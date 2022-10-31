County commissions donate to YCF’s ‘$1 Million Match Campaign’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Harrison and Taylor County Commissions each donated $10,000 to Your Community Foundation (YCF) of North Central West Virginia, Inc.’s $1 Million Match Campaign.

A press release sent by the YCF said that both the Taylor and Harrison County Commissions approved the donations of $10,000 each to establish the Taylor County IMPACT Fund and the Harrison County IMPACT Fund. These funds will help generate investment income to benefit Taylor and Harrison County residents and organizations. Both funds are endowed; this means that they will generate investment income to benefit their communities for years to come with the principal gift never spent.

Donations are being matched dollar-for-dollar to the YCF IMPACT Fund, as part of the $1 Million Match Campaign. The YCF IMPACT Fund is an unrestricted grantmaking fund that benefits its five-county region. The region includes the following counties:

Harrison

Marion

Monongalia

Preston

Taylor

Contributions to the $1 Million Match Campaign will support Harrison and Taylor County residents but will also be benefiting the entire north central West Virginia region.

“We extend our gratitude to the Harrison and Taylor County Commissions for their generous donations to strengthen our communities,” said YCF Board Chair, Martin Howe. “To help grow available grant funds and make an even greater impact, we also invite individuals, businesses and foundations in these counties to contribute to their respective funds.”

The campaign was launched in the fall of 2021 and as of Oct. 19, more than $675,000 has been raised. An anonymous donor has matched all donations dollar-for-dollar. The campaign will run until Dec. 31, 2022, or until the $1 million goal is met.

The YCF said in a statement, that this challenge was sparked by the generous gift of an anonymous donor who believes in the mission of YCF and the power all people have to create positive change in their communities through charitable giving.

The Monongalia County Commission contributed to the $1 Million Match Campaign back in July. Additionally, gifts have been received from numerous individuals, businesses and foundations.

If others are interested in participating in the $1 Million Match Campaign, they may make gifts to two funds: the YCF IMPACT Fund and YCF Addiction Prevention Initiative Fund. These funds contain information regarding:

YCF IMPACT Fund:

Unrestricted endowment funds provide flexible grantmaking for the community’s greatest needs. Currently, the IMPACT Fund is only able to support 4% of the grant dollars requested through YCF’s Community Grant program.

Donations of any amount (up to a total maximum of $900,000) to the YCF IMPACT Fund will be matched. Gifts of $10,000 and greater may create an endowed fund in honor or memory of loved ones. Pledges are accepted over a 5-year period.

Grant awards are selected annually through a competitive grant application process via the YCF Grant Committee and approved by the YCF Board of Directors.

The fund may also be used in times of community emergencies with no application process as approved by the YCF Board of Directors.

YCF Addiction Prevention Initiative Fund:

This new endowment is intended to support programs geared to lessen and alter the destructive impact of alcohol and drug addiction on children and their families through education and professional support at the grassroots level.

Matching funds (up to a total maximum of $100,000) will be added to the permanent endowment.

Applications will be accepted annually through YCF’s Community Grant application.

Donations can be pledged over a 5-year period.

The YCF organization will accept donations by checks, tribute gifts in honor or memory of a loved one, online via PayPal, matching gifts, stocks or securities, IRA gifts, wills, and bequests.

For more information please call (304) 296-3433 or visit YCF’s website .

