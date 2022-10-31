Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Corewell Health East to offer lung cancer testing
Corewell Health East, the new name for Beaumont Health, is offering CT lung cancer screenings on Saturday, Nov. 12, in recognition of National Lung Cancer Screening Day. “Lung cancer is the deadliest among all cancers,” said Dr. Abdulrazak Alchakaki, pulmonologist, Corewell Health Trenton Hospital and Corewell Health Wayne Hospital, the new names for Beaumont hospitals in Trenton and Wayne. “A lung cancer screening is the only way for early detection and intervention, which is when doctors can help cure the disease.”
The Oakland Press
2 Oakland County veterans receive new roofs
Two local U.S. Army veterans received new roofs as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Jeff LaChance and Danan Thomas were selected and approved as recipients for roof replacements through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, according to a press release. The Owens Corning Foundation...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County Courthouse to be illuminated in green light in honor of Veterans Day
To honor veterans and help increase awareness of veteran resources in Oakland County, the Oakland County courthouse will be illuminated in green light in honor of Veterans Day, Nov. 10-13. The National Association of Counties (NACo) created Operation Green Light as a tribute to veterans across the country. This initiative...
Ypsilanti names affordable housing development after 1st Black woman on City Council
YPSILANTI, MI - Mattie Dorsey fought tooth and nail against a massive federal program that brought bulldozers decades ago to flatten homes on Ypsilanti’s southside, displacing more than a hundred people, the vast majority Black. Now, her name will grace new houses set to rise from the ground on...
The Oakland Press
Luke Fleer joins Rochester University administration
Luke Fleer has been selected by Rochester University as their new vice president of development and alumni relations and chief development officer. He is currently director of development for Michigan Medicine and a 2004 RU graduate. Fleer said he hopes to deepen partnerships with individuals and businesses who share a...
thecentersquare.com
'Incredibly disappointed': Wayne County reneges on $32M small business fund
(The Center Square) – When in the spotlight at the Mackinac Policy Conference, Wayne County committed $32 million of federal COVID relief to small businesses in impoverished areas. The New Economy Initiative, a nonprofit that helps small businesses develop, added $22 million of private donations for a total of...
Ownership Transfer of Birmingham’s Townsend Hotel Approved by City Commission
On Monday, Oct. 24, at a regularly scheduled meeting, the Birmingham City Commission approved unanimously the transfer of ownership of the Townsend Hotel to Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR Holdings […] The post Ownership Transfer of Birmingham’s Townsend Hotel Approved by City Commission appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
The Oakland Press
Pontiac schools are going electric
Pontiac schools will be adding to their bus fleet next year with the help of the Environmental Protection Agency. As part of their Clean Bus Program, Pontiac will receive $9.75 million to purchase 25 electric buses. “We want to show our students and community the investment we have in their...
Wayne County pulls commitment of $32M aimed at new small business fund
Wayne County has pulled all $32 million it promised for a fund that aims to help small businesses in southeastern Michigan communities, a partner in the project said Tuesday. Wafa Dinaro, executive director of the New Economy Initiative, the philanthropic group that supports entrepreneurship and is a project of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, said she received notice Oct. 24 that Wayne County was canceling the partnership and all funding for the Wayne County Small Business Hub fund, which would have helped small business owners in such cities as Inkster, River Rouge, Ecorse and Romulus.
Large warehouse blaze burns through mechanical bulls, bounce houses and more at Novi party supply store
A late night blaze on Wednesday ripped through a party supply business in Novi where water slides, inflatables and other items were incinerated.
FANUC America Breaks Ground on New 800,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion to Meet Increasing Demands for Automation and Workforce Skills Training
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs, today held a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of construction of its new 800,000+ square foot West Campus facility in Auburn Hills, MI. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005306/en/ Left to right: Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, MI; David Coulter, Oakland Country Executive; Quentin Messer Jr., Chief Executive and Economic Competitiveness Officer at the MEDC; Joe Cvengros, VP of Facilities, FANUC America; FANUC CRX Cobot; Mike Cicco, President & CEO, FANUC America; Congresswoman Haley Stevens from Michigan’s 11th District; Kevin McDaniel, Mayor of Auburn Hills; Yusuke Shindo, Consul General of Japan in Detroit (Photo: Business Wire)
The Oakland Press
Lengthy portion of I-75 closing in Oakland County
I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 business loop (Square Lake Road), beginning Friday night, Nov. 4. Currently, both directions of I-75 share the southbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. After the weekend, northbound I-75 will be on its normal alignment with two lanes open in each direction, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
fox2detroit.com
Department of Transportation invests $16 million for port of Detroit
From huge freighters and tankers to luxury cruise lines, they all pass through the port of Detroit - the only place in the U.S. where ships can stop for fuel. Now the Department of Transportation is investing $16 million to update infrastructure.
What Oakland County voters are saying about the transportation millage
Voters in Oakland County will be deciding what the future of transportation will look like when they head to the polls on Tuesday.
The Face of Auto Accident Law – Mike Morse Law Firm
Since 1992, the Mike Morse Law Firm team has heard them every day: heartbreaking stories from car, truck, and motorcycle accident victims who thought their insurance providers would protect them, only to realize they wouldn’t. The post The Face of Auto Accident Law – Mike Morse Law Firm appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Oakland Co. transit proposal has opposing views but will be decided by voters
For many seniors and disabled adults, public transportation services in certain Oakland County communities have provided a much-needed lifeline.
The Oakland Press
Detroit Jewish Book Fair offers full slate of author experiences
The Detroit Jewish Book Fair — the oldest of its kind in the country — will spotlight international and local authors with a hybrid in-person/virtual festival running through Nov. 13. Among this year’s highlights are: a virtual appearance by Harvey Fierstein promoting his new memoir “I Was Better...
fox2detroit.com
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
The Oakland Press
Lake Orion superintendent responds to threat at elementary school
The Lake Orion Community Schools can’t provide specifics on whether or when a 10-year-old boy accused of making a threat against Paint Creek Elementary School will return to class. That is creating discomfort and anger among school parents, according to a Lake Orion community Facebook page. The boy told...
‘We shouldn’t be forgotten’: Ypsilanti-area residents want DTE to restore sidewalks
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Jamie Saiberlich woke up to parts of the sidewalk outside her house in the Ypsilanti-area Sugarbrook neighborhood being torn up in early March. An email from DTE Energy that day explained the utility needed to upgrade pipes under her street and swap out natural gas meters.
