starving artists are shaken up but for good reasons; after being featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’ series. United South Middle School Teacher Monika Sanchez has been known for creating massive paper-mache sculptures from...
kgns.tv
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo. The Laredo Police Department received information that vehicles went into a home shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The southbound lane of Ejido is closed down for the traveling public. Officials are reporting no injuries at this time. One...
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Laredo?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
kgns.tv
Tractor trailer catches fire on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer fire is causing some traffic congestion on Highway 359. The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. at the 6600 block of Highway 359. According to Laredo Fire officials, three units were called out to put the flames out. The fire is under...
kgns.tv
Paranormal team investigates KGNS building
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Every October, KGNS gets into the spooky spirit and for the past weeks, our Alex Cano followed a group of paranormal investigators who have made it their mission to record the unexplained phenomena. For the past 6 years, Torres Paranormal Investigators has been on a mission to...
kgns.tv
Kansas City Southern breaks ground on international railway bridge
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multi-million project is coming to fruition in the Gateway City. After years of planning, the Kansas City Southern Railway Company broke ground on its latest developments, a railroad bridge. This new project will allow the Gateway City to get even more connected with Mexico. This...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Plenty of kids and families will be hitting the streets for some trick-or-treating this Halloween. For those who prefer to stay in one place, the City of Laredo will be hosting a Halloween Jamaica. The event will take place at the Cigarroa Recreation Center at 2201...
kgns.tv
Laredo officials say migrant woman was mauled to death by dog
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing more details regarding the death of a migrant woman who was found dead in south Laredo. Residents who live near the 300 block of River Front are shaken up after learning about a woman who was found dead with bite marks on Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0