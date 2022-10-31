ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisville, MO

KTTS

Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a van. 56-year-old James Hickey from Springfield was walking near Scenic and Monroe Wednesday night when he stepped into traffic and was hit. Police say the driver had no signs of impairment. Press Release.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

POST-HALLOWEEN: How to dispose of fall decor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Now that Halloween is over, you might wonder what to do with your fall decorations. If you are ready to hang the Christmas lights and pack up the fall decor, then here is something you can do with all those pumpkins and haybales that won’t be good to use next year.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KYTV

KYTV

RAW VIDEO: Police respond to anonymous 911 call regarding Hillcrest High School

Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday. Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

KYTV

fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: Webb City bomb ‘safe’ says bomb squad

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Officials in Webb City confirmed that the undetonated mortar found Wednesday does not pose a risk. Members of the Springfield Bomb Squad arrived around 3:00 PM to assist. After partitioning off the area, officials x-rayed the device for any potential threat but determined that it was safe.
WEBB CITY, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman

False active shooter report at Hillcrest High School sends community into panic. Buddy Check 3: A look at dense breast tissue at new Breast Center in Springfield. Dade County Nursing Home to close after being open since 1968. Ozark Mountain Christmas traditions kick off Branson, Mo. this week; businesses prepare...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1.   The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time.  One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward.  “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate suspicious death in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield. Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. “The neighborhood has been noisy lately because of the people that...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Buffalo man killed in single-car crash

BUFFALO, Mo. — A man was killed after his vehicle left the road in Dallas County Wednesday, Nov. 1. Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo, was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger on Highway DD about 10 miles north of Buffalo. Around 5:45 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a crash involving his vehicle. They found […]
BUFFALO, MO
KYTV

Osage Beach officials “excited” about developments coming to Lake of the Ozarks

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPONSORED The Place: Enjoy the Holiday Season at the Branson Landing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebrate the holiday season by visiting the Branson Landing! Shop for Christmas presents, eat delicious food and even take pictures with santa! If you’d like to go to their Christmas Tree lighting, you can find more information on their website: https://bransonlanding.com.
BRANSON, MO

