Wayne County has pulled all $32 million it promised for a fund that aims to help small businesses in southeastern Michigan communities, a partner in the project said Tuesday. Wafa Dinaro, executive director of the New Economy Initiative, the philanthropic group that supports entrepreneurship and is a project of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, said she received notice Oct. 24 that Wayne County was canceling the partnership and all funding for the Wayne County Small Business Hub fund, which would have helped small business owners in such cities as Inkster, River Rouge, Ecorse and Romulus.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO