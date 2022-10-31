Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Firefighters recommend checking detectors during time change
kfornow.com
Bryan Hospitals Busy, About To Get Busier
Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2022) Lincoln’s Bryan Hospitals have never been busier. During the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak they were caring for 530 to 550 patients at a time. “In the past few weeks we’ve seen ever higher census, where we’re consistently 550 into the 580’s” according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Trapp. “This is a considerable expansion of the Hospital capacity, a stretch on our workforce.”
News Channel Nebraska
CLS teacher dies, comfort dogs and counseling offered to students
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Christ Lutheran Schools had an early dismissal on Tuesday after one of their teachers died. CLS said they would be back in school for a normal schedule Wednesday with comfort dogs and counseling. In a Facebook post the school said, "We decided that staying in a routine...
1011now.com
99-year-old plays piano at Misty’s for the final time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At 99 years old, Cliff Bomberger still has hundreds of songs cued up to play from memory. He’s entertained dinner guests at Misty’s Steakhouse in Havelock for a handful of years, but now, he’s hanging up his hat as Lincoln’s piano man.
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
1011now.com
Firth acquires used ambulance from Pennsylvania, prepares to put it in service in 2023
PANAMA, Neb. (KOLN) - Significant progress has been made for Firth Rural Fire when it comes to the process of establishing an ambulance service. The southern Lancaster County volunteer department recently was able to purchase a used ambulance from another volunteer department in Pennsylvania. Fire Chief Doug Doeschot says the original plan was to obtain Crete Volunteer Fire & Rescue’s used ambulance after they received their new ambulance. However, because of supply chain issues, Crete told Firth their new ambulance wouldn’t arrive until sometime late next summer.”
KSNB Local4
Grand Island family opens up new venue, Boulder Flatts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If wedding bells are in your future, there’s a new venue called ‘Boulder Flatts’ that’s now open in Grand Island. The family-owned business went through a three-year process, including construction and COVID challenges. The venue has a neutral color scheme to provide flexibility for more than just weddings. It also has an upstairs lounge with a groomsman room and bridal suite for the brides to be.
Nebraska Patrol Camp 66 completes crash scenarios
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-The recruits of the Nebraska State Patrol Camp 66 completed crash response scenarios today at the NSP Training Academy. The 16 recruits went through life-like scenarios designed to simulate responding to a multi-vehicle crash, including injuries and a fatality. “It’s exactly how it’s going to be setup on...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘The Danish Bakery’
DANNEBROG, Neb. (KSNB) - When Justin and Keslie Wilson took over as owners for ‘The Danish Bakery’ in 2020, they were in for something new. “We had a lot of people forgiving us for mistakes we made, and for not doing things the way they expected,” said Justin. “The community really gathered around behind us, and seeing them all come behind us was encouraging and helped us get through the first year.”
klin.com
Lincoln Man Assaulted While Walking His Dog
A frightening ordeal for a 31 year old Lincoln man near 32nd and Folkways Blvd Tuesday night. “The victim said he was walking his dog in the. area when he heard footsteps running up behind him,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “He was struck in the head, fell to the ground and.
1011now.com
City of Lincoln welcomes new fire engines and ambulance
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR) Chief Dave Engler said Thursday three new additions to the City fire and rescue fleet will increase firefighter safety and enhance response times. The Mayor and Chief Engler welcomed two engines and an ambulance at Station 10, 4421 N. 24th St.
klkntv.com
Man attacked while walking dog in Lincoln; search for three suspects underway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation has been launched after police say a 31-year-old was attacked while walking a dog in Lincoln. Police said this happened near 2nd Street and Folkways Boulevard on Tuesday around 9 p.m. The victim reported that three unknown males came up from behind, hit...
1011now.com
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
1011now.com
Malco Products in DeWitt plans exit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malco Products, a manufacturer of tools, plans to exit the lock handle tool business and leaving the future of the plant in DeWitt unclear. “For the past five years, our teams in both Annandale and DeWitt have been working tirelessly to bring this vision to life and to make it a success. This has included a significant investment in both time and in capital resources,” said Rich Benninghoff, president and CEO of Malco Products. “Despite all of these efforts, the reality is that this platform doesn’t align with our core focus, so we’ve made the difficult decision to exit the locking handle tools business.”
1011now.com
Lincoln Parks and Recreation pickup truck stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a pickup truck belonging to the Parks and Recreation Department was stolen. On Wednesday at 3:37 a.m., LPD said officers responded to an alarm at the Casey’s off 40th and Adams. According to police, security video showed a Lincoln Parks...
iheart.com
Two Missing Nebraska Inmates Arrested
Nebraska Corrections says two missing inmates from a Lincoln facility are now under arrest. Corrections says Krista Foley was taken into custody in Sarpy County. She was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on September 25th during a pre-approved visit to a local church. Foley is serving a three...
1011now.com
Car thefts on the rise, nearly half from drivers leaving keys in the vehicle
KSNB Local4
Robbery at Grand Island business on Halloween night
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a robbery after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on Halloween night. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said it happened around 9 p.m. at Tienda Centro America, located on Fourth Street. Police said two males wearing dark clothing and skull...
1011now.com
Hy-Vee closing its doors on Thanksgiving
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Hy-Vee is joining other major retailers by announcing it will close more than 285 locations on Thanksgiving Day. The company says its doing this so that more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. This is...
KETV.com
'Everything was fully engulfed': Wind sends field fire surging across rural counties
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — A field fire jumps through three Nebraska counties Wednesday. Almost a dozen different fire departments responded to the blaze in Washington, Dodge and Burt counties. Firefighters said it was a red flag day for all three counties and while they don't know how this fire...
