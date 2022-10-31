ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
KIMT

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson to remain hospitalized overnight

(KWWL) - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was admitted to the hospital, to be treated for a kidney infection. According to her Chief of Staff, Jimmy Peacok, the Congresswoman was admitted Sunday night. Peacock released the following statement:. "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital yesterday evening where she is...
IOWA STATE
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?

Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
MISSOURI STATE
3 News Now

Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers react to attack on Paul Pelosi

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV & AP) — Lawmakers from Nebraska and Iowa are reacting to the attack against Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, on Friday. According to the Associated Press, in San Francisco on Friday, police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the Pelosi residence to check on Paul Pelosi, said Chief of Police William Scott.
NEBRASKA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Will Trump’s Iowa visit help or hurt Chuck Grassley? Do you think Trump cares?

The news that former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Iowa amid a list of battleground states in the week before the midterm elections inspired puzzled concern from some and glee from others. The gleeful weren’t all Republicans, and those expressing anxiety weren’t all Democrats. There have been a lot of questions: Trump […] The post Will Trump’s Iowa visit help or hurt Chuck Grassley? Do you think Trump cares? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
KCCI.com

Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken running in Iowa's US Senate race

Seven term senator Chuck Grassley is back on the campaign trail hoping for another six years on Capitol Hill. "I love the people of Iowa. I love working for the people of Iowa," Grassley said. Grassley's challenger is Democrat and three-star Navy admiral Mike Franken. "I would always put country...
IOWA STATE
CNET

Election Day: These 5 States Are Voting Whether to Legalize Weed

Election Day is right around the corner and referenda on marijuana legalization are on the ballot in several states. Legal weed has come back into focus after President Joe Biden pardoned all federal marijuana possession convictions in October. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due...
MARYLAND STATE

