Greer, SC

One dead, one injured following shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating after two people were shot on Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to Plantation Road after the someone reported the shooting. Officers confirmed that one victim got shot in the leg, and the other was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.
ANDERSON, SC
Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Deputies searching for missing woman who could be in danger

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Monica C. D. Martin, a missing woman from Anderson County who may be in danger. Deputies said Martin was last seen downtown at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she had court today. They...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
SUV crashes through historic Greenville business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owners of a business that has been in Greenville for more than 50 years are working to determine if the building can be saved after a vehicle crashed through it. The Greenville Police Department said an SUV hit the Mr. Mattress showroom on Wade...
GREENVILLE, SC
Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury found a man not guilty in the killing an Uber driver in Greenville County. Jospeh Johnson, III was charged with murder in the death of Michael Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg was shot to death in April 2017 after dropping off a passenger on Power Street, about two miles from downtown Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Man found shot, hit by cars on Georgia highway

HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - State officials and sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in the road in Hart County early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Mike Cleveland said Delphonso Heard, a man in his early 30s, was found with gunshot wounds on Bowman Highway around 1 a.m. His body had been struck by multiple vehicles.
HART COUNTY, GA
Plane makes crash landing in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to the scene of an aircraft emergency in Greenville County on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said their tower received an alert that an airplane was low on fuel, but it never arrived at the airport. The Boiling Springs...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Rutherford County deputies find missing woman safe

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman who went missing recently was found safe. Deputies believed the woman may have been in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with a damaged front bumper.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Police looking for missing man known to frequent Greenville

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said they have been looking for a missing man since Oct. 19. 30-year-old Shane Liscik was last seen wearing a black hoodie, ball cap, and grey and red sweatpants, according to police. He has a tattoo of the state of New Jersey in blue and black on his left forearm with red jail bars across it.
MAULDIN, SC
On the Town: 11/3 @ 7AM

Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Verdict expected in Uber driver murder trial. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
GREENVILLE, SC
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Oconee County

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen Saturday night near Seneca. According to deputies, a family member reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 1 that 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot was last seen at around midnight on October 29 at her home on Britton Drive.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

