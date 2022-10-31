Read full article on original website
KCBD
South Plains Honor Flight Telethon November 11, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2022 Texas South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on KCBD will be held on Veterans Day, November 11. This is the first Honor Flight Telethon since 2019, due to the pandemic. The telethon starts on Nov. 11 during Daybreak Today and will last all day. The...
KCBD
Lubbock Veterans getting free dental care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock dentists are working with a non-profit organization to provide services to veterans. The program, Everyone for Veterans (E4V), with help from the South Plains Dental Society and participating Lubbock doctors, is making that possible at no charge to America’s vets. Dentist Jordan Payne says it’s just one way to say thank you.
KCBD
Lubbock Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Nov. 5
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place this Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Moonlight Musicals Ampitheater starting at 10:30 a.m. View event details below. For more information about the event visit https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_homepage. Schedule of Events:9:00 Event Open | 10:00 Ceremony | 10:30 Walk...
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
KCBD
Prominent Lubbock jazz musician Johannes Bjerregaard dies at 52
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Johannes Bjerregaard moved to Lubbock, Texas from Denmark in 2000. Shortly after arriving in West Texas, his musical gift took him to the Cactus Theater. Don Caldwell, former owner of the Cactus Theater says, “I don’t think he expected when he moved to Lubbock he would...
KCBD
Lubbock ISD students receive new coats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD students will be better prepared for the winter season thanks to the Professional Firefighters Association’s “Coats for Kids” initiative. Chris Kemp, a Captain with the Lubbock Fire Department, says about $26,000 was raised through a golf tournament hosted by the Professional...
KCBD
Community Christian Church Holiday Extravaganza to benefit Meals on Wheels
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - HO HO HO…it’s “that time of year” already? It’s time to begin your holiday shopping! Community Christian Church’s Annual Holiday Extravaganza is just around the corner. There will be hundreds of gift baskets available for purchase as well as wreaths, home décor, and homemade jams and jellies. The crowd-favorite bake sale will also be stocked with homemade loaves of bread, treats, pies, jams, and jellies.
Setting sail for Halloween in Wolfforth
In Wolfforth, Betsy and Tom Tebo take Halloween to the next level. It all started when they saw a plastic pirate ship at their garage sale, which led them to build a life-sized pirate ship, called the Wolfforth Pirate Ship, that sails in every October.
KCBD
The Sewing Studio teams up with Lubbock ISD students to sew bears, donate to LPD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Sewing Studio’s owner, Natalie, says she has always been passionate about giving back to the community, so she set out to find a way to use sewing to help Lubbock children. “We have decided to make these little bears that are hand sewn using...
KCBD
End Zone: Thursday, November 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights. Hart 73 Cotton Center 13 (Longhorns finish 6-4 first winning season in 18 years)
KCBD
Watch Coronado, Monterey games tonight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD End Zone coverage of high school football games continues tonight, with two broadcasts. You can watch Coronado at Amarillo Tascosa starting at 7 p.m. on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna 14.1/22.2 as well as cable and satellite across the South Plains. We also will have the game live on the KCBD Connected TV app for Roku, Fire, AppleTV and in the stream above.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lemmy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lemmy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old lab pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. He is the definition of a cuddle bug, he loves to be by your side more than anything. He is also very gentle, sweet and does well with other dogs. Lemmy is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
Lubbock-native owned brunch spot, Toasted Yolk, to open November 7
Ready for brunch? The Toasted Yolk Cafe announced in a press release its grand opening for November 7.
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
KCBD
The Edge Theatre presents ‘The Thanksgiving Play’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The EDGE THEATRE announces the upcoming production of The Thanksgiving Play” written by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Leah Tyson Houchin. Performances are Friday-Sunday, November 11-13, 18-20 with Friday and Saturday performances beginning at 7:30 and Sunday matinees at 2:30. 4228 Boston Avenue. Written...
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
KCBD
Funeral services arranged for Levelland ACO Jon Corder
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services for Jon Corder, the second Levelland animal control officer who died in a major crash have been announced. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Smyer Cemetery. Levelland City Hall will close at 1 p.m. to allow staff to attend the funeral. City hall will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday.
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
KCBD
First Friday Art Trail to host Procesiόn for Dia de los Muertos
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail and Lubbock’s citywide observance of the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by serving as a host location for Procesiόn with the TTU International Cultural Center and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) on Friday, November 4, 2022.
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
