KTTS
KYTV
POST-HALLOWEEN: How to dispose of fall decor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Now that Halloween is over, you might wonder what to do with your fall decorations. If you are ready to hang the Christmas lights and pack up the fall decor, then here is something you can do with all those pumpkins and haybales that won’t be good to use next year.
KYTV
Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. James R. Hickey, 56, of Springfield, died in the crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened before 7 p.m. in the 700 block of South Scenic Avenue. Investigators say the man was walking along South Scenic when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.
KYTV
Police consider death inside Springfield home a homicide; victim identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ruled a suspicious death inside a Springfield home as a homicide. Investigators identified the victim as Timothy J. Williamson, 42, of Springfield. Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine Avenue on November 1. Officers found the man bleeding from...
KYTV
KYTV
KYTV
KYTV
Reasons Rescue Ranch in Sparta, Mo., is accepting unwanted pumpkins to feed animals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the U.S. Department of Energy, out of the 2.2 billion pounds of pumpkins produced through the fall, an estimated 1.3 billion pounds end up in landfills. There are many ways to recycle carved and uncarved pumpkins to put nutrients back into yourself, animals, or...
KYTV
Robber gets away with money from a Kum & Go in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man got away with money after holding up a Kum & Go Thursday morning. Police were called to the store in the 2900 block of South National, north of Battlefield Road just after 3:00. The robber pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money, then ran...
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Webb City bomb ‘safe’ says bomb squad
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Officials in Webb City confirmed that the undetonated mortar found Wednesday does not pose a risk. Members of the Springfield Bomb Squad arrived around 3:00 PM to assist. After partitioning off the area, officials x-rayed the device for any potential threat but determined that it was safe.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman
Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1. The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time. One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward. “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
KYTV
Police investigate suspicious death in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield. Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. “The neighborhood has been noisy lately because of the people that...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
Buffalo man killed in single-car crash
BUFFALO, Mo. — A man was killed after his vehicle left the road in Dallas County Wednesday, Nov. 1. Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo, was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger on Highway DD about 10 miles north of Buffalo. Around 5:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a crash involving his vehicle. They found […]
KYTV
Osage Beach officials “excited” about developments coming to Lake of the Ozarks
KYTV
False active shooter report at Hillcrest High School sends community into panic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police responded to a Springfield high school on Thursday for what happened to be a false report of an active shooter. The situation sent the entire community into a panic. Hillcrest High School students and teachers went into lockdown after an anonymous call to 911 mentioned...
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
KYTV
