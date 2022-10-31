ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Click10.com

Deputy Building Official urges recertification in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Deputy Building Official Sergio Ascunce spoke with Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela on Thursday to discuss building recertification and how it has changed in Miami-Dade after the Surfside condo collapse. Ascunce was asked by Local 10′s Hatzel Vela, “Why is this so important?”...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade County announces new stop for Metromover

MIAMI (WSVN) - Metromover may be adding a new stop in the future. Miami-Dade County announced plans for a one-seat ride solution for the Beach Corridor and Baylink. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced plans for residents to have an option of a one-seat ride from Miami to Miami Beach. The...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

FIU, Miami-Dade County Schools join forces to launch program to address school counselor shortage

While a teacher shortage lingers on in Miami-Dade County, public schools also need school counselors to help students enhance their social, emotional and academic development. To help bridge the gap, Florida International University's College of Arts, Sciences and Education has partnered with the county school district to allow counselors to enroll in FIU’s School Counselor Pathway Program and work toward their certification in school counseling.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Police Officer Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune

A Coral Springs Police officer was the big winner on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night, winning $39,000 in cash and prizes including a trip to Hawaii. Officer Brody Scott, a Wheel Fan since childhood, has served as a police officer since 2009 and joined the Coral Springs force in 2012. Scott’s wide-ranging career has seen him work as a road patrol officer, field training officer, crisis intervention officer, police diver, breath tech operator, motorcycle officer, and traffic homicide investigator.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NewPelican

Fort Lauderdale predicts water rates will double

Wilton Manors – The cost to replace the Fiveash Water Treatment Plant in Fort Lauderdale, which supplies drinking water to multiple municipalities, could cost over $600 million; an expense passed on to its ratepayers. At the Oct. 25 Wilton Manors Commission meeting, Susan Grant, the director of finance and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

State orders audit of Broward schools giving 3 employees $237,000 in exit pay

The state has ordered the Broward school district to investigate whether it violated state law by giving $237,000 in separation payments to three administrators forced out by Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright and School Board Chairman Torey Alston received a letter Friday from the state Department of Education’s inspector general’s office directing the district to respond by Nov. 28 ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Arrest Made in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery

Detectives on Thursday arrested the man responsible for the brazen strongarm robbery of a woman at a North Lauderdale grocery store, authorities said. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit, with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team, busted Marcravio Grace, 27, of Fort Lauderdale near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, according to BSO.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

