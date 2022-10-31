It’s no secret that Oklahoma City’s roster is not full of hand-picked All Stars or knockdown 3-point shooters. The Thunder have accumulated youthful talent since the rebuild began, but the team hasn’t quite gotten around to filling out the roster quite yet. Outside shooting has been a topic of debate each off-season, but Oklahoma City is still searching for direction before the team goes after immediate free agent needs in the off-season.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO