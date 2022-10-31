Read full article on original website
Machine Gun Kelly snorted white powder off Megan Fox for Halloween
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox really committed to Halloween this year, dressing up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. To give them credit, their costumes were pretty on point, with the pop-punk singer in particular resembling the Mötley Crüe member. The couple dressed in the same outfit Lee and Anderson famously wore to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas back in 1995 (see below).
Machine Gun Kelly Just Wore A Corset To The Time 100 Gala While Megan Fox Debuted Her Fiery New Red Hair
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox turned heads in equally jaw-dropping outfits as the stylish couple graced the 2022 Time100 Next Gala red carpet this week! The “Emo Girl” hitmaker (real name Colson Baker), 32, donned a sheer, sparkly, bedazzled corset top by Dolce & Gabbana and latex shrug with low-rise, shiny black leather trousers. The Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, arrived at the New York City event with her fiancé in a strapless, copper, curve-hugging gown from Maison Yeya, and also debuted a fiery new light red hair color to match.
Machine Gun Kelly Gets Edgy in Caged Corset with ‘Targaryen’ Man Bun & Leather Boots at Time 100 Next Gala
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made striking style statements at the Time 100 Next Gala on Tuesday night. Held at the Second Floor in New York City, the event celebrated some of the most influential rising stars and public figures in their fields. Serving a punk rocker meets warrior moment, Kelly wore an eye-catching ensemble that consisted of a sheer, caged corset that was complemented with long leather sleeves that had built-in gloves. The “Bloody Valentine” singer teamed the eye-catching top with fitted latex pants. To further elevate the moment, Kelly styled his platinum blond hair in an updo, which gave...
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Halloween 2022: See Photos of Their Costumes!
The Kardashian-Jenner family never misses an opportunity to celebrate a holiday, especially Halloween. The family often goes above and beyond with their spooky decor, but they also take their costumes to another level as well. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner was the first to get into the Halloween spirit this year...
Travis Barker mourns his beloved French Bulldog Blue who was 'the best dog': 'Love you 4ever boy!'
Grammy nominee Travis Barker announced the death of his beloved French Bulldog Blue on Wednesday. Frenchies typically have a life span of 10–14 years and, judging by the wealth of white fur on Blue's cheeks, he appeared to live a long life in the 46-year-old pop-punk drummer's 10K-square-foot Calabasas compound.
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott rock family Halloween costumes amid cheating claims
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott put on a united front with their kids for Halloween after rumors swirled that the “Sicko Mode” rapper cheated on the reality star with his ex. Jenner and Scott, along with their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, and still-unnamed 8-month-old son formerly known as Wolf,...
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022 (so far)
Celebrities are getting spooky. A number of stars aren’t waiting until Halloween night to break out their costumes, stepping out wearing wild styles well ahead of October 31. Hollywood set the bar quite high in 2021 — who could forget Harry Styles as Dorothy, Megan Thee Stallion as Pinhead or Lizzo as Baby Yoda? — but this year, we’ve already seen the likes of Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens trot out some seriously elaborate and eerie getups. From Vanessa Hudgens’ ode to “Black Swan” to Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber twinning as green-skinned witches, check out the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022...
Heidi Klum Outdoes Herself With Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costume: See Photos!
Nobody does Halloween quite like Heidi Klum! On Monday, October 31, the super model made jaws drop as she stepped out at her annual holiday party in New York City — the first holiday shindig she's held since the COVID-19 pandemic — dressed head-to-toe in an extremely true to life worm costume. Klum's entire body was draped in the slimy looking skin, with only her eyes and mouth visible through the pink plastic shell as she slithered down the red carpet with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.STRUTTING HIS STUFF! HEIDI KLUM...
Inside Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales' Transformation Into Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox on 'The Talk'
The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales have this year’s hottest couples costume! For Monday’s Halloween episode, the co-hosts brought the rock n’ roll as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. "I actually thought this was the funniest costume,” Morales tells ET’s Matt Cohen about...
Woman gets partner tattooed on her face after being 'cheated on'
A mother and TikTok user has left viewers baffled after revealing a face tattoo of her partner who allegedly 'cheated' on her. Narally Najm, who says she gets banned from TikTok 'daily', has been keeping fans updated on her life and relationship status after welcoming a son, King, into the world.
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Win Halloween By Dressing Up As 'Home Alone' Robbers — See Photo!
And the winner for best Halloween costume goes to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! On Monday, October 31, the duo shared their outfit, via Instagram — and people couldn't help but gush over the idea!. "Harry, it's our calling card! All the great ones leave their marks. We're the...
Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Complete Relationship Timeline: Photos
Happily in love! Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have continued packing on the PDA ever since they were first linked. The Project Runway alum and the Tokio Hotel guitarist were first spotted making out in March 2018, leaving arm-in-arm from a Lorraine Schwartz launch party. “I didn’t [know them] then....
Chris Brown Snuggles Daughter, Lovely, 11 Months, In Rare Photo Together
Chris Brown, 33, shared an adorable photo of him snuggling with his daughter, Lovely, 11 months, to his Instagram Story on Monday. In the rare snapshot, the “No Guidance” singer seemed to be napping on a sofa while his baby girl drank milk from her baby bottle. The image was also taken from an aerial view giving followers a look at Chris’ cozy outfit that featured grey shorts, a brown hoodie, and crew socks with white sneakers. Lovely, on the other hand, was dressed in a white and black striped long-sleeve, black shorts, and striped baby socks. So cute!
Jurnee Smollett Serves ’50s Style in Dramatic Pleated Dress with Oversized Halo Hat & 6-Inch Heels
Jurnee Smollett took a 1950’s style moment to new heights while attending the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala. The fashion fête was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Oct. 22. Smollett made a dramatic entrance, appearing on the red carpet in a black pleated gown. The dress was decorated with sparkling leaves throughout and included a plunging mesh bustier top and slightly ruffled hemline. Taking things up a notch, the “Lovecraft Country” star added an oversized halo hat, diamond choker necklace and sheer opera gloves. Smollett completed her look with Christian Louboutin’s Greissimo Mule Sandals. The towering silhouette...
‘Teen Mom 2’ Fooled Us With Those Shots of Ashley Jones’ House
In a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Ashley Jones sprang two surprises on husband Bar Smith. One was that she got into nursing school. The other was they would have to move to Las Vegas in two weeks. So, did they go through with the move? Where does Ashley from Teen Mom live now?
Megan Fox Rocks Red Hair & Gold, High-Slit Dress For Time100 Gala With MGK
Megan Fox, 36, looked stunning in a high-slit gold gown as she held onto the hand of her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, 32, at the Time100 Gala on Oct. 25. While out in New York City, the Jennifer’s Body star debuted fiery red tresses that were parted down the middle and hit to the middle of her back. She even made sure that her glam makeup matched her hair, as her bold lipstick was also a crimson red. To complete her sexy look, Megan paired the outfit with sky-high gold open-toe high heels.
Cardi B Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son Wave and Hints at Wanting Baby No. 3
Cardi B has babies on the brain! On Sunday, the proud mom shared photos of her and Offset’s 1-year-old son, Wave -- and hinted at wanting another child. “My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.
