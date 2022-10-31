While a teacher shortage lingers on in Miami-Dade County, public schools also need school counselors to help students enhance their social, emotional and academic development. To help bridge the gap, Florida International University's College of Arts, Sciences and Education has partnered with the county school district to allow counselors to enroll in FIU’s School Counselor Pathway Program and work toward their certification in school counseling.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO