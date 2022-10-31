Read full article on original website
Related
boisestate.edu
Meet the first Research Enterprise Intern and Traineeship cohort
In fall 2022, Boise State’s Division of Research and Economic Development welcomed the first cohort of the Research Enterprise Internship/Traineeship Program. This cohort of seven students will develop specialized knowledge and skills required to help faculty develop successful research programs, to manage the administrative and financial aspects of sponsored research, and to assist and advise with research compliance activities.
boisestate.edu
Schooley-Pettis retires; open house celebration Dec. 1
Diane Schooley-Pettis, associate dean and professor in the College of Business and Economics, has served students at Boise State for over 33 years. She began her career at the college as an assistant professor of finance in 1989 and was made professor in 2000. In January 1999, Schooley-Pettis was selected to be an associate dean for the college, and is now the university’s longest-serving associate dean with 23 years in her role. She also served for over 1 year as the college’s interim dean.
boisestate.edu
User experience research certificate leads among academic programs
Don Norman coined the term “user experience” while working at Apple Computer in the 1990s. Norman, co-founder of the Nielsen Norman Group, a leader in the user experience field, explains that user experience research, commonly known as UX and UXR, “encompasses all aspects of the end-user’s interaction with the company, its services and its products.”
boisestate.edu
Space available at Children’s Center preschool
The Boise State Children’s Center opened a new preschool classroom on Nov. 1 and is currently enrolling children with birthdays between September 2018 and December 2019. The Children’s Center provides on campus early care and education for children of current Boise State students and employees aged two months to five years old. The Children’s Center believes play is enough, and while often overlooked in educational settings, it is a key vehicle through which children research and build relationships within their world. Their curriculum is inquiry-based and grounded in children’s interests, allowing center staff to honor and nurture a child’s natural curiosity as the driving force and foundation for lifelong learning.
boisestate.edu
A new chapter for award-winning Idaho Review
Professor Mitchell Wieland stepped down as editor of The Idaho Review. The literary journal, which Wieland founded over 20 years ago, is published by the Creative Writing MFA program at Boise State University. Mary Pauline Lowry, an alum of the Creative Writing MFA program at Boise State and a lecturer in fiction for the Department of Theatre, Film and Creative Writing, will serve as guest editor for the 2022-23 academic year.
boisestate.edu
Fortune Magazine ranks Boise State Executive MBA program 15th in nation
In its 2022-23 ranking of Executive MBA programs, Fortune Magazine has ranked Boise State’s program among the best in the nation, earning the 15th spot out of 55 top business schools nationwide. This recognition places Boise State’s program among those from the best business schools in the United States,...
boisestate.edu
Meistersingers win third place for The American Prize in Choral Performance
Boise State’s Meistersingers won third place in The American Prize in Choral Performance – college/university division for 2022. The American Prize selected the Meistersingers as finalists for this prestigious honor in May 2022. Directed by C. Michael Porter, The Meistersingers, Boise State’s premier choral ensemble, represents the finest in choral excellence on campus. This auditioned group performs music from all historical periods and various nationalities.
boisestate.edu
Support foster students and receive promotional ball cap
For a limited time, faculty, staff and alumni can help support the Boise State Alumni Association’s Intercollegiate Knights Impact Scholarship with a $40 gift to earn a Boise State/Seattle Mariners branded baseball hat. The scholarship provides funds to help students from the foster care system attend Boise State. Those...
boisestate.edu
Update to eForms tools coming
The Office of Information Technology is working to add a new tool to the suite of electronic forms tools, which they anticipate will be a much needed improvement to quickly and effectively meet the university’s eForms needs. Technology and personnel resources for the current solution, Perceptive eForms, have been...
boisestate.edu
Campbell to present at Literature for Lunch event Nov.4
Literature for Lunch begins its fall book discussion series at noon on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Boise Public Library. Ann Campbell, professor and chair of the newly established Department of English Literature at Boise State will lead a discussion of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility.”. The Literature...
boisestate.edu
Family Caregiver Navigator provides resources to support Idaho caregivers
November is National Family Caregivers Month and it’s a time to honor and address the many challenges that face family caregivers. One in every four Idahoans is an unpaid family caregiver who provides support to parents, grandparents, siblings, spouses, children, friends and neighbors. Caregivers are often balancing jobs while caring for others – these ongoing responsibilities can take an emotional and physical toll.
boisestate.edu
Cheong Kim co-authors paper published in the Journal of Environmental Planning and Management
An article, “Zoning to enhance local sustainability: why local governments choose to use sustainability-focused land use tools,” co-authored by Cheong Kim, IPI Research Scholar, has been published in the Journal of Environmental Planning and Management. This article examines why some cities use these sustainability-focused land use regulations and others do not with the analysis of data from multiple sources including ICMA’s (International City/County Management Association) Local Government Sustainability Practices survey.
boisestate.edu
Kim publishes on zoning and local sustainability
Cheong Kim, research scholar for the Idaho Policy Institute in the School of Public Service, published an article in the Oct. 28 Journal of Environmental Planning and Management. Co-authored with Sung-Wook Kwon and Daniel Benjamin Bailey,“Zoning to enhance local sustainability: why local governments choose to use sustainability-focused land use tools”...
boisestate.edu
Changes for connecting email clients to Gmail and BroncoMail
Boise State Office of Information Technology is improving security for the campus community by making changes to how non-Google email clients, such as Outlook and Mac Mail, connect to Boise State Gmail accounts. The post office protocol, or POP, will no longer work for connecting to Boise State email accounts...
boisestate.edu
Bronco fans encouraged to support food drive leading up to Nov. 5 football game
The university is hosting a nonperishable food drive to benefit the Campus Food Pantry through Saturday, Nov. 5, when fans can bring items to Albertsons Stadium, starting at 1 p.m., until kickoff of the Boise State football game against BYU. Fans can drop off their nonperishable food items at the...
Comments / 0