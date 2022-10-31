Read full article on original website
WESH
Federal rate hike’s impact on Orlando housing market
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again Wednesday. And while the goal is to reign inflation in, it means you'll be paying more for credit cards and mortgage rates. A local realtor explains what this could mean for our housing market. Chris Creegan is a broker...
mynews13.com
Good Samaritan Village resident left homeless
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Four years ago, Debra Begin moved into Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. She tried for seven years to get admittance and the dream she shared with her late husband finally came true. What You Need To Know. 66-year-old Debra Begin and her husband's Good Samaritan Village...
mynews13.com
As housing prices surge, rent control is back on the ballot
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Liberty McCoy was out Saturday urging voters to pass a Nov. 8 ballot measure to limit rent increases in Pasadena because she’s afraid she’ll be priced out of the city where she grew up and where her aging parents live. The librarian and...
villages-news.com
Who are the outsiders?
The Villagers complain about the outsiders using the squares. They believe their amenity fees should give them exclusive rights to the squares, roads within the villages and most businesses in The Villages. But all county residents have paid for the roads, parking lots and most of the businesses. However, they...
WESH
Orange County voters reconsider proposed penny sales tax as gas tax holiday ends
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Halloween wasn't just a day to fill up on candy. Drivers were also filling up at the pumps. The suspension of the 25.3 cents per gallon state gas tax was set to end Tuesday. With a sudden price hike expected and with a sagging economy...
click orlando
Florida couple loses life savings in email real estate scheme
ORLANDO, Fla. – A couple who recently moved from Connecticut to Central Florida has become the latest victim of a national multi-billion-dollar real estate scheme dubbed Business Email Compromise. Aimee and Michael Ferla admit they were fooled by email messages last month that appeared to be from the title...
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Why are frogs invading this Central Florida neighborhood?
EDGEWATER, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of frogs have descended upon a Florida neighborhood in Edgewater. Some are calling it a "frog-mageddon," and it's leaving residents wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Many are wondering where in the world these amphibians have come from. Resident Kelly...
mynews13.com
Recovery assistance opened for Daytona Beach residents and owners
Daytona Beach city commissioners announced on Wednesday, November 2, that they plan to allocate $2.5 million to help residents and business owners impacted by Hurricane Ian. Locals said the money will be best used for repairs. The money would come from FEMA Recovery Assistance grant funds and could help residents...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
Washington Examiner
Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando
The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
click orlando
Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
cityofcocoabeach.com
Waste Management Holiday Schedule
As a reminder, there will be no solid waste, recycling, or yard waste collection on Friday, November 11, 2022, as the Brevard County landfills and facilities are closed in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Friday residential garbage customers will be serviced on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Friday residential recycling...
mynews13.com
Seminole County to ease Red Bug Lake Road congestion
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Orange County leaders hope voters will approve a penny sales tax for transportation, other counties, like Seminole, already have a cent tax to improve infrastructure. What You Need To Know. Seminole County has a cent tax to improve infrastructure. Crews are extending turning lanes...
Florida Elections Supervisors Concerned About Low Early Voting Turnout
Central Florida elections supervisors talk up early voting option with numbers way down from 2018.
Breakfast Spots in Lake County, Florida
There are just some days that you don’t feel like getting up and making breakfast! Lucky for you, Lake County, Florida has some great options for breakfast!. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: travel to Howey in the Hills and you’ll find this hidden treasure at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Breakfast is served daily from 6:00 - 10:30 am and can accommodate golfers before or after golfing. You can order off of their breakfast menu, or for a real treat, indulge in their breakfast buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats, potatoes, cereals, fresh fruits, juices, pastries, and more. Adults pay $24 and children 5-12 pay $14 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.
Daytona Beach considers proposal to add affordable housing units
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Daytona Beach is looking to add more affordable housing while improving one of its poorest neighborhoods. The city will soon consider a proposal to build more than 60 apartment units in the Midtown neighborhood, with about a third of those designated for low- and moderate-income individuals.
fox35orlando.com
Florida parents frustrated over reported health concerns at elementary school
OVIEDO, Fla. - Parent Jessica Creegan is fed up with reported health concerns at Evans Elementary School in Oviedo, Florida. She has a second-grader at the school, where air quality issues have been raised by parents and teachers in recent weeks. Creegan said she was first made aware of air...
click orlando
Flood victims in Geneva finally begin recovery as water from Hurricane Ian recedes
GENEVA, Fla. – A frustrating wait is finally over for people living along the St. John’s River in Seminole County. In Geneva, the slowly-draining St. John’s River has receded enough that homeowners can now see the scope of what it will take to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ian filled their homes with water more than a month ago.
click orlando
Why Florida voters will decide whether to keep supreme court justices in the November election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters will find more judges on the ballot when they go to vote in November. Among the candidates for governor, congress and maybe school board, voters will find several entries asking if supreme court justices or appeals court judges should be retained. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER...
