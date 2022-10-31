Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Now at Art Miami 2022 with Burgess ContemporaryNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
WPBF News 25
Family sues Palm Beach County School District, alleging negligence during 'Skull Breaker' TikTok challenge
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Warning: Some viewers may find the video above disturbing. It was supposed to be a regular school day for 13-year-old Josiah Garmon. But his family says it turned for the worst because of a TikTok challenge. "I got tricked into doing something very bad. They...
Click10.com
Deputy Building Official urges recertification in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Deputy Building Official Sergio Ascunce spoke with Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela on Thursday to discuss building recertification and how it has changed in Miami-Dade after the Surfside condo collapse. Ascunce was asked by Local 10′s Hatzel Vela, “Why is this so important?”...
Toddler Found Wandering Alone In West Park
Broward Sheriff's Detectives say the boy told them his name is Jayden.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Public Schools asking voters to renew funding for teacher pay and school safety
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – With less than a week until the Midterm Elections, Miami-Dade school officials want to make sure voters don’t miss an important item on the ballot. The school district is asking voters to renew funding for teacher pay and school safety. The referendum renewal would...
WSVN-TV
McArthur High School lockdown lifted following active shooter swatting call
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have lifted a lockdown at McArthur High School in Hollywood following what they described as a swatting call regarding an active shooter on campus, the second such call at this school in less than two months. Hollywood Police officers conducted a search of the school,...
WSVN-TV
Teenager hits police cruiser that crashed into C. G. Bethel High School in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser crashed into the outside of a school campus, but according to officials, this was not an accident. Sources told 7News that a teenager was behind the wheel of car when it crashed into the police cruiser. The crash involving a North...
NBC Miami
Child Hospitalized After Dump Truck Collides With School Bus in SW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a crash in southwest Miami-Dade involving a dump truck and a school bus and sent one child to the hospital Thursday morning. The crash took place just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 168th Avenue and 336th Street. NBC 6 viewer Eric Gutierrez sent in...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade County announces new stop for Metromover
MIAMI (WSVN) - Metromover may be adding a new stop in the future. Miami-Dade County announced plans for a one-seat ride solution for the Beach Corridor and Baylink. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced plans for residents to have an option of a one-seat ride from Miami to Miami Beach. The...
islandernews.com
FIU, Miami-Dade County Schools join forces to launch program to address school counselor shortage
While a teacher shortage lingers on in Miami-Dade County, public schools also need school counselors to help students enhance their social, emotional and academic development. To help bridge the gap, Florida International University's College of Arts, Sciences and Education has partnered with the county school district to allow counselors to enroll in FIU’s School Counselor Pathway Program and work toward their certification in school counseling.
Click10.com
Florida Department of Corrections to have custody of Parkland school shooter for rest of his life
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced the Parkland school shooter to 34 consecutive mandatory life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole and remanded him to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, the 24-year-old convicted felon waited in the Broward County main jail.
Click10.com
Florida Bar investigates Parkland school shooter’s assistant public defender
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Bar is investigating one of the assistant public defenders who represented the Parkland school shooter during the recent penalty phase in Broward County. According to attorney Jennifer Krell Davis, a spokeswoman for The Florida Bar, the investigation on Broward Assistant Public Defender Tamara...
Coral Springs Police Officer Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune
A Coral Springs Police officer was the big winner on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night, winning $39,000 in cash and prizes including a trip to Hawaii. Officer Brody Scott, a Wheel Fan since childhood, has served as a police officer since 2009 and joined the Coral Springs force in 2012. Scott’s wide-ranging career has seen him work as a road patrol officer, field training officer, crisis intervention officer, police diver, breath tech operator, motorcycle officer, and traffic homicide investigator.
wlrn.org
Stilt homes, raised roads, maybe a huge wall. Can Miami-Dade stay safe from storm surge?
It’s been almost a century since a powerful hurricane drove storm surge up the Miami River, a worst-case scenario for what is now one of the most densely populated and at-risk coastal cities in the nation. Ever since Hurricane Andrew set the bar in 1992 for how much damage...
Fort Lauderdale predicts water rates will double
Wilton Manors – The cost to replace the Fiveash Water Treatment Plant in Fort Lauderdale, which supplies drinking water to multiple municipalities, could cost over $600 million; an expense passed on to its ratepayers. At the Oct. 25 Wilton Manors Commission meeting, Susan Grant, the director of finance and...
State orders audit of Broward schools giving 3 employees $237,000 in exit pay
The state has ordered the Broward school district to investigate whether it violated state law by giving $237,000 in separation payments to three administrators forced out by Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright and School Board Chairman Torey Alston received a letter Friday from the state Department of Education’s inspector general’s office directing the district to respond by Nov. 28 ...
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
tamaractalk.com
Arrest Made in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery
Detectives on Thursday arrested the man responsible for the brazen strongarm robbery of a woman at a North Lauderdale grocery store, authorities said. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit, with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team, busted Marcravio Grace, 27, of Fort Lauderdale near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, according to BSO.
WSVN-TV
City officials meet with owner of Hialeah apartment building after ceiling collapse
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - After a Hialeah apartment building ceiling collapsed, with no quick fix in sight, leaving families with no place to live, the building owner is meeting with city officials. Ring doorbell video showed firefighters knocking on tenants’ doors after that collapse, Monday. A day after part...
NBC Miami
Woman Arrested After Multiple Miami School Children Overdose on Marijuana Edibles: Cops
A Miami, Florida, woman is facing charges after police said she sold marijuana edibles to a student who then shared them with their young classmates who had to be hospitalized after experiencing possible THC overdoses. Thalia Aceves, 22, is facing charges for sale of cannabis and contributing to the delinquency...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage captures 2 suspects accused of assaulting and robbing man at hotel in Fort Lauderdale
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person in town for a Dolphins game was robbed and roughed up at a South Florida hotel. It all happened early last Monday morning at the Comfort Suites near the 300 block of North Federal Highway. The victim told deputies he was asleep in...
