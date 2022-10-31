Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
One dead, one injured following shooting in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating after two people were shot on Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to Plantation Road after the someone reported the shooting. Officers confirmed that one victim got shot in the leg, and the other was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing endangered man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing endangered man last seen on Wednesday night. Deputies say Travis Briggs was last seen on Salem Church Road at around 7:45 p.m. on November 2 wearing a gray jacket, black t-shirt and headphones.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman who could be in danger
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Monica C. D. Martin, a missing woman from Anderson County who may be in danger. Deputies said Martin was last seen downtown at the Anderson County Courthouse, where she had court today. They...
Motorcyclist injured following school bus involved crash in Spartanburg
A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday following a crash that involved a school bus in Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Driver dies after axle flies off tractor-trailer hitting oncoming car on I-85 in Cowpens, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate driver who was hit by a piece of a tractor-trailer that crashed into a wall on I-85, has died, officials said Thursday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said the crash happened on Oct. 26 a little after 10:30 a.m. on I-85 at mile marker 83, two miles north of Cowpens.
Man arrested, accused of stealing 26 golf carts in the Upstate
An Upstate man is accused of stealing 26 golf carts.
FOX Carolina
SUV crashes through historic Greenville business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owners of a business that has been in Greenville for more than 50 years are working to determine if the building can be saved after a vehicle crashed through it. The Greenville Police Department said an SUV hit the Mr. Mattress showroom on Wade...
FOX Carolina
Man acquitted in killing of Uber driver in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury found a man not guilty in the killing an Uber driver in Greenville County. Jospeh Johnson, III was charged with murder in the death of Michael Mecklenburg. Mecklenburg was shot to death in April 2017 after dropping off a passenger on Power Street, about two miles from downtown Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Tractor-trailer engulfed in flames closes part of I-85 in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A tractor-trailer fire closed all lanes of southbound Interstate 85 in the Upstate Wednesday, backing up traffic for miles during the evening commute. The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on I-85 south at mile marker 15, which is near the Highway 187 exit,...
FOX Carolina
Man found shot, hit by cars on Georgia highway
HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - State officials and sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in the road in Hart County early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Mike Cleveland said Delphonso Heard, a man in his early 30s, was found with gunshot wounds on Bowman Highway around 1 a.m. His body had been struck by multiple vehicles.
FOX Carolina
Plane makes crash landing in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to the scene of an aircraft emergency in Greenville County on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport said their tower received an alert that an airplane was low on fuel, but it never arrived at the airport. The Boiling Springs...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Coroner identifies victim of motorcycle-involved fatal collision
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner says one person is dead after a fatal collision over the weekend. Officials say they responded to Old Easley Hwy. & Sentell Rd. on Friday in response to a motorcycle versus motor vehicle collision. Sadly, officials say the driver of the...
Woman killed in crash
EASLEY — A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Pickens County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The cras
FOX Carolina
Rutherford County deputies find missing woman safe
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman who went missing recently was found safe. Deputies believed the woman may have been in a dark color Chrysler Pacifica van with a damaged front bumper.
FOX Carolina
Man arrested after shooting at another person’s vehicle in downtown Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested after a shooting in downtown Asheville. Police said during an investigation they found shell casings and broken glass in a parking lot near Mountain Street. The location of the shell casings indicate that the suspect, 35-year-old...
FOX Carolina
Police looking for missing man known to frequent Greenville
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said they have been looking for a missing man since Oct. 19. 30-year-old Shane Liscik was last seen wearing a black hoodie, ball cap, and grey and red sweatpants, according to police. He has a tattoo of the state of New Jersey in blue and black on his left forearm with red jail bars across it.
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 11/3 @ 7AM
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Verdict expected in Uber driver murder trial. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
FOX Carolina
Dog recovering at Upstate shelter after being ‘shot and left for dead’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said their shelter recently took in a dog that was in desperate need of help after being shot somewhere in south Georgia. Officials said even though the shelter was full when someone told them about Nate, they found a way to...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Oconee County
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen Saturday night near Seneca. According to deputies, a family member reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 1 that 15-year-old Giselle Eve Hendershot was last seen at around midnight on October 29 at her home on Britton Drive.
