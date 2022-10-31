Read full article on original website
KWTX
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
See This Home While Driving In Harker Heights, Texas? Slow Down!
At the end of a long day after work, we all look forward to going home and relaxing. After all, going home sometimes is the best thing after a work day, long or short. It's the thought of not having to deal with the silliness of the world sometimes isn't it?
KWTX
City of Killeen uses free program to improve citizen engagement
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen is now taking applications for its Killeen Citizens Academy, an eight-week program aimed at helping boost citizen engagement. The goal is for students who participate in the free program to learn the ins and outs of how the municipal government is operated.
Waco's Tree of Angels event is back
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from previous segments on Christmas and Tree of Angels. Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.
The Belton Police Department is looking for donations for its Senior program
BELTON, Texas — In support of its eighth annual Silver Santa program, the Belton Police Department is looking for donations. The Silver Santa Program benefits elderly Belton residents who participate in the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program. The goal of Silver Santa is to provide a Christmas gift bag for each senior welfare participant.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Concourse Needs a Name
The Killeen, Texas City Council is naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and they're giving citizens of K-Town an opportunity to vote for the new name they like best. You can even recommend a name if you know of someone who deserves the honor. Still Boarding. You...
WacoTrib.com
Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion
Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob
(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
KWTX
Buckholts ISD cancels classes in anticipation of severe weather
BUCKHOLTS, Texas (KWTX) - With severe weather on the horizon for tomorrow afternoon across central Texas, Buckholts ISD has decided to preemptively cancel classes for Friday (11/4). The administraiton released the following statement on the District’s Facebook page:. “Out of abundance of caution and concern, BISD will cancel classes...
Notable Temple Restauranteur to Make Georgetown Debut
“Georgetown has the best of both worlds—all the amenities a city can provide, but still with the charm of a small town. You could not pick a better place in the entire United States than Georgetown.”
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove City Council hears presentation on illegal dumping, abandoned items
During its workshop meeting on Tuesday evening, the Copperas Cove city council heard a presentation from Deputy Chief of Police Brian Wyers on the subject of illegal dumping and abandoned personal items at various locations in the city. Wyers gave an example of 11 locations in the city that are...
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar
WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
WacoTrib.com
Waco fastener firm to invest $9.1M, expand to staff to 504 under city-county deal
Howmet Fastening Systems is pursuing a business grant from the city of Waco and McLennan County as it pledges to expand its plant, install $9.1 million in new equipment and create 17 new full-time positions. The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on giving Howmet a five-year break on personal...
fox44news.com
Truck boom hits I-14 overpass over Trimmier in Killeen
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on the Trimmier Road turnaround at westbound Central Texas Expressway was closed on Tuesday morning after a truck passing under the bridge struck it. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got a call at 7:27 a.m. regarding a City of Killeen truck...
KWTX
‘We’re big Halloween people’: Waco business rearranged skeleton displays for 21 consecutive days in October
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas business owner’s weeks of creative skeleton displays has come to an end, but not without a lot of fanfare and big plans for next year. Automotive Works on Franklin Avenue in Waco spent 21 consecutive October days rearranging large skeletons with themes and props for people to enjoy as they drove down the busy street.
KWTX
Revenue raised during Deck The Halls event in Waco to benefit initiative to promote, support quality Pre-K education
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Junior League of Waco’s annual Deck the Halls event, which includes vendors from around the country, is returning this week to the Waco Convention Center and organizers want to remind everyone that the shopping extravaganza is much more than a gift market. The money...
KWTX
Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
Officials: Child in Texas reportedly trampled by loose cow
MARLIN, Texas — A child in Marlin, Texas, was reportedly trampled by a loose cow Tuesday, officials say. According to a news release from the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Marlin, Texas, after reports that a child was trampled by a cow that was loose in the area.
No Intimidation Here: Bell County, Texas Watching For Any Voter Harassment
It's voting time all over the nation, and many have seen the political ads. We've all made our decisions and it's time to head to the polls to make our choices. It's also important to be polite at polls, which sometimes could be difficult due to multiple reasons. However, it's...
