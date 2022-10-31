Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Related
Tri-City Herald
Isaiah Joe, Thunder Sharp Shooters Deserve Extended Opportunity
It’s no secret that Oklahoma City’s roster is not full of hand-picked All Stars or knockdown 3-point shooters. The Thunder have accumulated youthful talent since the rebuild began, but the team hasn’t quite gotten around to filling out the roster quite yet. Outside shooting has been a topic of debate each off-season, but Oklahoma City is still searching for direction before the team goes after immediate free agent needs in the off-season.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Adding Transition Threat to the Mix
Oklahoma City’s transition attack has shawn flashes this season, but nothing too consistent just yet. The pieces are in place for the young Thunder to beat teams down the floor consistently as the season goes on. The key to that push could very well be rookie Jalen Williams. Williams...
Tri-City Herald
Kristaps Porzingis Talks Success vs. Joel Embiid-Less 76ers
Before Wednesday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers have found some success playing without their star big man, Joel Embiid. Last Friday, in a matchup against the Toronto Raptors, an Embiid-less Sixers team came out on top to form their first victory of an eventual three-game win streak.
Tri-City Herald
LeBron James Cites Tom Brady After Playing Through Illness Wednesday
LeBron James has managed to keep Father Time at bay and remain dominant for 20 NBA seasons. The Lakers star could give a masterclass on the techniques he uses to ensure his body is in the best possible shape to compete on a nightly basis. Although no other player from the 2003 NBA draft remains active, James is still going strong.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Had This To Say About The Lakers’ Home Arena
During your Los Angeles Lakers' second straight win yesterday, a 120-117 overtime success story against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Crypto.com Arena home crowd was thunderstruck by the performance of starting shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV, who's suddenly looking like a steal as a $6.5 million mid-level exception signing by Lakers team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
Tri-City Herald
Is Tyrese Maxey on Track To Be An All-Star?
The opening weeks for the Philadelphia 76ers were more than a struggle, dropping games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and most surprisingly the San Antonio Spurs, who haven't beaten Philadelphia since December 2018. The nine-point loss to the fairly-youthful Spurs was sure to surprise fans from around the league...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: How Lamar Odom Recovered The Championship Rings He Sold Off During Hard Times
It was a tough time for former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom when he was going in and out of the hospital and was in one of the most depressive states with fans catching a glimpse of it all. Among other things, Odom had to sell his championship rings, but recently it was recovered.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks rompin’ Kenneth Walker framing photo of Angry Chargers Lady flipping him off
Despite the appearances, Kenneth Walker appreciates Angry Chargers Lady. In fact, the Seahawks rookie running back wants to have her framed and featured in his home. Walker was finishing his 74-yard touchdown run that buried the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s win in Inglewood, California, Oct. 23. As he reached then raced jubilantly across the stadium’s north end zone, he was facing a woman standing in a field-level suite beyond the end line. She was wearing a throwback Ladainian Tomlinson throwback, powder-blue Chargers jersey.
Tri-City Herald
Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade
In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more. Miller,...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Re-Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Practice Squad
Roughly 48 hours after being chopped from the active roster, running back Devine Ozigbo re-joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad on Thursday. The team also recently signed linebacker Zach McCloud to its taxi squad, waiving LB Kana'i Mauga in a corresponding move. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss...
Comments / 0