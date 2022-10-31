ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

The Oakland Press

Corewell Health East to offer lung cancer testing

Corewell Health East, the new name for Beaumont Health, is offering CT lung cancer screenings on Saturday, Nov. 12, in recognition of National Lung Cancer Screening Day. “Lung cancer is the deadliest among all cancers,” said Dr. Abdulrazak Alchakaki, pulmonologist, Corewell Health Trenton Hospital and Corewell Health Wayne Hospital, the new names for Beaumont hospitals in Trenton and Wayne. “A lung cancer screening is the only way for early detection and intervention, which is when doctors can help cure the disease.”
TRENTON, MI
The Oakland Press

2 Oakland County veterans receive new roofs

Two local U.S. Army veterans received new roofs as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Jeff LaChance and Danan Thomas were selected and approved as recipients for roof replacements through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, according to a press release. The Owens Corning Foundation...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Luke Fleer joins Rochester University administration

Luke Fleer has been selected by Rochester University as their new vice president of development and alumni relations and chief development officer. He is currently director of development for Michigan Medicine and a 2004 RU graduate. Fleer said he hopes to deepen partnerships with individuals and businesses who share a...
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac schools are going electric

Pontiac schools will be adding to their bus fleet next year with the help of the Environmental Protection Agency. As part of their Clean Bus Program, Pontiac will receive $9.75 million to purchase 25 electric buses. “We want to show our students and community the investment we have in their...
PONTIAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wayne County pulls commitment of $32M aimed at new small business fund

Wayne County has pulled all $32 million it promised for a fund that aims to help small businesses in southeastern Michigan communities, a partner in the project said Tuesday. Wafa Dinaro, executive director of the New Economy Initiative, the philanthropic group that supports entrepreneurship and is a project of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, said she received notice Oct. 24 that Wayne County was canceling the partnership and all funding for the Wayne County Small Business Hub fund, which would have helped small business owners in such cities as Inkster, River Rouge, Ecorse and Romulus.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

FANUC America Breaks Ground on New 800,000 Sq. Ft. Expansion to Meet Increasing Demands for Automation and Workforce Skills Training

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs, today held a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of construction of its new 800,000+ square foot West Campus facility in Auburn Hills, MI. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005306/en/ Left to right: Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, MI; David Coulter, Oakland Country Executive; Quentin Messer Jr., Chief Executive and Economic Competitiveness Officer at the MEDC; Joe Cvengros, VP of Facilities, FANUC America; FANUC CRX Cobot; Mike Cicco, President & CEO, FANUC America; Congresswoman Haley Stevens from Michigan’s 11th District; Kevin McDaniel, Mayor of Auburn Hills; Yusuke Shindo, Consul General of Japan in Detroit (Photo: Business Wire)
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Lengthy portion of I-75 closing in Oakland County

I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 business loop (Square Lake Road), beginning Friday night, Nov. 4. Currently, both directions of I-75 share the southbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. After the weekend, northbound I-75 will be on its normal alignment with two lanes open in each direction, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
DBusiness Magazine

The Face of Auto Accident Law – Mike Morse Law Firm

Since 1992, the Mike Morse Law Firm team has heard them every day: heartbreaking stories from car, truck, and motorcycle accident victims who thought their insurance providers would protect them, only to realize they wouldn’t. The post The Face of Auto Accident Law – Mike Morse Law Firm appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroit Jewish Book Fair offers full slate of author experiences

The Detroit Jewish Book Fair — the oldest of its kind in the country — will spotlight international and local authors with a hybrid in-person/virtual festival running through Nov. 13. Among this year’s highlights are: a virtual appearance by Harvey Fierstein promoting his new memoir “I Was Better...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
LAKE ORION, MI
The Oakland Press

Lake Orion superintendent responds to threat at elementary school

The Lake Orion Community Schools can’t provide specifics on whether or when a 10-year-old boy accused of making a threat against Paint Creek Elementary School will return to class. That is creating discomfort and anger among school parents, according to a Lake Orion community Facebook page. The boy told...
LAKE ORION, MI

