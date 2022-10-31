ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Four-year-old child dies after being hit by car in northeast Columbus

By Karina Cheung, Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjySz_0itg0ERt00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night.

Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive and Westerville Road when a 2001 Ford F-150 heading southbound on Westerville Road hit two pedestrians crossing the intersection at Valley Park Avenue. The crosswalk lights were activated at the time of the accident.

One of the victims, a four-year-old child, was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. The woman, who police said was in her 30s, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. No update on her condition has been reported.

David Gear, who lives in the neighborhood, said it was a busy Halloween night.

“There was a ton of kids here last night,” he said Tuesday. “I went through a whole bag of candy real quick.”

Gear said he would like to see safety improvements in the area, especially the crosswalk where the pair was crossing the street.

“A light and if they have to, if they have to put in some small speed bumps wouldn’t be too bad, either,” he said. “Something to slow them down.”

Columbus scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud

Other neighbors shared that the pedestrian lights are often ignored, and the neighborhood is particularly dark.

“I put that light on the corner of my house so a little bit goes to this thing, but not really all the way,” said resident Jun Berdin. “So I’m just concerned that where that light is isn’t enough.”

Berdin is particularly worried about his grandchildren across the street.

“When my grandkids are crossing there, I’m always there to make sure they’re in good shape, that they will cross without coming cars in both directions,” he said.

Columbus officers and teacher among applicants for new Springfield police chief

Columbus police said this is the 79th traffic-related fatality this year. According to the Columbus Vision Zero Pedestrian Safety Report, the city has already seen more traffic deaths this year than in all of 2021, which had 73 fatalities. The report shows that traffic deaths have doubled since 2015.

“It was devastating to me,” said neighbor Steve Zeune. “It’s probably someone I know. I mentor a lot of the kids in this neighborhood. I train them in my garage gym.”

Police have not released the identities of the child or the woman.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 12

Tony Myers
2d ago

When will the mayor and city council members allow the police to enforce traffic laws again it is crazy the people are driving since they restricted police from stopping cars for traffic

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured after stolen pickup truck crashes in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were injured in a stolen vehicle during a single-car crash in North Linden. One person was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, another to Riverside Hospital with undisclosed injuries after the stolen pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Maize Road and Piedmont Road just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Stolen car chase involving 2 young girls ends in west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A pair of young girls survived a crash involving a stolen car during a chase with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning on the west side. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old was driving the stolen car and a 13-year-old...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 injured after car crashes into Short North restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A car crashed into a restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Galla Park Steak on North High Street Near East 1st Avenue. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and described their condition as stable. Traffic...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bodycam shows Columbus police shootout with man near Parsons Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dog dispute leads to shooting in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that Columbus police say started over a dog. Clinton Jackson, 26, is accused of shooting a 57-year-old man in the leg in the Innis Corridor, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in stable condition after being shot near Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in stable condition after being shot in the cheek just east of Downtown. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Columbus police responded to a call on a person with a gun. According to a report, the officers stopped a car on State Street in Olde Towne East and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in Merion Village police shootout identified

UPDATE: CPD will hold a press conference at 6 p.m., which can be viewed here. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police identified the man who was in an early morning shootout Thursday with officers in Merion Village. Raymond Hampton, 26, allegedly fired shots in the Tee Jaye’s Country Place parking lot at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead in semi-truck crash in Blacklick

BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad […]
BLACKLICK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12 persons of interest sought in deadly shooting near Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dozen persons of interest are being sought in Columbus police’s investigation into a fatal shooting last Sunday near a northeast Columbus gas station. https://nbc4i.co/3FFhTQ0. 12 persons of interest sought in deadly shooting …. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dozen persons of interest are...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in Northland drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were lured into a trap and one was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Northland area of Columbus. The three victims were dealing with a flat tire at a gas station when an unidentified man offered to help them. He instructed the victims to follow him to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy