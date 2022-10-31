Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Centre Daily
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
Centre Daily
Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week
PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
Centre Daily
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Chase Goodbye, Baker’s New Deal, Practice Squad Move, and More
While Miami Dolphins players were excited to welcome new teammates Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. on Wednesday, there also was some sadness at moving forward without running back Chase Edmonds. Edmonds was part of the deal that landed Chubb and, although, he only was a member of the team...
Centre Daily
‘More Food on the Table’ For Lions After T.J. Hockenson Trade
The Detroit Lions moved on from starting tight end T.J. Hockenson, trading him to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. The move sends away Detroit’s leading receiver through six games and leaves the team without a key piece in the offense. However, the cupboard is not bare for Dan Campbell’s squad at the position, as Brock Wright and James Mitchell are expected to step in.
Centre Daily
How Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is Preparing to Play With T.J. Hockenson
When Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins learned that the team had traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday, he quickly got to work. Cousins reached out to members of the Vikings' video staff and asked them to put together a cut-up of Hockenson highlights. He wanted to see all of the 2019 first-round pick's career touchdowns, his third-down conversions, and even big plays going back to his days at Iowa. Cousins had seen Hockenson on tape before, but this was different. As soon as the trade was announced, he realized that he was going to be throwing passes to Hockenson in a game in just five days' time.
Centre Daily
Ryan Fitzpatrick Offers Tough Review of Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘He Needs More Alpha in Him’
Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't mad. He is just disappointed. Count Fitzpatrick among the many who have come down hard on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week, offering a scathing review of the second-year quarterback's recent play during a Prime Video media Zoom with fellow analysts Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman.
Centre Daily
Brandin Cooks ‘Covering Up Lies’: Texans WR Speaks Out on Trade Rumors
HOUSTON — The 2022 NFL trade deadline is over, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still a member of the Houston Texans. And minutes after the trade deadline concluded, Cooks took to Twitter to express his displeasure. Cooks' name was a hot commodity at the start of the...
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Holding Steady After Fifth Straight Win
The Vikings didn't show much rust coming out of the bye week, handling business once again in a 34-26 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. As is the case every week, there are still plenty of things they can improve upon moving forward, but this was the most impressive win of Minnesota's current five-game streak.
Centre Daily
Were the 49ers Smart to Trade Jeff Wilson Jr.?
They just acquired veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the 49ers for the low low price of a fifth-round pick. Now the Dolphins have two explosive, starting-caliber running backs in Wilson and Raheem Mostert, because the 49ers didn't want either one anymore. For the Dolphins, the trade makes perfect...
Centre Daily
Texans Hang Tough, Tied vs. Eagles At Halftime
The Houston Texans had a rough time against the Tennessee Titans last week, and were looking to get back on track against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night at NRG Stadium. And while they did get off to a great start on their opening drive, marching down the field...
Centre Daily
Saints Coach Says Andy Dalton ‘Will Be the Starter Moving Forward’
After Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has started the last five games, coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday that the team is planning to make him the starter from now on. “Andy’s starting, and if we continue to play like we have on offense, which is what our expectation is ... Andy will be the starter moving forward,” Allen said, via ESPN. “It’s his show to run right now, and we’ll see how that goes.”
Centre Daily
Broncos Re-Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Practice Squad
Roughly 48 hours after being chopped from the active roster, running back Devine Ozigbo re-joined the Denver Broncos' practice squad on Thursday. The team also recently signed linebacker Zach McCloud to its taxi squad, waiving LB Kana'i Mauga in a corresponding move. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss...
Centre Daily
Bucks Overwhelm Pistons in 116-91 Blowout
This one was far beyond ugly. Following two unreal performances by the Pistons, this matchup proved that the past week may have been an outlier. Two nights ago, the team collectively played with rich chemistry and knocked down shots consistently and effortlessly - it all appeared so natural. These were all keys to keeping it so close and only falling short by two points to the same Eastern Conference powerhouse. However, everything that went right in that matchup went wrong in this one.
Centre Daily
Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports
The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
Centre Daily
Examining Broncos GM George Paton’s Head Coach Hiring Process
After a 3-5 start to the 2022 NFL season, it's not surprising Denver Broncos fans would feel disappointed. The Broncos acquired a top quarterback in Russell Wilson, and there was some intrigue about what new head coach Nathaniel Hackett might bring to the team. Because the Broncos haven't won every...
Centre Daily
O’Donnell Faces More Pressure Than Any Punter
GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s a lot of pressure on Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell to help win the field-position battle given the struggles of the offense and defense. Literally and figuratively. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, O’Donnell has been pressured on 23.5 percent...
Centre Daily
Willis Needs to Slow Down, Make Quicker Decisions
NASHVILLE – The more the game slows down in Malik Willis' mind, the faster the ball will come out of his hand. That’s what the Tennessee Titans are hoping, anyway as their rookie quarterback might be in line to make a second straight NFL start Sunday night in Kansas City.
Centre Daily
Zac Taylor Discusses Chris Evans’ Role, Lack of Playing Time on Offense
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chris Evans had one of the biggest plays of the game on Monday night against the Browns. The 25-year-old caught a 26-yard pass on Cincinnati's first possession. The Bengals went on to lose the game and Evans only played one more snap on offense.
Centre Daily
Matt Eberflus Reveals Logic Behind How Bears Valued Roquan Smith
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is normally among the straightest shooters in the NFL and when he travels straight down the middle he avoids trouble. Comments Eberflus made on Wednesday regarding the Roquan Smith situation might not be taken that way by Roquan Smith, if not former Bears GM Ryan Pace.
Centre Daily
Bills Trade For Alvin Kamara or Kareem Hunt? Here’s Why Not
With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, teams across the league are looking for ways to improve their rosters. Some teams are looking to unload veterans for draft capital, while rebuilding for the future. Meanwhile, other teams are looking for that last piece to go "all-in" for a Super Bowl this season.
Comments / 0