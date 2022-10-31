Read full article on original website
Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.
West River Democrats insist they can win, and Drew and Stephenson are trying to prove it on Nov. 8 (Part one)
(Author’s note: It’s hard out there for a South Dakota Democrat. They hold no national or statewide offices, and haven’t won a statewide election since 2008. They are heavily outnumbered in the Legislature, with Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers, 62-8 in the House of Representatives and 32-3 in the Senate.
Anderson Chosen As South Dakota Beef Industry Council Executive Director
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is pleased to announce Jodie Anderson as the new SDBIC Executive Director. Anderson assumed her new role on November 1, 2022. Anderson hails from a ranch in Haakon County and considers Pierre, South Dakota her hometown. She earned her B.S. in Agricultural Business from Colorado State University then lived and worked in several western states before returning to South Dakota. Veabea Thomas, SDBIC president says they are excited to welcome Jodie to the team. Jodie has been working part time at the SDBIC office and has a good working knowledge of the Beef Checkoff. Anderson is the owner and President of Strategic Association Services where she has served multiple non-profit organizations, including 16 years as the Executive Director for the South Dakota Cattlemen’s association. In this role, Anderson worked closely with South Dakota’s agricultural community as well as state and industry leaders and she brings many years of beef industry experience to the SDBIC team. Jodie’s resume also includes previous experience at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and she was instrumental in the launch of the S.D. Agricultural Land Trust. Jokie and her sister co-own their family ranch in western South Dakota and Texas and she resides in Pierre with her daughter Quinn.
South Dakota Democratic Party gets voters pumped about election
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Democratic Party launched a statewide “get out the vote” tour for people to hear and see the candidates before Election Day. State Representative Jamie Smith, who is running for South Dakota governor, traveled to Pine Ridge to meet and greet people at various locations and get them pumped up to vote. It was an attempt to drive voter enthusiasm in places with traditionally low turnout.
Senate candidate Joel Koskan accused of grooming, abusing child
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man running for a seat in the South Dakota Senate is facing criminal charges. Court documents filed against 44-year old Joel Koskan show the Wood, S.D. man is charged with child abuse. The Republican is running for a District 26 Senate seat. Court...
South Dakota GOP legislative candidate charged with abuse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan, 44, with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual grooming behaviors” over a period of several years. He faces a class 4 felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference
Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
SD Legislative candidate survey: Margaret Sutton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Margaret (Maggie) Sutton is is running for election to the South Dakota State Senate in District 10. District 10 is made up east and northeast Sioux Falls. Sutton, an incumbent, faces a general election challenge from Democrat Elizabeth Larson. 1. Who are you?...
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
Gabbard joins Gov. Kristi Noem against what they call ‘extreme’ federal government
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem held a rally Wednesday morning with now politically Independent former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard. On Wednesday morning, Tulsi Gabbard made her appearance at the Holiday Inn convention center in Rapid City alongside Noem. During the start of the rally,...
Election 2022 Special Report: The Medicaid Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Tuesday night, we focused on Amendment D, which aims to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota. David Owen, the president of the South Dakota Chamber of...
Anonymous tip line rolled out for SD schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve likely heard the phrase, “If you see something, say something.”. A resource that just rolled out in South Dakota can help students, school staff, and community members speak up anonymously. It’s called Safe2Say South Dakota. South Dakota launched the Safe2Say...
Noem’s Money Mostly from Elsewhere; Smith Powered Mostly by South Dakota Dollars
As Kristi Noem brings out-of-state political celebs to campaign for her in Sioux Falls, John Hult of South Dakota Searchlight notes that Noem continues to be mostly funded by out-of-state donors:. Around 80% of the individual donor addresses listed on Gov. Kristi Noem’s most recent campaign finance filing are out-of-state,...
Meet the history-making sheriff of Lake County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - History was made Tuesday night, when Sarina Talich was selected as the first-ever female county sheriff in Lake County. She will be one of the only female law enforcement leaders in the state — both now, and ever. When they’re both sworn...
Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota, Iowa, Or South Dakota?
With today's gas prices it might seem like hitching a ride could be a good alternative to forking out a bunch of cash to fill your vehicle's gas tank. But is hitchhiking even legal in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota?. There was a time in the midwest when hitchhiking was...
Landfill extends deadline for free tire drop off
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill has now extended its program of accepting waste tires from residential customers for free to Jan. 7, 2023. Originally ending on Oct. 31, the program is part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the...
Sioux Falls native and partner open MatchBox Candle Co. downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jeremy Nosbush grew up in Sioux Falls and decided to open a candle store along with his partner, Tyler Pate, in his hometown after two successful shops in Colorado. They both shared the same hobby of enjoying candles and started small by making...
Codify Roe v. Wade: Petition Drive Starts Saturday in Sioux Falls!
O.K., defenders of reproductive rights: after months of demonstrations in the streets of Sioux Falls and Rapid City, it’s time for some real, practical action to restore women’s equality in South Dakota. Dakotans for Health is launching its campaign to codify Roe v. Wade in the South Dakota...
Canaries mascot “Peep” up for national award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Canaries mascot “Peep” is up for two Golden Reggy awards, from the Mascot Hall of Fame. You can vote for “Peep” at www.mascothalloffame.com. The voting goes thru November 12th.
November is Adoption Awareness Month in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is an ongoing need for parents willing to adopt siblings, older children, and young people with complex medical and behavioral needs, with more than 100 children and teens in foster care in need of adoption in South Dakota. According to a press release...
