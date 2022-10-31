ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Isaiah Joe, Thunder Sharp Shooters Deserve Extended Opportunity

It’s no secret that Oklahoma City’s roster is not full of hand-picked All Stars or knockdown 3-point shooters. The Thunder have accumulated youthful talent since the rebuild began, but the team hasn’t quite gotten around to filling out the roster quite yet. Outside shooting has been a topic of debate each off-season, but Oklahoma City is still searching for direction before the team goes after immediate free agent needs in the off-season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Adding Transition Threat to the Mix

Oklahoma City’s transition attack has shawn flashes this season, but nothing too consistent just yet. The pieces are in place for the young Thunder to beat teams down the floor consistently as the season goes on. The key to that push could very well be rookie Jalen Williams. Williams...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Kristaps Porzingis Talks Success vs. Joel Embiid-Less 76ers

Before Wednesday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers have found some success playing without their star big man, Joel Embiid. Last Friday, in a matchup against the Toronto Raptors, an Embiid-less Sixers team came out on top to form their first victory of an eventual three-game win streak.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

LeBron James Cites Tom Brady After Playing Through Illness Wednesday

LeBron James has managed to keep Father Time at bay and remain dominant for 20 NBA seasons. The Lakers star could give a masterclass on the techniques he uses to ensure his body is in the best possible shape to compete on a nightly basis. Although no other player from the 2003 NBA draft remains active, James is still going strong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Had This To Say About The Lakers’ Home Arena

During your Los Angeles Lakers' second straight win yesterday, a 120-117 overtime success story against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Crypto.com Arena home crowd was thunderstruck by the performance of starting shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV, who's suddenly looking like a steal as a $6.5 million mid-level exception signing by Lakers team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Responsible For Eleventh-Hour Chaos at NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL is recovering from its busiest trade deadline in league history, with a record-setting 10 trades taking place in the final hours. The Atlanta Falcons were part of three of those deals ... and none of them were official until an hour before the deadline. In the first deal,...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Is Tyrese Maxey on Track To Be An All-Star?

The opening weeks for the Philadelphia 76ers were more than a struggle, dropping games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and most surprisingly the San Antonio Spurs, who haven't beaten Philadelphia since December 2018. The nine-point loss to the fairly-youthful Spurs was sure to surprise fans from around the league...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks rompin’ Kenneth Walker framing photo of Angry Chargers Lady flipping him off

Despite the appearances, Kenneth Walker appreciates Angry Chargers Lady. In fact, the Seahawks rookie running back wants to have her framed and featured in his home. Walker was finishing his 74-yard touchdown run that buried the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s win in Inglewood, California, Oct. 23. As he reached then raced jubilantly across the stadium’s north end zone, he was facing a woman standing in a field-level suite beyond the end line. She was wearing a throwback Ladainian Tomlinson throwback, powder-blue Chargers jersey.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Von Miller Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Bradley Chubb Trade

In consecutive years, Denver Broncos GM George Paton traded his team's leader in sacks at the NFL deadline. Last year, it was Super Bowl 50 legend Von Miller and just this past Tuesday, Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a first-round pick and more. Miller,...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Re-Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Practice Squad

Roughly 48 hours after being chopped from the active roster, running back Devine Ozigbo re-joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad on Thursday. The team also recently signed linebacker Zach McCloud to its taxi squad, waiving LB Kana'i Mauga in a corresponding move. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss...
DENVER, CO

