World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day.

The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear.

Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night.

Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans.

There will now be a travel day Friday, with Game 6 has been rescheduled for Saturday and Game 7 would be Sunday.

All games will start at 8:03 p.m. ET.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group