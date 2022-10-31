ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay family bringing Halloween magic to son with cerebral palsy

By Brittany Muller
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Everybody knows some superheroes can fly and this Halloween, one Tampa family isn’t letting any physical limitation keep their son from taking off. In fact, they’ve transformed his wheelchair into the ultimate Halloween costume — an F14 tomcat, just like the one in “Top Gun.”

“When your child uses a wheelchair for mobility, it’s tough to get through doors. It’s tough to really do anything,” said Nick Hoffer, Hudson’s father.

Here’s where you can score freebies and discounted treats this Halloween

Nicholas and Wendi Hoffer are making it a memorable experience despite a physical difference. Hudson was born with cerebral palsy.

“This is his favorite day of the year and ours as a family,” said Wendi Hoffer, Hudson’s mother.

While Hudson is not mobile and non-verbal, he finds ways to engage, especially with this infectious smile. He uses an eye gaze device to help him communicate.

“We’ve got his iPad with his costume, so he can trick-or-treat and say lines from Top Gun so he’ll be in character fully in character,” said Wendi.

The Hoffer family goes all out.

“Building Halloween costumes for six years now,” said Nicholas.

In past years on Halloween, they’ve created a space shuttle, a bat mobile and a fire truck bringing awareness to those with different abilities. Instead of going door to door to trick or treat,  kids will go to the end of each house so Hudson can be included in the festivities.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmtZB_0itg07M300
    Credit: Wendi Hoffer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4iil_0itg07M300
    Credit: Wendi Hoffer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZi8M_0itg07M300
    Credit: Wendi Hoffer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7gSr_0itg07M300
    Credit: Wendi Hoffer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jcz4j_0itg07M300
    Credit: Wendi Hoffer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKnw4_0itg07M300
    Credit: Wendi Hoffer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lhr22_0itg07M300
    Credit: Wendi Hoffer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dH6Y2_0itg07M300
    Credit: Wendi Hoffer

“If you see a kid that may not appear the same as every other kid walking down the street whether it’s Halloween or any day, take an effort to include them because I guarantee he or she and their parents will love it right,” Nicholas said. The more that we can be outwardly inclusive the more inclusive we all become.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

