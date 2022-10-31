Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
kotatv.com
Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
kotatv.com
Mount Rushmore float will miss Thanksgiving Day parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore parade float will stay parked during this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, sidelined by a marching band. For the last 12 years, South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Float has cruised in the New York Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. But this coming holiday, the state will be represented by the South Dakota State University’s Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band.
kotatv.com
South Dakota Democratic Party gets voters pumped about election
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Democratic Party launched a statewide “get out the vote” tour for people to hear and see the candidates before Election Day. State Representative Jamie Smith, who is running for South Dakota governor, traveled to Pine Ridge to meet and greet people at various locations and get them pumped up to vote. It was an attempt to drive voter enthusiasm in places with traditionally low turnout.
kotatv.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
kotatv.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Steve Duffy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Steve Duffy is running as a Republican for the South Dakota State House in District 32. The district encompasses much of downtown Rapid City, and runs south towards Upper Spring Creek Road. Duffy is running alongside Republican incumbent Becky Drury. The two will face two Democrats in the general election, Christine Stephenson and Jonathan Old Horse.
kotatv.com
It’s open enrollment time for Affordable Care Act
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act started Tuesday, Nov. 1, and will continue through Jan. 15, 2023. ACA is for people who have individual health policies, according to the South Dakota Division of Insurance. This year, people might have more affordable options because of increased federal subsidies. When reviewing health insurance needs, the Division of Insurance suggests that people use local, licensed health insurance producers.
kotatv.com
Gov. Noem and Rep. Smith enter final stretch in gubernatorial race
Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries. One city official doesn't think medical pot dispensaries should be allowed to sell alcohol. Others disagree. Updated: 5 hours ago. People living in Sturgis can request deer meat from the annual harvest. Sturgis encourages people to shop locally...
kotatv.com
Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota. David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of...
kotatv.com
US Attorney picks Election Day overseer to handle voting issues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Department of Justice attorney will oversee Election Day complaints in South Dakota, according to a DOJ release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Hoffman was picked by Alison Ramsdell, the U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, to lead the efforts on Election Day. Hoffman will be responsible for handling complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud.
kotatv.com
Scrubs Camp inspires future medical workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year South Dakota saw more than 2,500 nurses leave the workforce according to the Associated Press. Now people need those healthcare workers more than before. Long hours and the fear of getting infected during the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in causing nurses to...
kotatv.com
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone unrelated...
Comments / 0