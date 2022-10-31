ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

The final hours: Houska Park shuts down

By Duaa Israr
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TclAN_0itg3tEX00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the clock strikes midnight, water and power will shut down at Houska Park.

La Crosse’s Homeless Services coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been working with community non-profits including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to find shelter for people who are homeless.

“You’re following their rules and their guides while using their facilities, appropriately,” Sampson said.

Sampson says the county has provided families with hotel vouchers, but not for individuals. There are still several tents and people at Houska Park. Sampson says the city has no immediate plans to remove the tents and will not forcibly remove anyone at Houska Park. He says the city will direct people to warming shelters, instead.

Salvation Army’s Director of Development Isaiah Thomas says roughly seven people have come to the Salvation Army seeking shelter.

“There hasn’t been like a huge overflow of individuals, but the space is available and we’re encouraging people who are seeking shelter through the winter months to come this way,” Thomas said.

Thomas says the Salvation Army is offering shelter to those who want to commit to the nonprofit’s emergency program.

“We are asking that they come this way if they are ready for a emergency program based shelter,” Thomas said.

He says people who are looking for a warming shelter will be redirected to the Catholic Charities. Sampson says once all the warming shelters reach capacity, La Crosse’s Mayor Mitch Reynolds will issue an emergency decree. The Southside Neighborhood Center and the Northside Policing Center will be used as overflow shelters only during the night.

“It would be very difficult for us to hire staff to run them during the day. I know some of the facilities we’re looking at have day time obligations already.”

Sampson says there aren’t enough dayside shelter spaces in the community, and there is a large likelihood individuals use public and private spaces around La Crosse to stay warm.

“We don’t have that once place people are able to utilize as a day center,” Sampson said.

Sampson says the City of La Crosse is committed to not criminalizing homelessness. He says tickets can be issued for trespassing or breaking a city ordinance, but not for being homeless. He says the city and area-nonprofits are doing everything they can to make sure people have a place to stay in the winter.

“We just have to be prepared as a community and plan the best we can,” he said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse is all about comfort, relaxation, and modern French culture. All the historical landmarks, gardens, and culture are updated, innovative versions of the original picturesque riverside town. For every price point, La Crosse has a culinary experience that will satisfy and inspire you. In honor of La Crosse’s riverside...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

The first public library in Wisconsin: Black River Falls Library celebrates 150th anniversary

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — 150 years ago, Wisconsin passed a law creating what’s now known as public libraries. Black River Falls became the first community in the state of Wisconsin to open one. Inside the walls of a library, stories come alive. “I just had so many good memories,” Black River Falls resident Joan Zenz, said. For the community of...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

GROW launches 5th annual Kids Cooking Challenge

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- A local nonprofit is helping La Crosse kids put their culinary creativity to the test. GROW has now launched its fifth annual Kids Cooking challenge, in which kids prepare a dish using a bag of mystery ingredients grown right in La Crosse. Those kids picked up their mystery ingredient bags on Thursday. There are beginner and advanced groups...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

First Presbyterian Church hosts their annual Trunk or Treat

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Another annual La Crosse Halloween tradition came back. The First Presbyterian Church in La Crosse hosted its annual Trunk-or-Treat. Trunk-or-treaters got a chance to get some candy, play games, and participate in a raffle. Organizers say that the turnout was amazing all around. “We had people lined up right at 3:00 when we started,” said the...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW Health Kids urge caution during Halloween

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – As people head out to celebrate Halloween, police are not the only ones telling people to be careful. According to UW Health Kids, kids are twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. While major accidents are very rare, UW experts also say...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Workforce Connections helps community members with health insurance enrollment

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Open enrollment for U.S. healthcare starts Tuesday. The certified navigators at Workforce Connections will help anyone who would like help with enrolling. Ahead of open enrollment, the Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner held an event in La Crosse. He says services offered at Workforce Connections benefit people and families navigating the system. “This is a chance for anyone...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonan.org

Burlesque in Winona! Burly Bluffs return for “Sexy Spooktacular”

Oct. 28, No Name Bar hosted “Sexy Spooktacular” a 21+ burlesque show put on by the Burly Bluffs production company. Burly Bluffs, a burlesque organization catering to southern Minnesota, hosts a queer-centered space for specifically southern Minnesota, but also expands to other regions as well. “Your support for...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police have safety reminders for Halloween

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – With Halloween a few days away, La Crosse Police want to remind both trick-or-treaters and drivers to be extra aware. Recommended trick-or-treating hours in La Crosse are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. To keep kids visible to drivers, officers recommend putting reflective tape on costumes or attaching glow sticks to clothing, or even treat buckets....
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy