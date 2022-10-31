Read full article on original website
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
Swing and a miss: New Senate forecast shows three key states slipping away from Democrats
With the midterm homestretch underway, Republicans appear to have momentum on their side in their quest to flip the Senate as three states move in their direction in a key forecast.
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
KIMT
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson to remain hospitalized overnight
(KWWL) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to the hospital, to be treated for a kidney infection. According to her Chief of Staff, Jimmy Peacok, the Congresswoman was admitted Sunday night. Peacock released the following statement:. "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital yesterday evening where she is...
Seven House races shift in Democrats' favor: Poll
Democrats racked up gains in seven House races in the latest Cook Political Report, eclipsing the three races that moved in the Republicans' favor.
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
Republicans Close to Flipping a House Seat Where Democrats Least Expect it
Beyond the suburbs, there's a lot of open space between Oregon's liberal enclaves of Portland and Salem—the type of regions Republicans, in recent elections, have made their domain. Both cities voted safely Democratic in 2020. But in the surrounding counties, Democrat Joe Biden only narrowly eked out victories in...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republican Sen. says she will back Democrats; polls tighten across country
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Daylight saving time: These states want to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?
Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
3 News Now
Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers react to attack on Paul Pelosi
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV & AP) — Lawmakers from Nebraska and Iowa are reacting to the attack against Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, on Friday. According to the Associated Press, in San Francisco on Friday, police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the Pelosi residence to check on Paul Pelosi, said Chief of Police William Scott.
Chronicle
Tiffany Smiley Seeks to Become State’s First Republican U.S. Senator Since 2001
Editor's Note: For a story focused on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray's candidacy, click here. Laying equal claim to the relatable mom Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, has long marketed herself as, Tiffany Smiley, R-Pasco, is taking on the sixth most senior senator in the United States in hopes of representing Washington.
Will Trump’s Iowa visit help or hurt Chuck Grassley? Do you think Trump cares?
The news that former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Iowa amid a list of battleground states in the week before the midterm elections inspired puzzled concern from some and glee from others. The gleeful weren’t all Republicans, and those expressing anxiety weren’t all Democrats. There have been a lot of questions: Trump […] The post Will Trump’s Iowa visit help or hurt Chuck Grassley? Do you think Trump cares? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
Senator Tom Cotton brags about ignoring Trump impeachment evidence
In January 2020, the rightwing Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton said he would vote to acquit Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial because despite senators having “heard from 17 witnesses … and received more than 28,000 pages of documents”, Democrats had not presented their case correctly. According...
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
KCCI.com
Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken running in Iowa's US Senate race
Seven term senator Chuck Grassley is back on the campaign trail hoping for another six years on Capitol Hill. "I love the people of Iowa. I love working for the people of Iowa," Grassley said. Grassley's challenger is Democrat and three-star Navy admiral Mike Franken. "I would always put country...
CNET
Election Day: These 5 States Are Voting Whether to Legalize Weed
Election Day is right around the corner and referenda on marijuana legalization are on the ballot in several states. Legal weed has come back into focus after President Joe Biden pardoned all federal marijuana possession convictions in October. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due...
