Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gary murder conviction scrutinized by Indiana Supreme Court
The state’s highest court is poised to decide whether to reinstate a Gary man’s murder conviction after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters to choose local, state leaders at ballot box
Voters heading to the polls this November will have a lot of choices to make as a slew of candidates vying for federal, state and local offices are on the ballot. In addition, there are a host of state Constitutional Amendments and a proposition from Clay County. U.S. races. Voters...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Letter: I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General
I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General. I practiced law with Tom, long ago, and know him to be a tough, insightful, dedicated, principled advocate for his client. Please join me in voting for Tom as Idaho’s advocate. Tom will give the Legislature and the Executive Branch honest, competent legal advice, not the advice they demand to justify ill-advised legislation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 4th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Missouri’s drought conditions have eased just a bit from the previous week. The latest information shows about 93-percent of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions – down from 100-percent last week. More than nine-percent reports severe and exceptional drought conditions. Spots in northeast, eastern and central Missouri are no longer considered to be experiencing drought. Spots in southeast, southwest and western Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Whistleblower case against Nebraska Ag Department can go forward, judge rules
A lawsuit filed by a longtime employee of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture can go forward alleging the department discriminated against him for coming forward as a whistleblower. Richard Herchenbach of Lincoln sued the department in 2019 saying he had been passed over for a promotion to program manager that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
La. Democrats looking for gubernatorial candidate; Shawn Wilson might be their guy
BATON ROUGE, La. - Shawn Wilson for governor?. With Louisiana Democrats starved for a standard-bearer in next year’s race, the state transportation secretary has suddenly become a possible candidate. Wilson first publicly expressed interest in a run when he answered a question on a Baton Rouge talk radio show...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pair named Georgia RISE Award recipients
ATLANTA — Marissa Ramos-Santana, a bilingual parent liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sgt. Jacob Wise, a school resource officer for Lumpkin County Schools, have been named winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education.
KPVI Newschannel 6
High-stakes races to be determined Election Day
Wisconsin’s high-stakes General Election will come to a no-doubt nail-biting conclusion on Tuesday as several important state races are in a virtual dead heat and the outcomes will determine the direction the state will take for at least the next four years to come. Below are the races on...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Abortion, inflation and "preserving democracy" are top candidate issues in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District race
SIOUX CITY — It hasn't happened in more than two decades: A first-term incumbent running for re-election in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District. Against two on-the-ballot candidates no less. But that's the lay of the land for Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) who's bidding for a second term against Ryan Melton,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Q&A with Iowa 4th Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton
The Journal recently spoke with Iowa Fourth Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton about what he would prioritize it elected, preserving democracy, abortion access, funding for public education, carbon capture pipelines and more. Certain answers, for all three candidates, have been edited for brevity. Q: If you were to be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington Democrat's father fact-checks son, paper pulls endorsement
(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead. In an article titled, "Herald now endorses...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election preview: Jim Pillen centers on conservative government, jobs for Nebraska kids
Jim Pillen is focused on providing conservative, less costly government if he is elected governor, along with centering on workforce development and proposing a dramatic change in the distribution of state aid to public schools. Riding atop all of that is a determination to "keep our kids here" by providing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fetterman opens up about stroke recovery during Wilkes-Barre campaign stop
WILKES-BARRE — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman didn’t mince words. During a campaign stop in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, he acknowledged he struggles with his speech while recovering from a stroke but insisted he’s fully capable of handling the job of U.S. senator representing Pennsylvania should he be elected on Tuesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters
CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday
Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement - BLM to do Public Comment Period and More State Consultation on Marton Ranch Acquisition
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of more than...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Restaurant switches gears and takes pork tenderloin title
WAUKON, Iowa — It didn’t take long for the customers of Lid’s Bar & Grill to believe the restaurant’s breaded pork tenderloin was one of the best in the state. And now, owners Dan and Kelly Liddiard have the hardware to prove it. The car dealership-turned...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State digs into sites to replace LaPrele
State officials said they are actively looking for a place to build a new LaPrele Dam downstream from the current unsound one. Exploration is underway on the future location, Wyoming Water Development Project Engineer Chace Tavelli said last week. Project consultants have been “making progress on the study. They are in the final stages of what has been a very successful geotechnical drilling program further characterizing the area downstream of the existing dam.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball
Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hawaii sells bonds after 'strong demand'
(The Center Square) – After receiving AA+ and Aa2 credit ratings, Hawaii government officials moved forward with the $800 million general obligation bond offering to help raise capital for infrastructure projects. Governor David Ige, who has been instrumental in the state’s participation in selling GO bonds annually since 2015,...
Comments / 0