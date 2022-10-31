Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON — After weeks of reassuring talk about America’s economy and inflation, President Joe Biden turned Wednesday night to a darker, more urgent message, warning in the final days of midterm election voting that democracy itself is under threat from former President Donald Trump’s election-denying lies and the violence he said they inspire.
Inflation and the blame game in the 2022 mid-term election: Letters
Inflation and the blame game in the 2022 mid-term election Oct. 30 − To the Editor: Last week, Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported record-smashing quarterly net profits of nearly $20 billion and $11 billion respectively. They didn’t just pass through their own increased expenditures, they added a huge increase on top, just because they...
Marjorie Hershey: Republicans and Democrats see news bias only in stories that clearly favor the other party
Charges of media bias — that “the media” are trying to brainwash Americans by feeding the public only one side of every issue — have become as common as campaign ads in the run-up to the midterm elections. Communications scholars have found that, if you ask...
Supreme Court more diverse than lawyers who argue before it
The Supreme Court looks more like America than it ever has
Greg Fulton: We can't vote 'none of the above'
In multiple choice tests, “none of the above” is often an answer option. In Pennsylania’s U.S. Senate race, many voters would probably choose that option if it was on the ballot. Neither Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman nor Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz is reflective of the majority of the electorate. One is too far left, while the other too far right. Many voters have indicated they will be voting for the lesser of the two evils.
Letter to the editor: Yes, I feel safer now
Yes, Lou Mangione, I feel safer than I did two years ago (“Do you feel safer, more secure two years later?” Oct. 25, TribLIVE). Covid-19 was spreading wildly, while President Trump facetiously told us it would go away. One week, Trump’s tweets would provoke North Korean nuclear threats. The next week, he would provoke China with on-and-off-again trade wars, causing stock market fluctuations. All the while Trump was friendly with Vladimir Putin, and stopped military aid to Ukraine. That seemed to signal to Putin that we wouldn’t interfere with his “special military operation.”
Letter to the editor: Stand up to dark forces
Have you been more anxious lately? Are you stressed, uneasy and quick to anger? Don’t worry, you are not alone. We are experiencing an unprecedented assault on our better nature, common sense and innate intelligence. This relentless attack of lies, deceptions and perversions on every level of culture has created psychological and mental turmoil in our daily lives.
