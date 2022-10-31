Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
LIST: Local schools reschedule Friday football games due to severe weather threat
Some schools in Central Texas are rescheduling their Friday football games due to a threat of severe weather.
wtaw.com
Bryan High Football Game at Harker Heights Moved up Due to Weather
Due to a stormy forecast for Central Texas this Friday, Bryan High Football’s game at Harker Heights has been moved up to Thursday night. The Vikings and Knights will kick-off at 7 p.m. Pre-game coverage with David Campbell and Mark Green begins at 6:30 on 1620/94.5 WTAW.
Bryan, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Notable Temple Restauranteur to Make Georgetown Debut
“Georgetown has the best of both worlds—all the amenities a city can provide, but still with the charm of a small town. You could not pick a better place in the entire United States than Georgetown.”
Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob
(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
Gone Cold: The 'execution' of Little River-Academy's Mary Jane Lara
"When you become the victim of murder, somebody has taken your ability to be a better person… and they stole that from Mary." An execution. That is how Bell County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Corey Powell described the brutal murder of Little River-Academy's Mary Jane Lara nearly 20 years ago.
WacoTrib.com
West returns to statewide Top 10 rankings, Lorena moves up to No. 8
All it took was another dominant shutout victory for the West Trojans to finally get back into the Top 10 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine's statewide rankings. The No. 10 Trojans (8-1, 7-0 district) torched Dallas Gateway Charter, 63-0, on Friday to boost their district ledger with 407 points scored vs. 55 allowed. That includes three shutout victories of 50 points or more (including a mind-boggling 89-0 win over Maypearl) as well as two games where West's opponent only managed seven points.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Concourse Needs a Name
The Killeen, Texas City Council is naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and they're giving citizens of K-Town an opportunity to vote for the new name they like best. You can even recommend a name if you know of someone who deserves the honor. Still Boarding. You...
Conder skate park offers skaters one last ride before long closure
KILLEEN, Texas — Skaters in Killeen may only have a short time left to put their wheels down in Conder skate park, as the park will soon be closing its doors. According to the city, the old skate park will be closing for at least three months to allow for the construction of a new Conder skate park beginning in November.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Did the law enforcement delay in Uvalde cost lives? An Austin doctor and his team are trying to find out
AUSTIN, Texas — It is one of the most painful, lingering questions from the shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers in May: Would a faster police response, rather than a 77-minute delay, have saved any of the victims?. Five months after that tragic day, a...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Yuletide Tour of Homes comes back to Temple
It's the fourth year for the Yuletide Tour of Homes. There are seven houses included in the tour. All money raised helps support the Temple Children's Museum.
LIST: Veterans Day 2022 events in Central Texas
Here's a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.
hellogeorgetown.com
New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced
The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.”
KWTX
Teenagers wounded during shooting at Halloween party at Waco community center
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded during a Halloween party Saturday night at the South Terrace Community Center. It happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 29. Two individuals, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, suffered gunshot wounds,...
KWTX
Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD hosting Virtual Special Needs Fair
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District is hosting a virtual special needs fair for students of all ages and for those preparing to transition into the workforce. This event will take place on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with a wide variety of...
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies in Bell County looking for missing woman believed to be in danger
LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - Chonda Eileen Wambolt, 50, last seen leaving her home in the Little River-Academy area on Oct. 27, is missing and believed to be in danger, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said. The woman is about 5′5″ tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has green...
Silo of Screams brings Halloween horror to Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Prepare for a fright on Halloween night. It's the last night anyone can enjoy some haunts at Silo of Screams in Temple. There are five different attractions, one being an insane asylum. The haunted attraction has been open every Friday and Saturday since the beginning of...
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
Pedestrian killed in crash in southern Williamson County
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in southern Williamson County Wednesday morning, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
