ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man pleads no contest to sexually assaulting, killing 2 young women found dumped on L.A. freeways

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LczsD_0itg0kV100

A 38-year-old man has pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting and killing two young women who were found dumped near Los Angeles freeways less than a year apart, officials announced Monday.

Geovanni Borjas entered his plea to two counts each of first-degree murder and forcible rape and one count of kidnapping, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He also admitted special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder in the commission of a rape and a kidnapping.

He was convicted of killing 17-year-old Michelle Lozano, who disappeared on April 24, 2011. Her body was found a day later near the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights.

Borjas also killed 22-year-old Bree’Anna Guzman, who vanished in late December 2011. Her body was discovered about a month later near the 2 Freeway, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nsDA0_0itg0kV100
Bree’Anna Guzman and Michelle Lozano are shown on a poster displayed by LAPD at a news conference on May 30, 2017. (KTLA)

Both victims had been sexually assaulted.

The killings were investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division, but it took some time before the two incidents were linked.

Investigators eventually requested a familial search because the assailant’s DNA had not been found in state or national criminal databases.

That familial search led them to Borjas’ father, who had been arrested earlier in his life, and further detective work identified Borjas as the possible suspect, police said at the time.

Borjas spit on the sidewalk while being followed by investigators. The saliva was collected and tested, and the DNA matched evidence linked to both killings.

Borjas was finally arrested in Ma y 2017 .

“Both families have endured a tremendous and incalculable loss,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release Monday. “Mr. Borjas finally took account for his heinous actions and is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Borjas faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man armed with axe shot by deputies in Compton

A man who was allegedly armed with an axe was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Compton Thursday afternoon just minutes after he apparently threatened an employee at a nearby store. It all unfolded around 12:15 p.m. at an Ampm convenience store in the 2000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

LAPD pursues reckless driver in Wilmington

Los Angeles Police pursued a wanted reckless driver in the Wilmington area on Thursday night. Multiple LAPD officers were seen pursuing the suspects beginning around 10:15 p.m. It’s unknown how many occupants were inside the vehicle, but at least one person was seen jumping out of the passenger side, while the driver continued speeding away. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Two Riverside County teens arrested, school evacuated due to alleged weapons threat

Two 13-year-olds were arrested after an alleged firearm and grenade threat prompted a school-wide evacuation in Riverside County on Wednesday. The students were attending a school located in the 86100 block of 66th Avenue in Thermal. The school was not identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Campus administrators contacted deputies after students reportedly spotted […]
KTLA

Inglewood man gets life sentence for murdering teen girl he met online

A Los Angeles County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after admitting that he raped and killed a 13-year-old girl he met online, then set her body on fire. Armando Cruz, of Inglewood, accepted an agreement to plead guilty to murder, rape, kidnapping and other charges in exchange for […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

2 men found with fatal gunshot wounds at West Covina apartment complex

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men found at an apartment complex in West Covina Wednesday night. Multiple shots were reported around 10:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue where arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the West Covina Police Department stated in a news release. One […]
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles Police search for missing teen last seen on Halloween

Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Halloween night in Los Angeles. The teenager, Andrew Jason Wright, 18, was last spotted on Oct. 31 near the 1700 block of Federal Avenue around 6 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Wright is a senior at Palisades Charter High School. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party

A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Driver suspected of DUI in Woodland Hills crash that killed 2

The driver who survived a fiery crash that killed two people in Woodland Hills Tuesday night is suspected of driving under the influence, police said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 9 p.m. in 23100 block of West Mulholland Drive at Valmar Road. Lt. Matthew Bielski, with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Irvine police search for international grifter with sleight of hand skills

The Irvine Police Department is raising awareness of an international scam artist operating in the area and is asking for anyone with information about him to come forward. The thief, 24-year-old Retan Munteanu of Romania, has swindled businesses worldwide by making large cash purchases, then surreptitiously reclaiming some of the cash before leaving with the […]
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Power poles break, land against buildings in Los Angeles neighborhood

Emergency crews were called to the Pico Union neighborhood of Los Angeles after multiple power poles broke and were spotted leaning up against buildings Thursday. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the poles, which appeared to have been broken near the base, tilting dramatically against the structures. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Santa Monica High School cleared after bomb threat

Santa Monica High School was cleared after a bomb threat was made on Thursday. The threat, which came in at about 11:45 a.m., reported that a bomb would detonate in five minutes, according to a message from Principal Marae Cruce that was shared on Twitter by the Santa Monica Police Department. Officers and school administrators […]
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

85K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy