ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, November 3rd, 2022

(Statewide) -- The Missouri Blue Scholarship fund has been created to incentivize Missourians to consider enrolling in a law enforcement academy. This scholarship awards $5000 towards academy costs for anyone who has enrolled. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says that public law enforcement is a job that has to become desirable again. Karsten says about 140 people have applied for the scholarship. The scholarships are available to those whose tuition is not being paid by a law enforcement agency. More information is available on the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s website.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned. Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Local Numbers For Missouri’s Fall Firearms Turkey Season

(Farmington) Hunters in Missouri checked 1,846 turkeys during the fall firearms turkey season that took place the entire month of October, wrapping up on Monday. The top harvest county was Franklin with 70 birds harvested. Here’s the local county breakdown…Dent County had 48 turkeys checked, Crawford 43, Ste. Genevieve County...
MISSOURI STATE
westkentuckystar.com

2.0 tremor in Missouri Bootheel near Arkansas

A small earthquake was reported Wednesday night in southeast Missouri. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the 2.0 magnitude quake was centered about 18 miles southeast of Kennett, or about 25 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. It occurred just before 11 p.m. No damage was...
MISSOURI STATE
WOMI Owensboro

This Kind Missouri Man Shelters Hundreds of Animals During Winter

I know of one Missouri man who's heart is in the right place. He quite literally is responsible for hundreds of animals being warmer during the winter months. I first saw the story of Richard Claycomb on One Green Planet. They say that for the past 13 years he's been providing shelter for animals in need in St. Joseph, Missouri. If there's a cat or a dog that's outside and cold, Richard is on a quest to make sure they have a warm enclosure to escape the cold weather.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Startland News

Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say

Legalizing recreational marijuana would have potent outcomes across the state if Missouri voters approve a constitutional amendment Nov. 8, but some cannabis advocates and small business owners say not all strains of success will be equal. On one hand, Missouri’s Amendment 3 would expunge the criminal records of people with past non-violent marijuana charges and The post Not all shops will be riding high if Missouri legalizes recreational cannabis, but even imperfect expansion ‘far worth the effort,’ advocates say appeared first on Startland News.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy