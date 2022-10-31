ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Gary murder conviction scrutinized by Indiana Supreme Court

The state’s highest court is poised to decide whether to reinstate a Gary man’s murder conviction after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday...
GARY, IN
Voters to choose local, state leaders at ballot box

Voters heading to the polls this November will have a lot of choices to make as a slew of candidates vying for federal, state and local offices are on the ballot. In addition, there are a host of state Constitutional Amendments and a proposition from Clay County. U.S. races. Voters...
MISSOURI STATE
Letter: I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General

I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General. I practiced law with Tom, long ago, and know him to be a tough, insightful, dedicated, principled advocate for his client. Please join me in voting for Tom as Idaho’s advocate. Tom will give the Legislature and the Executive Branch honest, competent legal advice, not the advice they demand to justify ill-advised legislation.
IDAHO STATE
Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 4th, 2022

(Statewide) -- The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Missouri’s drought conditions have eased just a bit from the previous week. The latest information shows about 93-percent of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions – down from 100-percent last week. More than nine-percent reports severe and exceptional drought conditions. Spots in northeast, eastern and central Missouri are no longer considered to be experiencing drought. Spots in southeast, southwest and western Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought.
MISSOURI STATE
Whistleblower case against Nebraska Ag Department can go forward, judge rules

A lawsuit filed by a longtime employee of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture can go forward alleging the department discriminated against him for coming forward as a whistleblower. Richard Herchenbach of Lincoln sued the department in 2019 saying he had been passed over for a promotion to program manager that...
NEBRASKA STATE
Pair named Georgia RISE Award recipients

ATLANTA — Marissa Ramos-Santana, a bilingual parent liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sgt. Jacob Wise, a school resource officer for Lumpkin County Schools, have been named winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education.
CARROLLTON, GA
High-stakes races to be determined Election Day

Wisconsin’s high-stakes General Election will come to a no-doubt nail-biting conclusion on Tuesday as several important state races are in a virtual dead heat and the outcomes will determine the direction the state will take for at least the next four years to come. Below are the races on...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q&A with Iowa 4th Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton

The Journal recently spoke with Iowa Fourth Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton about what he would prioritize it elected, preserving democracy, abortion access, funding for public education, carbon capture pipelines and more. Certain answers, for all three candidates, have been edited for brevity. Q: If you were to be...
IOWA STATE
Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement

(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fetterman opens up about stroke recovery during Wilkes-Barre campaign stop

WILKES-BARRE — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman didn’t mince words. During a campaign stop in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, he acknowledged he struggles with his speech while recovering from a stroke but insisted he’s fully capable of handling the job of U.S. senator representing Pennsylvania should he be elected on Tuesday.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters

CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
IOWA STATE
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday

Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Restaurant switches gears and takes pork tenderloin title

WAUKON, Iowa — It didn’t take long for the customers of Lid’s Bar & Grill to believe the restaurant’s breaded pork tenderloin was one of the best in the state. And now, owners Dan and Kelly Liddiard have the hardware to prove it. The car dealership-turned...
WAUKON, IA
State digs into sites to replace LaPrele

State officials said they are actively looking for a place to build a new LaPrele Dam downstream from the current unsound one. Exploration is underway on the future location, Wyoming Water Development Project Engineer Chace Tavelli said last week. Project consultants have been “making progress on the study. They are in the final stages of what has been a very successful geotechnical drilling program further characterizing the area downstream of the existing dam.”
DOUGLAS, WY
Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball

Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hawaii sells bonds after 'strong demand'

(The Center Square) – After receiving AA+ and Aa2 credit ratings, Hawaii government officials moved forward with the $800 million general obligation bond offering to help raise capital for infrastructure projects. Governor David Ige, who has been instrumental in the state’s participation in selling GO bonds annually since 2015,...
HAWAII STATE

