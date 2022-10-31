Four-year-old child dies after being hit by car in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night.

Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive and Westerville Road when a 2001 Ford F-150 heading southbound on Westerville Road hit two pedestrians crossing the intersection at Valley Park Avenue. The crosswalk lights were activated at the time of the accident.

One of the victims, a four-year-old child, was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m. The woman, who police said was in her 30s, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. No update on her condition has been reported.

David Gear, who lives in the neighborhood, said it was a busy Halloween night.

“There was a ton of kids here last night,” he said Tuesday. “I went through a whole bag of candy real quick.”

Gear said he would like to see safety improvements in the area, especially the crosswalk where the pair was crossing the street.

“A light and if they have to, if they have to put in some small speed bumps wouldn’t be too bad, either,” he said. “Something to slow them down.”

Other neighbors shared that the pedestrian lights are often ignored, and the neighborhood is particularly dark.

“I put that light on the corner of my house so a little bit goes to this thing, but not really all the way,” said resident Jun Berdin. “So I’m just concerned that where that light is isn’t enough.”

Berdin is particularly worried about his grandchildren across the street.

“When my grandkids are crossing there, I’m always there to make sure they’re in good shape, that they will cross without coming cars in both directions,” he said.

Columbus police said this is the 79th traffic-related fatality this year. According to the Columbus Vision Zero Pedestrian Safety Report, the city has already seen more traffic deaths this year than in all of 2021, which had 73 fatalities. The report shows that traffic deaths have doubled since 2015.

“It was devastating to me,” said neighbor Steve Zeune. “It’s probably someone I know. I mentor a lot of the kids in this neighborhood. I train them in my garage gym.”

Police have not released the identities of the child or the woman.

