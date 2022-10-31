ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near South Division, man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near South Division High School on Thursday, Nov. 3. The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. near 13th and Mitchell. Police said the 37-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Located: Critical missing teen

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have canceled their critical missing alert for Tarriah Phillips. She has been located safely.. Tarriah Phillips, 16, had last seen Tuesday around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue near Milwaukee's Timmerman Airport.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man left with serious injuries due to bathroom fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One man was seriously injured during an apartment fire early Thursday morning. Milwaukee police responded to a fire complaint around W. Hampton and N. 22nd St. on Nov. 3 at around 3:17 a.m. Upon their arrival, responders discovered a 52-year-old man with serious injuries due to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police: ‘Altercation’ Near High School Ends With Arrests

Milwaukee Police say an “altercation” near Vincent High School ended with six teens and an adult in custody. Police say they got a call about the altercation as school was letting out Monday afternoon. The teens range in age from 17 to 14, five of the six teens...
WISN

VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
GREENFIELD, WI
WISN

Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee attorney nominated for spot on Fire and Police Commission

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson has nominated Miriam R. Horwitz to the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission. If confirmed, she'd be filling the position vacated by Joan Kessler. Horwitz previously worked for the city as an assistant city attorney and a deputy city attorney for 20 years. Currently, she's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police chase ends with crash in park

MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot near 25th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 25, was shot Tuesday evening, Nov. 1 near 25th and Chambers. Police located her around 7 p.m. near 1st and Auer. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused; hand on neck of 24-year-old with special needs

MILWAUKEE - The man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Nov. 2. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused 24-year-old Trevon Burks of stealing his neighbor's bike. Burks, who has special needs, denied the theft. In court Wednesday, Walczykowski pleaded not guilty.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

15 Year old Girl Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the traffic crash which killed a 17-year-old boy – when she was allegedly driving more than 120 mph seconds before the crash. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kohl's merchandise theft: Menomonee Falls police seek to ID woman

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who they say left a Kohl's Department Store without paying for $565 in merchandise. Officials say the woman entered the Kohl's on Appleton Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. She selected...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Vice

Milwaukee Police Will Stop Using Gun That Keeps Going Off by Mistake

The Milwaukee Police Department will replace its current service weapon, which has unintentionally fired and injured two of its officers since 2020, with a more reliable option in 2023. Mayor Cavalier Johnson, alongside Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, announced Monday that the department’s standard weapon, the Sig Sauer P320, will be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father of 14 fatally shot, 20 bullet casings found

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father was shot and killed Thursday, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke, where police said they found 20 bullet casings. Herron Washington's family doesn't know what led to his death, but they said someone must know something. "My daddy was a good man," said Mary Washington.
MILWAUKEE, WI

