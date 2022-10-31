ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmead, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
WACO, TX
KWTX

City of Killeen uses free program to improve citizen engagement

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen is now taking applications for its Killeen Citizens Academy, an eight-week program aimed at helping boost citizen engagement. The goal is for students who participate in the free program to learn the ins and outs of how the municipal government is operated.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Waco's Tree of Angels event is back

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from previous segments on Christmas and Tree of Angels. Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.
WACO, TX
KCEN

The Belton Police Department is looking for donations for its Senior program

BELTON, Texas — In support of its eighth annual Silver Santa program, the Belton Police Department is looking for donations. The Silver Santa Program benefits elderly Belton residents who participate in the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program. The goal of Silver Santa is to provide a Christmas gift bag for each senior welfare participant.
BELTON, TX
B106

Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Concourse Needs a Name

The Killeen, Texas City Council is naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and they're giving citizens of K-Town an opportunity to vote for the new name they like best. You can even recommend a name if you know of someone who deserves the honor. Still Boarding. You...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion

Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob

(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Buckholts ISD cancels classes in anticipation of severe weather

BUCKHOLTS, Texas (KWTX) - With severe weather on the horizon for tomorrow afternoon across central Texas, Buckholts ISD has decided to preemptively cancel classes for Friday (11/4). The administraiton released the following statement on the District’s Facebook page:. “Out of abundance of caution and concern, BISD will cancel classes...
BUCKHOLTS, TX
KCEN

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar

WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Truck boom hits I-14 overpass over Trimmier in Killeen

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on the Trimmier Road turnaround at westbound Central Texas Expressway was closed on Tuesday morning after a truck passing under the bridge struck it. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got a call at 7:27 a.m. regarding a City of Killeen truck...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

‘We’re big Halloween people’: Waco business rearranged skeleton displays for 21 consecutive days in October

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas business owner’s weeks of creative skeleton displays has come to an end, but not without a lot of fanfare and big plans for next year. Automotive Works on Franklin Avenue in Waco spent 21 consecutive October days rearranging large skeletons with themes and props for people to enjoy as they drove down the busy street.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy