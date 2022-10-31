ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 6

the guy next door
3d ago

another massive waste of taxpayer dollars. There is no breakeven with these busses. They will inevitably become a financial strain in their taxpayers

Reply
2
Related
proclaimerscv.com

Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.

On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine could be on record pace for early, absentee voting

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Thursday is the last day for early voting in Maine. There are indications that early and absentee voting is at a record-breaking pace in Maine this year. Prior to the last Presidential election, in the midst of the pandemic, people across Maine turned to early and absentee voting as a way to avoid the long lines and crowded rooms on Election Day.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine gets $42.5M in LIHEAP funding as home heating concerns mount

MAINE, USA — With energy costs soaring and fuel supplies tightening, many Maine families are concerned about heating their homes this winter. On Tuesday, the state of Maine was awarded $42.5 million through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a release.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Maine Governor Janet Mills Kicked off November With Abortion Rights Rally

The state of Maine has a 29-year-old law, “The Reproductive Privacy Act” which was passed by the Maine state legislature in 1994 and signed into law by Republican governor John McKernan. This law was a bipartisan effort to protect abortion services in Maine in the event Roe v. Wade was ever overturned. Maine is currently one of 17 states where Roe v. Wade is codified in either the state's constitution or state law. At the time, Maine was only the 5th state to offer abortion protection. Maine's Reproductive Privacy Act affirms a woman's right to end a pregnancy until viability, and beyond that when a woman's life or health is endangered by continuing the pregnancy.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Lepage speaks out on impending heating oil crisis during campaign stop

HERMON — Former governor and current candidate Paul LePage was at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday, along with district two candidate Bruce Poliquin, talking about what they call an impending heating oil crisis this winter. Lepage says the state is facing a crisis in terms of heating oil, kerosene,...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend

There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end

A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

RSV cases major factor in hospital bed shortage for Maine children

PORTLAND (WGME) – Hospitals in Maine are running out of beds for children. Officials with Northern Light Health say their pediatric beds are more than 90 percent full, with a surge in RSV cases a major factor. RSV is a respiratory disease that can severely impact young children. It...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy